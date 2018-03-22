Apple Will Benefit From The Trade War

The short-term benefit to Apple from an eventual decline in tariffs is seriously underestimated by the market and is not priced in.

This trade skirmish will help Apple to lobby against high tariffs on its products, which can be as high as 45%.

There has been tumult in the market as the current administration and other trading partners ramp up their rhetoric on tariffs.

Apple (AAPL) can end up as one of the biggest winners in the current rhetoric about tariffs between U.S. and its trading partners. Currently, the tariff on Apple’s products is very high, even among the allies of U.S. which ends up hurting the unit sales. The war-of-words between different countries on tariffs can allow Apple to put its case for lowering the taxes on its own products in international markets.

If Apple is able to negotiate for lower tariffs on its own products, it will provide a good boost to its market share in international locations. This should also allow the company to overcome the negative news surrounding iPhone X sales decline.

Tariffs on Apple products

In the recent survey conducted by Piper Jaffray, 31% of the respondents said that they have not upgraded to iPhone X because it costs too much. This should not be surprising to investors, but what is even more important is that iPhone X price in U.S. is the lowest in the world. The tariffs in other countries can easily go up to 40-45%. Hence, a $999 iPhone X is sold at over $1,400 in Denmark and Sweden. The cost is over $1350 in India, where the company has been aggressively trying to increase its unit sales.

Here is a list of the price of iPhone X in major markets:

Source: Quartz

U.S. had a trade deficit of $151 billion with European Union in 2017. A big part of the blame is currently put on the unequal import tariffs between the two trading partners. U.S. has an import duty of only 2.5% on European cars, whereas cars shipped from U.S. to Europe face a 10% import duty. Eurostat published that in 2016, close to EUR 48 billion of motor vehicles export was made to U.S. from Europe. At the same time, Apple made $54.9 billion of sales in Europe, according to its Fiscal 2017 report. It can be seen in the image above that some of the major countries in Europe, like Germany, France, and U.K., impose tariffs of 30% to 35% on iPhone X.

People have also taken to Twitter to show that it would be cheaper to fly from Europe to the U.S. to buy an iPhone X due to higher tariffs in Europe.

Source: thenextweb

If the huge trade deficit of $150 billion between the U.S. and Europe is to be narrowed, then reducing the tariffs on Apple products will be more successful instead of bringing import tariff parity on cars. Reducing the import tariffs to 2.5% on cars sold from U.S. to Europe instead of the current 10% will only marginally help the U.S. exports. On the other hand, reducing tariffs on Apple products from 35% to 15% can produce a much bigger swing in the trade deficit.

The question is whether Apple has the requisite lobbying power to bring its own tariffs on the table in the recent tariff argument. Apple’s supplier Foxconn is already building a new plant in Wisconsin with an investment of $10 billion, which is expected to create 13,000 new jobs.

Source: Apple

Apple has increased its advanced manufacturing fund to $5 billion which will help in developing new manufacturing jobs in the U.S. along with its suppliers.

Source: Twitter

It is difficult to quantify the leverage Apple has over the current administration in the White House. I believe the “soft” leverage of Apple is very high. Having a “Made in U.S.”-marked iPhone could be seen as a great achievement of a White House administration. Apple should certainly be able to use this soft power to lower the tariffs on its products, especially as it ramps up manufacturing within the U.S.

Another major market where Apple is trying to expand its presence is India, where the U.S. has a trade deficit of $23 billion. The tariffs on Apple products in India are also over 30%. Lower tariffs are possible if a big chunk of manufacturing is locally sourced. However, this is very difficult because it ends up creating huge bottlenecks in the supply chain. In this market, Apple has a strong case to reduce its tariffs because it helps in creating tens of thousands of new jobs in the software sector. Its App Accelerator program has trained thousands of iOS developers. According to the company, there are 740,000 app economy jobs attributable to iOS and Apple.

This level of job creation easily is a magnitude higher than any new jobs which can be created in the manufacturing sector in this market by Apple. If Apple gets a tariff on its products similar to the outsourced Apple software jobs from India to U.S. then there will be a significant reduction in the final selling price of Apple products in India. For the calendar year 2017, Apple sold 3.2 million iPhone units in India. The management has voiced that it would like to see over 10 million annual units sold in this market.

If the tariffs are reduced by 10-15 percentage points, the overall iPhone sales in this region can accelerate rapidly, especially for the older, lower valued versions like iPhone 6S. Recently, the Indian government reduced its tariffs on Harley-Davidson and other high-end motorcycles from 75% to 50%, probably due to pressure from the current U.S. administration. A similar tariff reduction could certainly be on the table for Apple products.

This market is forecasted to show high teen smartphone sales growth for the next few years. A lower tariff in India can provide Apple with a long runway of growth and help in reducing the impact of declining sales in China.

Can tariff negotiations be bigger than tax reform?

Apple’s long bullish momentum since mid-2016 was based on the potential of a super-cycle aided by iPhone X. Even the most bullish analyst for Apple will agree now that iPhone X sales have been uninspiring (to put it mildly). However, Apple’s stock has been able to maintain the current price levels based on positive tailwinds due to tax reform. There are predictions that Apple will now be able to return to investors more than half a trillion dollars over the next decade due to cash neutral position of the company and tax benefits. I believe Wall Street will eventually give more importance to unit sales and revenue growth instead of cash buybacks.

If Apple and the current White House administration are able to negotiate lower tariffs for Apple’s products, it would provide a decent boost to unit sales in many territories. Apple has a strong case as its platform helps in massive job creation in all the local markets. In many locations, a lot of software built on iOS is also exported at lower tariffs to the U.S., which should ideally be a favorable point for a reduction in tariffs for Apple products.

Investor Takeaway

The current tariff rhetoric from the U.S. and its trading partners is not a headwind for Apple. There is very low chance that there will be an all-out trade war. The U.S economy, as well as economies of other trading partners, are growing at a decent pace. The U.S. has a historically low unemployment rate, which reduces any appetite for a trade war. We can say that this will end up as a trade skirmish, which will lead to renegotiation of some of the tariffs on U.S. goods.

Apple has significant “soft” lobbying power within the current administration due to its massive investment in U.S. manufacturing and other job creation proposals. By lowering tariffs on Apple products by a few percentage points, the trade deficit between the U.S. and other trading partners can be reduced rapidly. Due to Apple’s local job creation ecosystem in other countries, there is a strong argument for a reduction in tariffs without the requirement of local manufacturing.

These negotiations might take a few months, but if Apple is able to get its own high tariffs on the negotiating table then it will provide a significant boost to unit sales growth and a bullish momentum to the stock. Investors should watch out for this tailwind as it can deliver good short-term gains in the stock.

