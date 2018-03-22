Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/21/18: AKAO, PSEC, LGCY, OPK, CASI, FNCB

|
Includes: AKAO, CASI, FNCB, LGCY, OPK, PSEC
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/21/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO);
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC);
  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK), and;
  • Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:DHY);
  • Icu Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI);
  • Goodrich Petrol (GDPM);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH), and;
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • YEXT (NYSE:YEXT);
  • Wideopenwest (NYSE:WOW);
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI);
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV), and;
  • National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Intl Ag

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

JB*

$138,543,072

2

Sheehan Andrew T

DIR

YEXT

YEXT

JB*

$12,000,000

3

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

DIR,BO

Wideopenwest

WOW

B,JB*

$10,480,384

4

He Wei Wu

DIR,BO

Casi Pharm

CASI

JB*

$9,999,998

5

Baines Creek Capital

BO

Legacy Reserves

LGCY

B

$796,085

6

Barry John F

CEO,DIR,BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$411,228

7

Duggan Robert W

BO

Achaogen

AKAO

B

$403,712

8

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$249,365

9

Dhaduk Vithalbhai D

DIR

Fncb Bancorp

FNCB

B

$184,670

10

Csam Americas Holding

O

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

DHY

JB*

$134,189

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Kkr Fund

BO

National Vision

EYE

JS*

$305,146,368

2

Aea Investors

BO

Evoqua Water Technologies

AQUA

JS*

$233,150,480

3

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Intl Ag

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

JS*

$138,543,072

4

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$109,327,536

5

Berkshire Partners

BO

National Vision

EYE

S

$59,493,489

6

Avista Capital Managing Member

BO

Wideopenwest

WOW

JS*,S

$10,316,789

7

Lopez George A

DIR,BO

Icu Medical

ICUI

AS

$8,295,307

8

Shrader Ralph W

DIR

Booz Allen

BAH

AS

$7,783,316

9

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

AS

$7,419,825

10

Franklin Res

BO

Goodrich Petrol

GDPM

JS*

$7,048,345

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKAO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.