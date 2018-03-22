Is It Time To Rotate Into The Energy Sector?

We're still in the early stages of this transition.

After consolidating in a triangle pattern, oil has printed two strong days of advances.

Central to my investment philosophy is rotation -- the idea that investors should always look for out-of-favor sectors that also have a fundamental catalyst to move higher. Over the last few days, we've seen some important moves in the oil market that could signal it's time to move into the energy sector.

Let's start with the oil market:

This chart is wonderful from a technical perspective. Prices advanced from the end of August through early February. They broke support and consolidated in a symmetrical triangle pattern from Mid-February through mid-March. Over the last two days, prices have advanced strongly on higher volume. This was accompanied by the MACD giving a buy signal.

There are fundamental reasons for this rally.

1.) Yesterday, the Energy Information Institute reported a surprising draw-down in U.S. crude oil inventories.

2.) OPEC's supply cut compliance hit a record.

3.) There is growing concern about the future of the Iran-deal. If it collapsed, the Middle East would probably destabilize, which usually means an increase in oil prices.

The first point is a one or two-day news blip; it's just as likely that next week we'll see a surprise increase. Points two and three, however, have the potential to impact prices for the next 3-6 months. And, both strongly imply higher prices.

Let's turn to the XLE -- the sector ETF that tracks the energy market:

The energy sector is out offavor with the market; its performance is lagging the SPY over the last 12 weeks. That means the index is beaten-down -- or, in industry parlance -- the index is cheap.

Let's next look at the relationship between oil and the oil industry: The two are highly correlated; if oil continues to rise, we should expect the oil sector to follow.

Next, let's look at the XLEs -- the ETF that broadly tracks the energy market:

The XLE fell 18% on an absolute basis between mid-January and early February. Since then, prices consolidated between the mid and upper-60s, fluctuating around the 200-day EMA. But momentum is rising and prices printed a strong bar yesterday on modestly higher volume.

However, it's not a perfect picture:

The chart above strips out price bars leaving only the EMAs. The shorter EMAs are still trending lower. That tells us there's still some bearish momentum in this index. The rising MACD tells us the momentum is shifting, but it's still below 0, so we're not completely out of the woods.

We're still in the early stages of this turnaround. But, you should also move the energy sector onto your "watch every day" list, because it's certainly setting up as the next move in the market.

