This 16.1%-Yielding REIT Is A Value Trap

Though the company has reduced its exposure to troubled retailers in recent years, another wave of store closures could negatively affect WPG.

Investors looking out for high recurring dividend income should not fall for Washington Prime Group, Inc.'s (WPG) 16 percent dividend yield. The real estate investment trust has a high-risk lease portfolio, and the company's dividend carries a high degree of risk, too. Though I think that fears over a "retail apocalypse" are a bit exaggerated, and that Washington Prime Group's shares are cheap on a FFO-basis, investors looking for stable dividend income may want to look at other REITs.

Investors have coined the term "retail apocalypse" to describe a disturbing trend in the retail landscape: Big retailers are forced to scale back their store count due to changing shopping preferences and increasing competition from online retailers such as Amazon (AMZN). Companies like J.C. Penney (JCP) or Sears (SHLD) are closing underperforming stores by the hundreds, and Toys 'R' Us just recently said that it would close all of its stores in the United States.

J.C. Penney is still struggling to turn its business around, relying heavily on its Sephora stores and other merchandising initiatives. The retailer said last year that it would close about 140 stores in order to control costs and shrink to a more healthy level.

Sears is in an even worse position than J.C. Penney as the company continues to fight (so far unsuccessfully) declining revenues and weak customer traffic. Sears is under enormous pressure to close stores, and speculation about a Sears' bankruptcy has weighed on shares for a long time. The company announced only in January that it would shut down more than 100 stores in an effort to reduce operating losses that have piled up for the retailer in recent years.

A Bloomberg article entitled "America’s ‘Retail Apocalypse’ Is Really Just Beginning" highlights the risks that commercial property REITs, especially mall REITs, face in the struggling retail sector right now, and the article is very well worth reading.

Significant Risks In Washington Prime Group's Lease Portfolio

Washington Prime Group invests in enclosed and Open Air retail venues that include large department store chains. At the end of the December quarter, the REIT's real estate portfolio included 108 properties with 59 million square feet.

Source: Washington Prime Group Investor Presentation

The problem for Washington Prime Group is that it has exposure to Sears, J.C. Penney, and Macy's (M) (and other struggling retail companies) - three retailers that are aggressively reducing their store count. Though the mall REIT has reduced its dependence on distressed retailers in the last three years, the company still has a large number of stores leased to such

Source: Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group has lease exposure to retailers that aren't doing great right now. Will Washington Prime Group be affected by another round of large-scale store closures in the retail/department store sector? We don't know for sure, but it is certainly within the realm of possibility, especially if more companies close stores in 2018. Problems could even compound if smaller retailers shut down stores that haven't been on the radar yet.

Could Washington Prime Group lease its existing stores to other retailers in case Sears, J.C. Penney or another large retailer decides to shut down? Possibly, but investors do accept a high degree of risk nonetheless.

Source: Washington Prime Group

The Market Expects A Dividend Cut

In a nutshell, Washington Prime Group operates in a troubled industry and does business with some of the most troubled retailers, which significantly increases cash flow risk.

Let's take a look at what the dividend yield is saying.

WPG Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Yes, that's right. An investment in WPG comes with an extreme ~16 percent dividend yield. Every experienced income investor knows what this means: The market prices in cash flow problems and expects the company to slash its dividend payout soon. This is not some crazy, irrational mistake by the way. Another mall REIT, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL), slashed its dividend payout 25 percent at the end of last year and lowered its FFO guidance. A sixteen percent dividend yield is definitely a red flag in my view.

Dividend Coverage

Washington Prime Group will most likely cover its dividend payout in 2018 with funds from operations. The REIT has guided for $1.48-$1.56/share in funds from operations in 2018, which compares favorably to a projected annual dividend payout of $1.00 per share (implied dividend coverage ratio of ~1.5x).

Source: Washington Prime Group

That said, though, a continued deterioration of fundamentals in the retail/department store sector and any additional large-scale store closures will most likely have a negative affect on Washington Prime Group.

Shares Are Priced Cheaply (For A Reason)

Given Washington Prime Group's FFO guidance for 2018, the REIT's shares currently sell for just ~4.1x 2018e FFO. That's a very low price for a REIT's dividend stream, but the price is low for a reason.

Your Takeaway

Investors considering an "investment" in Washington Prime Group should not be fooled by the REIT's extreme dividend yield in excess of 16 percent. Though shares are cheap on a FFO-basis, the REIT's lease portfolio and exposure to troubled retailers imply significant risks to cash flow, and the dividend could be cut fast (as could guidance) if lease troubles emerge. CBL & Associates Properties recently slashed its dividend payout by a significant percentage, and shares are in an entrenched downward trend. Investors should see the 16 percent yield for what it is - a red flag - and stay away.

