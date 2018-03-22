Jackups: Deep Dive Into The North American Segment

This article continues the discussion of supply fundamentals of the jackup segment of the offshore drilling market. Previous installments are "Jackups: Deep Dive Into Middle East & Caspian Sea Segment" and "Jackups: Deep Dive Into North Sea Segment." InfieldRigs database, MarineTraffic, and drillers' fleet status reports serve as the basis of this work.

In this article, we will discuss the North American segment of the jackup market. While this segment is more known for its floater story, the jackup side is also intriguing.

Source: Author's work, InfieldRigs

Currently, few jackups are working in the region. Among U.S.-listed drillers, only Ensco (ESV) and Noble Corp. (NE) have working rigs. Important jackup player Shelf Drilling is also represented by one working rig.

You'll certainly notice a company called Enterprise Offshore Drilling. This company took part in a liquidation sale from Hercules Offshore. Hercules Offshore was one of the first victims of the oil price collapse. It had significant debt, older rigs and had to file for bankruptcy two times in a row. Enterprise Offshore bought 13 rigs from Hercules Offshore for $22.25 million at an auction that was held on Jan. 12, 2017. One of these rigs, Enterprise 205 (former Hercules 205), is still working. However, many more are either warm stacked or cold stacked.

Source: Author's work, InfieldRigs

Another company that is likely new to readers is Spartan Offshore Drilling. On its website, the company boasts that it is the only remaining privately held offshore jackup rig provider in the U.S. This fact does not seem to help Spartan Offshore, whose fleet consists of two warm stacked rigs and two cold stacked rigs:

Source: Author's work, InfieldRigs

Recently, Rowan's (RDC) Gorilla IV was sold to ADES and will leave the region. Other cold stacked rigs (except for the modern Uxpanapa, which must have survival chances) will have big trouble returning to work ever again. Notably, Borr Drilling decided to purchase Paragon Offshore. I seriously doubt that Borr will look at the U.S. segment seriously, and I expect that the company will scrap all Paragon's rigs in the segment in due time.

Also, it's hard to tell whether Enterprise Offshore Drilling's move to buy Hercules rigs was a wise one. The company currently has to incur warm stacked costs, and the costs of bringing cold stacked rigs back to life will be significant. In my opinion, the whole cold stacked segment except the "fresh" Uxpanapa could go to scrap.

Moreover, warm stacked rigs don't look much better except for Ensco's Ensco 102 and Rowan's EXL-3. In my opinion, the supply in the region is not as significant as one could imagine by looking at pro-forma numbers. If the job needs a more capable rig, there are only two premium jackups available. Sure, it's not yet clear whether there will be more demand in the near term, but the supply situation looks perfectly normal.

Conclusion

North America is not the biggest segment for jackup demand, but the situation here is interesting. There are many idle rigs, but many of them won't see the light of day again and are destined to go to scrap. A speculative company bought Hercules Offshore's rigs, but I doubt that this was a brilliant move. With just two premium rigs in the region, Ensco and Rowan might get jobs with the first uptick in activity.

