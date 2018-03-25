Saint Gobain: Re-Establishing Itself As A DGI Company With A Current 3% Dividend Yield

Considering the increasing annual dividends represent a 70% payout ratio, Saint Gobain should be able to continue to increase the dividend.

Saint Gobain increases its dividend once again, and only had to cut it during the global financial crisis.

Introduction

Saint Gobain (CODGF) (CODYY) is a French construction-focused conglomerate with a 352 year history (the company was founded in 1665). It experienced some tough times during the financial crisis approximately 10 years ago, but has regained a lot of momentum lately.

As Saint Gobain is a French company, I would strongly recommend using its Euronext Paris listing to trade in the company as the Paris listing is definitely much more liquid. The ticker symbol in France is SGO, and the average daily volume is 1.8 million shares. The current market capitalization is approximately 24B EUR. As the company reports and trades in euro, I will use the euro as base currency throughout this article.

Saint Gobain is also part of the iShares France ETF (EWQ), which invests 1.7% of its assets in the company.

Making good progress in 2017

As a cyclical business, primarily depending on the general economic situation and the situation on the construction market, Saint Gobain faced some tough times during the Global Financial Crisis ten years ago. Fortunately the company survived and has restarted its growth trajectory and thanks to the economic tailwinds, 2017 showed a clear improvement compared to the previous past few years.

Whilst a revenue increase of 4.7% over the entire financial year is a great achievement, it’s perhaps important to note there was a very clear acceleration in the second half of the year (+6%) and the fourth quarter of 2017 (+6.5%) fueled by a strong demand and Saint Gobain’s ability to hike the prices by an average of 2.7% in the fourth quarter.

With a total revenue of 40.8B EUR, Saint Gobain is one of the larger players in the world, and it was good to see the company was able to keep its operating expenses under control. This resulted in an increase of the operating income from 2.82B EUR to 3.03B EUR, a 7.4% increase. This also meant the operating margin increased even further, from 7.2% to 7.4%, and this definitely shows the company’s strength and ability to increase prices and revenue at a faster pace than its operating expenses.

The ‘other’ business expenses remained relatively stable, and these include a 120M EUR restructuring expense and a 150M EUR provision for claims and litigation (which will predominantly be used for the asbestos claim in the USA where approximately 34,000 claims still have to be settled). As the financial expenses continued to decrease from 349M to just 275M EUR, the average tax rate decreased slightly. This resulted in a net attributable income of 1.57B EUR, which is approximately 19.5% higher than in 2016 for an EPS of 2.83 EUR (compared to 2.36 EUR). However, keep in mind this EPS is based on the ‘weighted’ number of shares and as Saint Gobain repurchased approximately 8 million shares in 2017, the EPS based on the ‘end count’ would be slightly higher.

Paying 15 times earnings for a cyclical construction-focused company is pretty rich, I agree. But I was initially charmed by Saint Gobain’s ability to convert a very substantial part of its net income into free cash flow.

Saint Gobain repored an operating cash flow of 2.74B EUR (after taking the payments to minority owners into consideration), and although one could argue to make an adjustment for changed in its working capital situation, I will leave the situation as it stands. It wouldn’t feel correct to adjust the result for Saint Gobain’s provisions which are essentially a non-cash factor, but will very likely have to be paid out anyway sometime in the future.

So, using the 2.74B EUR as starting point and after deducting the 1.72B EUR in capex, Saint Gobain reported a free cash flow result of 1.02B EUR which is approximately 1.85 EUR per share for a free cash flow yield of approximately 4%.

Whilst that’s still not great, Saint Gobain expects the situation to continue to improve in 2018 as it expects growth in all geographical divisions of the company. On top of that, it expects to unlock additional cost savings of 300M EUR and this could have a major impact on the free cash flow result as the capex will slightly decrease to approximately 1.7B EUR (including growth capex).

An increasing dividend and decreasing net debt

Saint Gobain was known as a DGI company but this abruptly ended during the Global Financial Crisis when the company had to cut its dividend. That being said, ever since that cut, Saint Gobain has been able to increase its dividend and for FY 2017, it has declared a 1.30 EUR dividend.

Saint Gobain can definitely afford it, as the dividend represents a payout of just 70% of the cash flows, whilst leaving enough cash in the bank for Saint Gobain to fund its expansion and investment strategy. As the revenue and operating cash flow will very likely continue to increase in 2018, I expect the payout ratio to decrease, even if the dividend gets hiked again to 1.35-1.40 EUR per share.

On top of that, the net debt/EBITDA ratio remains very acceptable at 1.4, and this means Saint Gobain is under no pressure to spend too much cash on reducing its net debt as the balance sheet appears to be sound.

And there’s a nice additional kicker: the French government has decided to cut the original dividend withholding tax from 30% (which could be reduced to 15%) to one fixed tax of 12.8% (without any additional reductions). This suddenly makes investments in French dividend companies much more attractive. Note: the lower dividend tax has been announced, but I’m still waiting to see the definitive legislation on this matter, so for the time being, you might still be subject to a 30% withholding tax rate.

Investment thesis

Investors had a tough time accepting the dividend cut in 2008, but Saint Gobain did what it had to do to protect its future and I don’t think anyone can blame them for doing so. The current free cash flow yield isn’t too fantastic, but if Saint Gobain continues to expand its margins and continues to deliver on its cost savings program, I would expect the free cash flow result to increase (especially as the restructuring expenses should decrease over time), even if/when Saint Gobain continues to increase the provisions for the asbestos-related claims.

I currently have no position in Saint Gobain, but might be interested in writing an out of the money put option.

