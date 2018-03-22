AstraZeneca Looks To Prove Itself In The Type 2 Diabetes Market

Recently, AstraZeneca (AZN) announced positive results from its phase 3 study. The company used its drug dapagliflozin marketed as FARXIGA to treat patients with type 2 diabetes ((T2D)) with moderate renal impairment (chronic kidney disease). The reason why these results are notable is because the drug had specifically helped these type 2 diabetes patients with CKD. This means that FARXIGA has shown a substantial benefit for this subpopulation of T2D. That's why I believe this news is highly positive for AstraZeneca.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as DERIVE. It recruited a total of 132 patients who were randomized to receive either 10 mg of FARXIGA or placebo. These patients were treated over a 24-week period. The trial met on both the primary and secondary endpoints. The primary endpoint was to see if there's a significant mean change in baseline between FARXIGA and placebo over 24 weeks. It was noted that treatment with FARXIGA significantly decreased HbA1C by -0.37% vs. placebo with -0.03%. This difference was statistically significant due to the fact of the p-value being p < 0.001. This positive data is one reason for being bullish for FARXIGA in T2D. The other positive to note is that this will help T2D patients with moderate renal impairment. That is important to note because T2D is the leading cause of advance renal impairment (chronic kidney disease) in the United States. There are about 40% of patients with T2D with moderate renal impairment. So how does this positive data relate to the renal impairment market? That's because with FARXIGA being able to sustain control of a patients T2D, it greatly lowers their risk of developing advanced kidney disease. In other words, AstraZeneca can now pride itself in that its drug FARXIGA can greatly benefit a subset of the T2D market.

Competitors

There are host of competitors in the type 2 diabetes space. More specifically, there are competitors who have developed an SGLT2 inhibitor to treat T2D. The way that SGLT2 inhibitors work is by causing the kidneys to remove sugar from the body through urine, thus in turn lowering blood sugar levels. These competing SGLT2 inhibitor drugs are Invokana from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Jardiance produced by Boehringer Ingelheim along with Eli Lilly (LLY). The Type 2 diabetes market is huge, because it is estimated to double from $26.8 billion in 2016 all the way to $64 billion by 2026. That's a large market and plenty of room for many players in this space. The good thing now is that AstraZeneca will have a huge advantage for about less than half the T2D market, since it has shown to reduce the risk of advance renal impairment (chronic kidney disease) when patients take its drug.

Conclusion

AstraZeneca's phase 3 data with its FARXIGA drug gives it a huge advantage in T2D patients with renal impairment. As was shown above it was able to significantly decrease HbA1C by a huge margin over placebo. Things could even get better for AstraZeneca. That's because it is currently running a study known as "Declare" which is expected to read out later this year. The whole point of this trial is to prove that treatment with FARXIGA can improve cardiovascular outcomes for patients with T2D. That means that this upcoming data will be another added benefit for patients taking FARXIGA. I feel that both of these advantages will solidify FARXIGA as a strong contender in the T2D market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.