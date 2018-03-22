The Long-Term Investing Guide To Compounding Wealth (Video)

In this video, we discuss the benefits of long-term investing and introduce our four-step framework to help implement a long-term investing approach in your individual portfolio.

Investing for the long-term has many benefits, including the deferral of capital gains taxes, easier implementation, an elimination of behavioral errors, and the ability to take advantage of compound interest.

At Sure Dividend, we are proponents of long-term investing.

We invest to compound our wealth over time.

Unfortunately, too many people are in a big hurry to multiply their investments. Over-ambition leads to excessive risk and - counter-productively - lower returns.

The ‘secret’ that many of the world’s best investors know is that investing for quick returns tends to lead to poor long-term performance. Focusing on long-term investing frames investments in a way that makes wealth compounding much more likely.

“The single greatest edge an investor can have is a long-term orientation.”

– Seth Klarman



Long-term investing is the process of buying and holding investment securities you believe will compound investor wealth indefinitely into the future. Long-term investing requires a patient, disciplined mindset.



In today's video, we discuss the benefits of long-term investing and introduce a four-step framework to help you invest for the long-term. You can watch the video below or on the Sure Dividend YouTube channel.

Long-term investing is particularly powerful when combined with stocks that (1) are undervalued and (2) consistently increase their dividends over time. If this approach sounds appealing to you, consider our research service Undervalued Aristocrats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.