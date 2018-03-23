Still Flying Under The Radar, Enterprise Bancorp's Valuation Is Getting Interesting

Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) is the parent holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a consistent 24-branch operation headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. The financial ranks high on asset quality and is organically improving earnings by adding a new branch, not far from core markets, every 1-2 years (approximately). Based on location, asset size, and its small trust department, I’m going to be comparing EBTC to Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) throughout this article (recent CATC article can be found here).

Note: Color scheme based on aggregate branches per county.

As you can see below, there’s nothing ground-breaking about the company’s progress, except for how consistent that it has been. Past results have benefited from rising net interest income, lower provision expenses, and improved non-interest income, offset by higher non-interest expenses and fewer security gains.

Without 2017’s non-cash tax valuation adjustment of $4.8 million, net income would have increased ~29% to $24 million. Due to the complexities of GAAP and tax accounting, I’m slow to markup after-tax 2018 estimates, but a fall from 35% to 21% is going to be meaningful for Enterprise. The bank’s regular run-rate for tax expenses has been ~33.5%. If taxes in 2017 had been 25% of earnings (conservative assumption; more than new tax rate), net income would have improved to ~$26.7 million; $2.7 million more than adjusted net income, and 42.3% greater than net income in 2016 (p.39 from 2017 10-K).

Based on the adjusted net income of $24 million (referenced earlier, excludes tax adjustment only), the company has grown its bottom line 16.56% a year since 2013. This compares to growth of 10% a year from total assets during the same time. Going forward with the new and lower tax rate allows for 16% growth in net income to continue, but temper some of this upside with the number of shares the bank has had to issue to finance its growing balance sheet.

EBTC is organically adding branches and repositioning several legacy offices, which has increased demand for new loans beyond the amount of assets management felt equity could safely support. However, instead of passing on these new opportunities, the company went to the market and raised $19.7 million (net) in 2016. At first glance, dilution related to the new capital appears to have had a negative effect on 2017 earnings. However, without the one-time tax adjustment, adjusted EPS increased to $2.05 – 20% more than 2016 earnings, and ~2X long-term EPS growth of ~10.5%.

This clearly provided a significant boost to earnings, but without another supplementary infusion, progress will likely fall back to a more normal range of 10-12% (after earnings adjust to the new tax rate).

As you can see below, EBTC maintains consistent leverage ratios. The company needed the equity to maintain them and support above-average growth. Unlike CATC, earnings haven’t benefited in the past few years from changes in the number of loans in relation to equity.

With that said, CATC has actually been downsizing traditional lending offices in favor of growth in wealth management. This consolidation has significantly improved assets per employee, which is a profit enhancing move that may be in the cards for EBTC once efforts transition from adding and relocating branches to improving margins.

With tax rates falling, these are speculative times, as far as earnings estimates are concerned, but EBTC is right now only trading slightly above long-term earnings multiples. The graph below is inflated due to this year’s tax valuation adjustment, but the adjusted P/E is much lower at 16.75X (based on adjusted earnings of $2.05). I think EBTC can grow earnings by 10% in 2018, but 2018 results are likely going to reset even higher than 10% as taxes fall throughout the year.

I'm planning to wait for 1st quarter reports to see how taxes adjust, and how stocks react to FED rate changes in the interim, but this is a solid option for anyone looking for a long-term name.

Like the steady leverage ratios, the loan portfolio’s composition has also been very consistent.

The company hasn’t been chasing after exotic assets with more attractive yields, but that’s not to say that Enterprise won’t benefit from rising rates. As you can see below, only ~15% of the loan portfolio reprices in more than 5-years. Having the ability to reprice a significant percent of the portfolio in a rising rate environment should help to slowly expand margins.

In addition, organically growing the branch count has helped gather deposits at a faster rate than loans. With the balance of the loan portfolio tied to the equity account, extra deposits have and will continue to grow the investment portfolio. Since 2013, investments have grown from $215 million to $405 million at the end of 2017. These low-yielding assets (average yield of 2.7% compares to loan portfolio yields of 4.59%) are a headwind to NIM (increased 3 bps to 3.97%), but they contributed $8 million to net interest income in 2017 - up from $6.6 million in 2016, and $5.3 million in 2015.

Also note that there is some momentum here as the year-end balance of $405 million is higher than the yearly average balance of $379 million (that was used to calculate the average yield of 2.7%).

The cost of interest-bearing deposits is low at 0.31%, and with rates rising, the security portfolio provides a good hedge for potential changes in loan demand (from competition and higher costs for borrowers). The income from this portfolio falls straight to the bottom line, and while it sounds small compared to $2.8 billion in assets, every extra $1 million in revenue adds ~3% to after-tax earnings (based on adjusted earnings of $24 million, and 25% for taxes).

Bottom Line

Initially, I was put-off by the need to raise equity, but this appears to have been well executed.

Market volatility and one-time items have EBTC trading 10% below the 52-week high, and only slightly above average P/E multiples (based on adjusted earnings). The bank is already benefiting from organic growth and is setup to continue to benefit as the new branches start to contribute even more to future earnings. On tax changes alone, EBTC could earn ~$2.25 per share in 2018, and possibly more from efficiency gains and a larger balance sheet.

Not to pick on Cambridge Bancorp, which is a great bank and one the market is clearly favoring right now, but I don't think Enterprise deserves to trade at such a wide spread.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EBTC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.