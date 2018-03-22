Jackups: Deep Dive Into The Latin American Segment

In this article, we continue the discussion of supply fundamentals of the jackup segment of the offshore drilling market. This time, we look at the Latin American segment. Just like in the floater segment, jackups from U.S.-listed drillers face heavy competition from local companies. Another similarity to what we observed on the floater side is the fact that many rigs competing in the market are modern. Without further ado, let's take a look at the working rigs:

Among U.S.-listed drillers, Seadrill (SDRL) has a significant position in the region. Also, Rowan (RDC) is represented by one rig, Joe Douglas, which is on contract with BP (BP) in Trinidad until November 2018. All other slots in the universe of working rigs are occupied by local players. The absolute majority of rigs are new, with notable exceptions of WSL Rig 50, which works in Suriname, two Goimar rigs and two PDVSA rigs. Put simply, you need a modern premium or high-spec jackup to work in the region right now. Also, there are many such rigs waiting on the sidelines:

Rowan and Seadrill have one warm stacked rig each. It looks as if other U.S.-listed drillers that have significant jackup exposure, like Ensco (ESV) and Noble Corp. (NE), have no "free space" to penetrate this market. There's plenty of competition here. Not surprisingly, Rowan, which has recently bought Petrobras 59 and Petrobras 60, will relocate them to the Middle East:

You can also see that the Ocean Scepter, the only jackup of Diamond Offshore (DO), is currently held for sale. Most other cold stacked rigs will go to scrap. It looks like some of them stay in the cold stacked mode because their owners don't bother to send them to the scrapyard.

Fundamentally, a significant pickup in activity in the region is necessary to clear the backlog of warm stacked rigs. While there's a number of older, standard jackups that might find it challenging to find work again, there is also a significant number of modern, premium rigs waiting for the job. In this light, Seadrill and Rowan will maintain their presence in the market while other U.S.-listed drillers likely won't bother competing here.

Generally speaking, there was too much optimism regarding the number of jobs that Latin America (notably Mexico and Brazil) could provide for offshore drilling companies. Local, international and even newcomer-type companies ordered rigs based on speculation of a never-ending flurry of jobs. The oil price downside quickly crashed these optimistic plans. In its current state, the Latin American segment is clearly oversupplied on the jackup side. I don't expect that this problem will be solved in the near term.

