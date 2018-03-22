Elroy's Elliott Wave: Commodity Edition

Welcome to the commodity edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various commodity markets using Elliott Wave, fractals and other technical analysis. It follows on from last week's introduction covering the higher time-frame charts.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Last week we saw how natural gas keeps testing the $2.5 area and has now bounced there five times. I've heard of double bottoms, but quintuple bottoms? The bias is for an eventual break so we are looking for where this bounce may stall and turn lower.

Please remember the counts and projections are only my interpretation and what I see as most probable.

charts from Tradingview

Nat gas made a very strong trend sequence lower into the $2.5 support and a very weak correctional bounce forming a bear flag to the $2.8 level. $2.8 was only a 23.6% Fib retrace of the previous fall. It could carry on straight down from here to around $2.2, but after an approximate 30% fall from the last January high it's very oversold and perhaps more likely to recover once more before the break.

In other words, I wouldn't rush in to short at today's price, but would get interested on any bounce back above $2,7, especially if that bounce was as weak and corrective looking as the previous one in February to early March.

Silver (SLV)

The Fed announced another rate hike and precious metals responded in their usual manner and rallied. This is something I've written about several times on Seeking Alpha. In fact, gold (GLD) was set up exactly as it was before the March hike last year and the reaction (so far) has been no different.

Still, the short term pop higher changes little in the bigger picture, as we see here on silver.

This is a potentially very bullish pattern - an inverse head and shoulders - but it is still a long way from triggering at around $17.5.

Zooming in once more, there are various possible scenarios so I have relied on a previous similar pattern as a guide to the count and probable path.

July to December last year saw comparable moves and this fits into the most likely count to project one move down below $16 to set up a rally. Falling below $15.6 invalidates this particular set up and we would have to look for alternatives.

Copper (JJC)

Last week we saw that copper has made a large measured move from the 2016 low and the trend is slowing. However it not displaying the classic consolidation top we might expect if it was going to roll over. In fact, the pattern over the last six months is similar to the six month pattern after the last large rally following the 2016 US election.

This suggests copper will simply move sideways before making one last rally. It warns not to get too bearish if the channel breaks to the downside as it can simply chop around and recover again.

This view is supported by the structure of the decline from the $3.325 high. It is slow, choppy and correctional looking. Until this changes we have to give copper's uptrend the benefit of the doubt.

In a bizarre twist the copper pattern over the last 3 months closely resembles silver over the last 9 months.

I'm not sure this offers us much insight at this moment, apart from reinforcing how often these patterns repeat in different time-frames. Also consider how well we could have traded copper if we had spotted the above earlier (say early February). This is why I am always on the look out for repeating patterns and leading/lagging markets.

Other Commodities

I tend to trade whatever has the cleanest set up and if I find any clear charts in the commodity space I will share them here.

Corn isn't exactly clean, and you can't identify a strong trend or high probability Elliott Wave count, but the implications of the pattern are fairly straightforward.

Let me know if there are any other commodities you want me to cover.

One last chart I will share is of the US dollar (UUP). As all of the above commodities are priced in dollars, it has some relevance, but some commodities (gold, oil) are much more sensitive to currency fluctuations than others.

I won't go into too much detail, except to say the upside is limited. The last move up was correctional, not trend, and new lows will follow in the coming months.

Conclusions

This article maps the most likely scenarios in various markets based on my interpretation of probabilities. It is rare for every scenario to play out exactly as expected, but combined with other analysis and good money management, they can help frame profitable trades. Good luck!

