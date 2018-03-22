Lamprell's (LMPRF) CEO Christopher McDonald on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lamprell PLC (OTCPK:LMPRF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Good morning everyone, and welcome to Lamprell's 2017 Full Year Results Presentation. My name is Christopher McDonald and I'm the CEO. With me today is our CFO, Tony Wright. Before we begin, I'd like to remind the audience of the disclaimer on Slide 2 relating to forward-looking statements.

The agenda for this morning is as follows. I will first review significant events over the course of 2017, followed by an update on our operations, including where we are with respect to the East Anglia One project. I'll also discuss our current bid pipeline before handing it over to Tony to walk you through the numbers. I will then provide an update on our strategic initiatives, including what actions we have taken to prevent the mistakes of the past. I will then end with a few words on our outlook, at which time we'll then open it up for Q&A.

So moving to Slide 5, and to recap. 2017 was a tough year. The group made significant progress in achieving its strategic objectives despite the operational challenges of the East Anglia One project, and against a backdrop of a fourth year in the energy services industry as a whole. For the year, the group made a net loss of $98.1 million on revenues of $370.4 million. The loss was driven by the approximately $80 million loss realized on the East Anglia One project, coupled by the low levels of activity generally. Meanwhile, the group's balance sheet remained strong with a closing net cash position of $257 million compared to $275 million at the end of 2016. Although our backlog is at historic lows, we are encouraged by the growth in our bid pipeline, both in terms of quantity and quality of opportunities. As of 31 December, our big pipeline stood at $3.6 billion, up from $2.5 billion at the end of 2016. More on this later.

During the course of 2017, we made good progress in diversifying our customer base and markets via renewables, EPCI and land rigs. And as previously announced, we signed a transformational joint venture agreement with Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Bahri for the development of a major maritime yard in Saudi Arabia, which is now referred to as the International Maritime Industries or IMI. We also launched a proprietary new jackup design, the Lamprell Jackup 43, the LJ43, in collaboration with MSC Gusto and the IMI. The LJ43 has already been selected by ARO as the rig design for the 20 jackups that are to be built at the new Saudi yard. Our partnership with Saudi Aramco, with the IMI and the selection of LJ43 has solidified our position in our core rig market for the foreseeable future.

On health and safety, I'm also very pleased that our TRIR, total recordable injury rate, for 2017 was 0.3, underpinning another strong year of safety performance on the back of nearly 18 million work hours performed in our yards. We have implemented organizational changes and enforced strict adherence to the new bidding process implemented in early 2017, so as not to repeat the EA1 shortcomings. This is a topic I will discuss in greater detail in my closing remarks.

Before we begin the operational review, I just wanted to point out the photo on Page 6, which was taken in our yard late last year in Hamriyah. These are the new caissons and leg sections for the Master Marine project being loaded out for its final voyage to Norway.

Moving to Slide 7. Operationally, our focus on safety remains unchanged and commitment to the well-being of our employees is a top priority. We often receive many compliments from our clients in this regard and in fact, our safety performance is a prerequisite to access work from Tier 1 clients. During the course of 2017, we delivered five major projects on schedule, on budget, including three new build jackup rigs for ZADCO UZ750 project in Abu Dhabi and the two Schlumberger land rigs. We currently have 14 jackup rigs in our yards with four undergoing refurbishment. We have seen an uptick in rig refurbishment projects towards the end of 2017, which was carried over into the first months of 2018.

Meanwhile, the Master Marine project is progressing well with delivery in Norway next month. Our backlog as of 31 December stood at approximately $138 million, down from $393 million at 31 December, 2016. The Master Marine project is included in oil and gas and the East Anglia One project is included in renewable. Speaking of EA1, we are approximately 73% complete as of today, which I'll go into more detail in the next slide.

As a reminder, the East Anglia One foundation project comprises 102 7-megawatt turbines, and when operational, supply power to 0.5 million homes. Lamprell's scope of work comprises the supply and delivery of 60 jackets and 182 piles. 42 of these jackets are being fully fabricated and assembled in our yards in the UAE. A further 18 have been pre-fabricated in the UAE and then shipped to our subcontractor in Northern Ireland for final assembly. As of today, we have delivered all 182 piles and eight completed jackets to the client. Components for a further 12 have been delivered to Northern Ireland.

Earlier this year, we announced a significant loss on the project. This is really disappointing, especially as we successfully delivered five major projects in the first half of the year. Renewables is a new sector and one which we believe offers significant long-term potential. It turned out that our first project was a steep learning curve. Having said this, we have learned the hard way how to be competitive in the future in this sector. With hindsight, the root cause was that not enough time and effort was spent during the bidding stage to understand the project and develop a robust execution plan that adequately addressed project risks. This was compounded by having an inexperienced project leadership team at the outset of the project.

We have learned by experience that the risks and challenges associated with constructing and shipping 60 jackets in an assembly line process was very different than concurrently building three to four rigs. Although we took immediate action to address the obvious shortcomings, the magnitude of these risks and challenges only became apparent in late 2017 and were only fully quantifiable earlier this year. We have incorporated a number of lessons learned and have already seen productivity revert to historical norms. If we had set the right price at the beginning of the project and had executed at the level of productivity we're now seeing at the end of the project, we'd have made a profit in line with our return expectations. This gives me great confidence that going forward we can complete successfully -- compete successfully in this strategically important growing sector.

Turning to Page 9, our bid pipeline has increased to $3.6 billion from $2.5 billion at the end of 2016. We have experienced a significant uptake in bidding activity, although many of these opportunities are not scheduled for award until the second half of 2018/first half of 2019. Consistent with our strategy, we are focusing on renewables, EPC and EPCI opportunities. In doing so, we will partner with parties that complement our own skill sets, so that we can extend our reach and opportunity set. During the period, we have been pre-qualified and/or shortlisted by a number of clients in the renewable space. These projects include opportunities in foundations, as well as high-voltage platforms, as well as newbuild jackup installation vessels for the next generation of larger wind turbines.

The two outsourced newbuild jackup rigs for the Saudi Maritime Yard are included in the pipeline. Basic engineering is underway and consistent with the offtake agreement, we expect full release later in 2018 at which time it will be converted into backlog. It is important to note that our bid pipeline does not make any allowance for the LTA. Should we assent to the LTA, this would add approximately $3 billion-plus per year to the pipeline. Please note that we have revised our reporting segments to align with our end markets of oil and gas and renewables. These will be delivered through our new project delivery organization of rigs, EPCI and contracting services. I'll discuss this later.

With that, I'd like to hand it over to Tony to walk you through the numbers.

Antony Wright

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for coming to our presentation today. My name is Tony Wright and I am the CFO for the Lamprell Group. The photo on the screen is of the land rigs that Chris referred to earlier, which are located in our facility in Phase 2 of the Hamriyah free zone. We are very optimistic that as the market improves, we will see greater opportunity to build more of these units, as well as launch our LAM2K model within the Middle East region, which incidentally is the third rig in the distance on the left-hand side of the photo.

So moving on to Slide 11, where I have to report a net loss for the year of $98.1 million with a negative EBITDA of $70.5 million, as a result of the loss on the East Anglia One project that Chris has already discussed. An important point to note is that in line with accounting standards, we have taken the full $80 million loss on East Anglia One in the 2017 accounts. What this means for 2018 is that approximately $98 million of our booked revenue will deliver 0% margin; that is the cost of sales for East Anglia One will also be $98 million in 2018. This will drag on our profitability this year as the project will make no contribution to the recovery of our fixed costs.

The project will also require funding of $30 million during 2018. It is important to remind everyone that whilst we remain on track to deliver the project in line with our schedule and our relationship with the client is very good, there remains a risk that liquidated damages could be levied on us should we be impacted by unexpected and unforeseen delays.

Our revenue for 2018 is $370.4 million, in line with our guidance and down around 47% year-on-year, as our backlog had run off and major contract awards have remained at low levels. As we reported in September, the table on the right shows how the slowdown in the newbuild jackup rig market has impacted our revenue in 2017. The East Anglia and Master Marine projects moved into their full production phases in the second half of the year, and this has driven the growth within both our offshore platforms and oil and gas contracting services business streams.

As we reported a year ago and in September, we made cost reductions at the end of 2016 that would deliver $23 million of annualized savings. This has allowed us to once again deliver a reduction in our overhead in 2017, which gives us the flexibility to invest in new resources and re-scale the business as we move forward. Our net cash position has reduced in line with the guidance I gave in September, decreasing to $257 million. This is after making our initial contribution of $20 million to the IMI joint venture in Saudi Arabia, as well as funding $50 million at the losses on East Anglia One. The $41 million payment to Cameron for the Super 116E rig kits has moved from 2017 into 2018.

On a positive note, I am pleased to report that we've been able to agree amendments to our syndicated loan agreement. We appreciate the support from our banks, and I'll talk more about the details later. So the financial performance of Lamprell in 2017 has been dominated by the full cost loss on the East Anglia project. But our balance sheet has been able to weather this and we remain well positioned to continue our strategic investments, which again I will refer to later.

So moving to Slide 12. And this chart shows not only the impact of the Ensco settlement in 2016 and the loss on East Anglia One, but also how the significant reduction in revenues impacted our profitability. As I discussed in September, the group has benefited from the successful delivery of our rig projects in the first half of the year and the cost reduction program. At these substantially reduced revenue levels, our fixed costs have brought our profitability under pressure, something that will repeat itself in 2018.

Our rig refurbishment, land rigs and operations and maintenance businesses have all performed well in 2017, but at much lower levels than in previous years. As a reminder of what I explained, in September, we were able to release the contingencies required to complete the final three rigs we delivered in the first half of the year. We also completed the final account negotiations with Heerema, with the provision held for our variations in claims also released to the bottom line. As I mentioned earlier, we have worked hard to deliver the overhead reductions we announced at the end of 2016 and we have taken a further $16 million of overhead out of our cost base. We now believe we've reduced our overhead as far we can, but we continue to target new initiatives to improve the productivity and efficiency of our yards and people.

So clearly, the losses in the year have impacted our net cash position, which leads me on to Slide 13. And as I guided in September, our net cash has declined moderately in 2017 to $257 million. The losses in the year have converted into negative operating cash flows of $56.3 million, which have been mitigated by the cost reductions we have made. It is encouraging to see that once again our focus on Tier 1 clients has resulted in our working capital requirement being reduced on successful delivery of our projects and collection of the final milestones and settlement of final accounts

We have invested $24 million in yard CapEx in 2017, including $11 million on the continuation of the build of our new pipeshop in Phase 2 of the Hamriyah free zone to improve our competitiveness. And we have made modest investments in our other yards.

The pipeshop is in its final commissioning phase and we expect it to be fully operational in 2018. We are actively marketing its capabilities to our regional client base. We have re-allocated $20 million of our cash to the investment in the IMI, as well as the cost required obtaining the necessary shareholder approvals. We've settled a further $7 million of UAE pension liabilities, as we concluded the final restructuring measures and cost reductions. Whilst I expect our cash position to reduce further in 2018, this would be predominantly through investments into strategic assets, both in our UAE facilities and Saudi Arabia.

So turning to Slide 14. And whilst the losses in 2017 have impacted our tangible net assets, we still retain a balance sheet in excess of $400 million. Even though our net cash position has reduced as expected, it remained strong and our levels of gearing and debt remained low at below 10%. I'm confident that we would be able to increase our leverage, should we need to, when the business begins to grow. This confidence comes from the continued support of our syndicated banks. They have agreed to an amendment of our tangible net worth covenant to a level of $325 million for the remaining duration of our facility, which expires in August 2019.

As a further indication of their support, earlier in the year, they also granted us waivers for our EBITDA covenants, which were based upon financial models prepared when the price of oil was over $100 a barrel. This enables us to retain the working capital facility of $50 million, as well as the $100 million revolver that supports [20-80] project financing.

Our debt was reduced to $40 million at the end of 2017 and we have $150 million of unutilized facilities, which allows us to support the business and pursue new work. Our borrowing costs have continued to reduce, as we have canceled part of our facilities that have been unutilized. To further reduce our costs, we have canceled a $50 million committed bonding facility. We are comfortable that the levels of bilateral bonding lines we already have available with our banks are sufficient.

The balance sheet table on the right-hand side of the slide highlights how we are utilizing our cash to invest in strategic assets to support and grow the business. Whilst the evolution assets, such as panel line and the robotic cutting machines and the new pipeshop are underutilized at the moment, they are ready to take on work as the market recovers. The investment into these assets has improved the group's capability and competitiveness, and retains our status of having well-invested and state-of-the-art yards, so we can take advantage of the opportunities we see ahead of us. The IMI investment of $19 million on the balance sheet reflects our 20% share of the JV losses in the year, which amounts to $4 million for Lamprell.

So turning to Slide 15 and in summary, the $80 million lost on East Anglia dominates the group's financial performance, but the remainder of the business has performed in line with expectations. We have continued to work hard on not only reducing our cost base, but also to work on new efficiencies to ensure we remain competitive in what remains a challenging market. Our net cash will reduce in 2018, as we make investments into the IMI of $38 million and take delivery of the rig kits from Cameron and make the final payment of $41 million.

In relation to the rig kits, we are seeing early interest from our client base and are actively seeking opportunities to monetize these assets. We will also complete the East Anglia One project, which will require $30 million of funding, although we will be making every effort to minimize the losses. Whilst it is difficult to give clear guidance on what our net cash will be at the end of 2018, due to the timing of new project awards, our low revenue levels in 2018 will result in our operational cash flows being negative, which will draw more cash from the business. Nevertheless, Lamprell remains well positioned to deal with the challenges of 2018 with a balance sheet to support our growth strategy in 2019 and beyond.

Thanks for your time, and I'll now hand you back to Chris to talk more about the strategy and outlook.

Christopher McDonald

Thanks, Tony. And moving to Slide 17, and as I referred to in my opening remarks, there are a number of actions we have taken to further position the group with respect to our strategic initiatives and to ensure mistakes of the past are not repeated. First and foremost, we have and will continue to invest in our workforce. We have actively hired senior management and project personnel from well-known EPCI contractors with specific experience and capability as it relates to EPCI and the LTA, in particular. The collage of pictures on the right is just a sample of key hires we have made in the past 12 months to support our strategic objectives. These new hires are across all disciplines and functions.

Moving to Slide 18 and as announced last year, we have strengthened our BD function. In particular, we have added resources with experience in our target sectors and transformed the methodology as to how we identify, pursue and differentiate ourselves with respect to new business and are very much encouraged by the improvement in our bid pipeline, both in terms of quantity and quality of opportunities.

At the heart of this approach is our core strengths of fabrication, our competitive cost base, customer relationships and location to target new opportunities in line with our business strategy. We will be proactive, rather than reactive, spending the required effort before contract signature. We have upscaled the BD and proposal teams and have established clear lines of responsibility and accountability. To that end, there is a clear delineation between cost and price. Our operation teams are accountable for developing a detailed project execution plan during the bid stage, with risk mitigation plans and a detailed cost estimate, while our BD teams are responsible for price.

As you'll see on Slide 19, we've revised the reporting segments to align with our end markets of oil and gas and renewables. These will be delivered through our new project delivery organization of rigs, EPCI and contracting services. Dedicated leadership teams are now in place for each. Meanwhile, we are investing in people, technology and our facilities to further position ourselves strategically. Specifically, people are the foundation of our success and we will continue to work to ensure that we have the right people with the right skill set and experience to match our strategy. We have also invested in new technology and we're pleased to announce last week the launch of the Lamprell Jackup 43, the LJ43, in collaboration with MSC Gusto, a leading design and engineering company in the offshore space with over 250 references.

And lastly, as Tony mentioned, we continue to invest in our facilities, whether the new ones, such as the IMI in Saudi, or the new pipeshop in our Hamriyah yard. These investments are in direct support of strengthening our position in our core markets, implementing our EPCI strategy and expanding into new markets and geographies, which leads us to the next slide.

Across the top of the Slide 20 is our core markets of rigs and our target EPCI and renewables markets. Down the left-hand side are the key success factors that are necessary to deliver on the strategy and to achieve our growth objectives. Firstly, with respect to our core markets of rigs, our investment in the Saudi Maritime Yard and the launch of the LJ43 will strengthen our position in the new build jackup market and in the region for the foreseeable future.

With respect to renewables, the EA1 project has further positioned us in the fast-growing market. The renewable market diversifies our customer base and is much less sensitive to the ups and downs of the oil market. Knowing what we know today, we are confident that we can offer competitive solutions to our customers while making an attractive return for our shareholders. A primary focus for us going forward is implementing our EPCI strategy. We see this as a two pronged approach. First, we are actively pursuing pre-qualification for the long-term agreement, the LTA, with Aramco in partnership with a well-known installation contractor.

Secondly, we're looking to partner with select contractors to access EPC and the EPCI opportunities in the North and Baltic seas. In parallel, we are upgrading our execution capability and competency. To this end, we will be spending approximately $10 million in 2018, investing in our workforce and in bidding. An emerging key critical success factor is local content.

We believe we are uniquely positioned in our home markets of the UAE and Saudi, as each have recently introduced local content legislation that commercially favors those who invest in the local economies. In Saudi, this is the early In-Kingdom Total Value Added technical program and in the UAE it is through ADNOC's In-Country program, the ICV. It is estimated that Aramco will spend in excess of $400 billion over the next 10 years and ADNOC has recently announced over $100 billion in the next five years.

Moving to Slide 21, we have made significant progress in realizing our aspirations in Saudi, including the Maritime Yard, as well as advancing our application to the LTA and have embraced local content via the IKTVA program. With respect to the Maritime Yard, we finalized our partnership with Aramco, Bahri and Hyundai Heavy Industries for the formation of the IMI and construction is underway.

We have progressed with the subcontract for the first two rigs at Lamprell's facilities in the UAE with award later this year, launched the new proprietary rig design, the LJ43, which will be the basis of the 20 new build jackup rigs that are part of the off take agreement with ARO. And as announced last week, the final condition precedent was satisfied with the signing of the SIDF loan with a value of approximately $1 billion. With respect to the LTA, the process continues. We are in regular contact with the client and expect a decision later this year.

And finally, we are very excited about Lamprell's growth opportunities on the back of the forecasted Aramco CapEx spend of $414 billion over the next 10 years. We believe that the growing importance of local content in Saudi and elsewhere will be a key differentiator for Lamprell going forward and are actively exploring ways to maximize our opportunities via programs, such as IKTVA.

Renewables is a new sector for us and one which we believe offer significant long-term potential. Renewables and, in particular, offshore wind is underpinned by strong fundamentals and public policy. Developments are now commercially viable without subsidy. We are seeing a number of emerging opportunities in foundations, high voltage platforms and new build jackup installation vessels. In total, we believe that the addressable market for us could be in the excess of $3 billion a year. And lastly, we believe offshore wind will not be directly affected by the ups and downs of the oil market, thereby offering increased stability in our planning, bidding and execution of work going forward. And knowing what we know today, we are confident we can generate attractive returns in this fast-growing market segment.

Moving to Slide 23. We are working diligently to leverage our core competencies to diversify our markets and customer base via renewables and EPCI. With respect to EPCI, we're actively pursuing the LTA and separately looking to partner with others to access higher value EPC projects outside the Middle East. We estimate that this market, exclusive the LTA, could add another $3 billion per year to our bid pipeline. As mentioned previously, we are investing in upgrading our capability, particularly around project management, commercial and engineering. We already have our EPC project leadership teams in place and are actively engaged in bidding a number of opportunities in both the renewables and oil and gas segments.

So in summary, conditions continue to be challenging in our traditional markets of new build jackup rigs, but we are encouraged by the increase in quality and quantum of our bid pipeline and progress we have made with respect to our strategic initiatives. However, new awards are heavily weighted towards the end of 2018 and early 2019. And we, therefore, expect full year revenues to be in the $225 million to $300 million range. We have 90% coverage in backlog at the lower end of this range, with the higher end contingent upon timing of new awards.

We continue to invest in our facilities and workforce to ensure delivery of our projects and to further position ourselves for new work, both in our existing business streams, as well as renewables and EPC sectors. Given the opportunity set in front of us, we will be investing a further $10 million in new hires and bids during 2018. While this might result in near-term pressure on our profitability, we consider this to be an important foundation for our future, as we implement our strategic initiatives.

Our bid pipeline stands at $3.6 billion. If we are successful in implementing all of our strategic initiatives, we expect the bid pipeline to grow to over $10 billion over time. In the meantime, our strong cash position allows us to choose the projects we foresee until the market recovers. We have made significant inroads into addressing the renewables market, continue to strengthen our position in the largest regional market with our joint venture in Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia and have taken steps to reach the broader EPC market.

With that, I'd like to thank you and open up for Q&A. If you are listening remotely, please log your questions via the webcast and we will try to answer them as best we can. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Alexander Brooks

It's Alex Brooks, Canaccord. Can you just walk me through -- so you've given three big elements to the cash position for this year. But can you just walk me through the rest, because you highlighted at the end the additional $10 million investment in people and bids and then there will be an overhead recovery. So what the moving parts are?

Christopher McDonald

As I said, it's a difficult one to give really clear guidance on it, because one of the major factors is that new project wins and everything was there. But, yes, I think it's fair enough in any analysis that you do that you can put an extra bit of cash going out for the overhead increases there. Clearly, we don't give margin guidance going forward. So in terms of what the operating cash outflow will be, we'll come back to give you the normalized margins on the revenue that we have announced. But there, there are other things that will affect it. But, of course, the other way; if the projects come in, in Q4, as we see some of them potentially coming, then there will be advanced payments linked to that.

Alexander Brooks

And then second question is obviously the Saudi job is critical to the future of the firm, particularly going into next year. The Saudis are conservative in a range of different ways, but in particular financially conservative. So is there comfort you need to offer them about your participation in this, or sort of how this -- because, again, given the substantial outflows, are they happy with things as they are?

Christopher McDonald

We are in continual dialog with Aramco. We've held our first board meeting of the IMI and there are some very senior people on the board, Tony and I are both on the board. I think they are very comfortable with where we are. They're very pleased with our performance in terms of helping them get this project over the finish line over the last 18 months. One of the things that is not in our backlog is those two rigs. Those are a part of a contractual offtake agreement. We are beginning -- we are actively in engineering phase right now to finalize the design and then we expect full release later this year. The exact timing is still to be -- remain to be seen. There is a number of contractual formalities that we need to get through, but it's all moving towards that being converted into full EPC award towards the end of the year. And that's backed by an offtake agreement, there's some contractual -- there are contractual obligations to order those rigs starting in 2018 and then two every year thereafter.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned liquidated -- potential liquidated damages if further delays occur. Can you quantify the scale of potential downside on a cash basis if significant further delays do occur on the EA1 project? Is it limited to the $98 million that you expect to execute this year or is it just a bottomless potential pit here?

Antony Wright

We gave a very clear disclosure in the bridged accounts, actually what the maximum exposure is, it's $33.8 million, which is -- that's the maximum exposure that's there. The $80 million doesn't allow for that.

Unidentified Analyst

And you've been very certain for many months over these two Saudi rigs. Why aren't they in the backlog?

Christopher McDonald

Well, there's not a formal contract with us yet, because the ARO rigs are contracted to the IMI and then it's a subcontract to us. And part of the phase that we're currently in now is engineering to firm up the actual final price. So I guess, to take a step back, ARO is the ultimate owner and operator of these rigs. This is a new rig design. They want to make sure that their specification, layouts and everything else that's required to go into a newbuild jackup rig, for 20 of them, is locked down and that's what the engineering phase and we're probably spending $8 million to $10 million, again, on a paid basis to firm all that up. And then once that's done, that will be converted into backlog.

Unidentified Analyst

And one more, if it's okay. In the release, you mentioned -- as regards the LTA agreement, I think you used the phrase very competitive and maybe you've always used that phrase before, but it struck me as a new phase and perhaps more cautious outlook from you, as to whether you will gain a place on that list. How do you feel? Has your confidence decreased, increased?

Christopher McDonald

With respect to the LTA, we are still going through the process. There are three things that I believe the clients are going to be looking at. One is technical or offering. The other one is commercial and the third one is around In-Kingdom Total Value Added. And we are focused on all three. We do believe that we are probably ahead of the game in terms of the local content. It's just a matter of time. I don't think it's our optimism and commitment to making sure that the success has changed at all, we're very focused on it. We've got a lot of our workforce working right now in the proposal, and it is a significant, if not probably number one focus for us in terms of new business.

Unidentified Analyst

I had just a quick kind of follow-up question on the LJ43. Is there any exclusivity with the design and building them for the IMI, or can you, within time and when the market starts to be less -- or tighten up the rig market, can you sell that to other people?

Christopher McDonald

This is a design jointly developed between us and Gusto. And we can actively market that inside the region and elsewhere, and in fact, we believe that it's quite versatile. We can customize the hull and accommodation to suit a number of different budgets and the technical requirements. So, yes, I mean we can market it outside the IMI. Obviously, the IMI is a huge customer of ours and we granted them as part of the deal, a sub-license for them to market it to third-parties as well and we think that's the right thing to do commercially. Okay, thank you very much, everyone.

