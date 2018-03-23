ASV Holdings' (ASV) CEO Andrew Rooke on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Andrew Rooke - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Melissa How - Chief Financial Officer

Jordan Bender - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Matt Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners

Matthew Gall - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners, LLC

Good day and welcome to the ASV Holdings Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Andrew Rooke, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Melissa, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your interest in ASV, and welcome to the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Melissa How, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take us through the financial results for the quarter after the overview of market and strategy update from me.

Today’s call is supplemented by the press release issued earlier this afternoon, and it is also accompanied by a slide presentation both of which are available on our website. Also available on the website and in the release, our replay instructions for recording of the call which should be available until March 29.

Please refer to the first Slide regarding today’s discussion that will include forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures. We asked that you review these statements and also refer to our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our Form 10-K for 2017 that was filed with the SEC today to further guidance on the many risks associated with our Company.

So I’ll begin with Slide number 3. Today, we’ve reported sales growth for both the fourth quarter and 2017 with quarterly and year-over-year sales increases of 21.5% and 18.8% respectively. The performance driven by sales of our ASV branded rubber-tracked compact track loader machines to our expanding North American distribution network, growth of sales into the rental channel and another year of high sales into Australia and New Zealand where we also increased our distribution network early in 2017.

The sales performance of our ASV machines now at $81.5 million has been very encouraging and evidenced that the ASV brand is securing wide acceptance and recognition in the market. As I’ll discuss in a minute, our markets are in a growth mode and we believe we have a good opportunity to secure high awareness and penetration with the ASV Posi-Track machine portfolio.

Our topline growth is also been the primary driver of higher EBITDA with our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of $2.2 million or 7.4% of sales and $10.7 million or 8.7% of sales for the full-year. Although adversely impacted by the mix of machine and part sales and some higher year-end market driven discount, for the full-year, this translates to an incremental $2.9 million in EBITDA or 15% EBITDA margin on the $19.5 million additional revenues.

During 2017, we set out to achieve several key strategic objectives. The focal point of this was just to establish ourselves as an independent public company, following the IPO in May, and implement the infrastructure, systems and processes necessary and controlled by ourselves at ASV. This is now being completed with the final elements of relocating our aftermarket parts distribution, finalize this week ahead of the expected completion time, which was originally expected to be early in the second quarter.

The ASV team has worked diligently on all these items and I’ll discuss later how we believe we will drive performance improvement from a number of the activities we’ve just completed. In addition to growing the business, I'm working on the key strategic activities.

We remain highly focused on our balance sheet, debt and working capital which Melissa will discuss in more detail, but which help generate $7.5 million of operating cash flow in the year. And we exit the year with the leverage ratio of 2.5 times trailing adjusted EBITDA down more than 50% from a year-ago.

So please now move to Slide 4, where I’ll comment on the market conditions to our products. The key indicators for our compact track loaders are moving favorably and with the year-over-year increases in 2017 and forecast for 2018 and beyond. U.S. housing starts in January at $1.3 million, we are on the seasonally adjusted annual rate at 7.3% of year-ago and the plenty of runway ahead just to reach the average level of 1.5 million starts recorded over the 50 years before the recession.

Total U.S. construction spending is ahead of last year with expenditure on the seasonally adjusted basis, again, that is 3.2% ahead year-over-year in January. The rental market is a large and growing market for compact construction equipment and the ARA February 2018 updated forecast for that sector, shows anticipated growth of over 4% in the U.S. in 2018 in the next few years. Also important for ASV are the Australian and New Zealand markets where we have a strong presence. General economic conditions in the housing sector are trending favorably and the OECD forecast for Australia, up almost 3% GDP growth in 2018.

Turning to Slide 5, I’d now like to make some comments regarding the strategic initiatives. We identify to drive the profitable growth of ASV. The expansion of our dealer network is a key to ASV’s growth and success as we aim to establish independent dealer and rental locations carrying the ASV brand, where we currently are not served and what we recall white space together with increasing coverage an important markets to increase our market share.

We finished the year with 222 locations in North America, up from 133 at December 2016. We are about 74% of the way towards our goal to locations of 300 which is the level previously attain supporting $250 million revenues. And we have a healthy pipeline of dealer prospects with whom we are in varying stages of discussion which gives us confidence that we will continue to expand the network through 2018 and beyond.

Total machine sales in the fourth quarter grew 39% compared to quarter four of 2016 and the full-year growth was 32%. This performance was achieved through the combination of the success we’ve had with new dealer expansion combined with the continued support we’re seeing from previously existing dealers.

While machine sales to new locations added in the year were broadly flat in 2017 compared with 2016. Sales to existing locations signed before 2017 were up 27% year-over-year as dealer inventory conversions into retail sales has led to healthy reorders of our machines.

Separately and also worth noting, for the year 97% of machine sold with the ASV brand so now fully compensated for the loss of the previous Terex Construction Group distribution network, which is among the first objectives we set out to achieve with ongoing public. And of course the sale of machines in the year leads the part sales in future years as the population of machines in use grows. So this growth in 2017 is also building a future revenue stream for us. As with all equipment companies any incremental spare business is very positive factor in our overall gross margin.

Increasing our presence in the rental distribution channel is another key driver for us and we made satisfactory progress in the year with sales to rental only dealers increasing 43% year-over-year. We previously discussed the positive feedback from two regional rental organizations where we had equipment on field tests and we are now starting to receive orders from one of these with dialogue continuing with the other. We have plenty of opportunity to expand our rental presence further since it is still a small part of our distribution and with ongoing active discussions we remain focused on this important sector.

To remind our investors to ASV’s rentals customers are, they are not simply the few big rental houses that are household names in the industrial equipment world, but our primarily equipment rental business is seen all over the country, providing equipment to users who operating a wide variety of applications in end markets.

Finally, I think it's useful to recall a few of our other activities in 2017 such as starting the relocation of our aftermarket parts distribution center back to Grand Rapids for it’s outsource management in Memphis, the refinancing of our credit facility in December and converting our dealer systems to ASV.

These are parts of the process that ensures that we complete our transition to an independent entity, but also ensures we control our brand, our customer service, and our cost space. As we move forward with these operations in our control, we can start to optimize and leverage better performance to help drive brand recognition and lower operating costs.

And now, I would like to turn it over to Melissa who will discuss the financial results in detail.

Melissa How

Thank you, Andrew. Please refer to Slide 6, as I walk through key figures for the fourth quarter with comparatives against fourth quarter of 2016. You may recall in 2016 we were operating as a joint venture and therefore certain pro forma adjustments have been made to adjust 2016 numbers principally tax and public company costs, so that we can better compare on a like for like basis. These are shown in detail in the appendix of the press release and slide pack.

Net revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2017 increased $5.5 million or 21.5% year-over-year to $30.5 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, machine sales increased $5.9 million to $21 million, and parts and other sales decreased by $0.4 million. This comprises an increase in Caterpillar undercarriage and other sales of $1.3 million for the period offset by a decrease of aftermarket parts sales of $1.7 million.

Parts sales as a percentage of total sales for the period decreased to 24% compared to 36% in the same period in 2016. This shift in overall mix effectively reduced gross profit margin by approximately 180 basis points. The increase in Caterpillar undercarriage shipments was a result of higher demand allocation in the period and an increased machine unit volume of 23% and an improved mix of larger higher revenue models contributed to the increase in machine revenues.

Our sales of machines for the period were through the ASV distribution network as compared to 86.5% for the same period in 2016. Sales through our ASV network have now totally replaced the sales we’re getting through the Terex Construction Distribution network. We reported a GAAP net loss of $0.8 million or negative $0.08 per share compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.1 million or negative $0.26 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.5 million or $0.05 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.08 - $0.8 million or negative $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. The 2017 adjustments reflect legal costs associated with the 2016 product liability claims, cost associated with the relocation of the aftermarket parts distribution center and the write-off of debt issuance costs from refinancing activities.

The 2016 adjustments reflect the actual public company costs incurred in the fourth quarter 2017 as if the Company had been a corporation in the fourth quarter of 2016. The write-off of debt issuance cost from refinancing activities and a pro forma C Corporation basis tax charge and income tax at a rate of 36%. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $2.2 million or 7.4% of sales compared to $1 million or 4% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Slide 7 represents the same key figures for the full-year 2017 as compared to 2016. As previously mentioned, certain pro forma adjustments have been made to adjust 2016 numbers principally tax and public company costs either shown in detail on the appendix. Net revenues for 2017 increased $19.5 million or 18.8% year-over-year to $123.3 million. Compared to 2016, machine sales increased $19.9 million to $81.5 million and parts and other sales decreased by $0.4 million.

This comprised an increase of Caterpillar undercarriage sales of $0.2 million and an increase of $0.2 million in other sales offset by a $0.8 million decrease in aftermarket parts sales. Parts sales as a percentage of total sales for the year decreased to 25% compared to 31% in 2016. The shift in overall mix effectively reduced gross profit margin by approximately 80 basis points. The increase in Caterpillar undercarriage revenue was substantially a result of product mix as unit shipments were essentially flat year-over-year.

Increased machine unit volume of 23.7% and an improved mix of larger higher revenue models contributed to the increase in machine revenues. Sales of machines through the ASV distribution network increased to 97% as compared to 68% in 2016. We reported a net income of $1.7 million or $0.19 per share compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.2 million or negative $0.15 per share in 2016.

Adjusted net income for the year was $2 million or $0.22 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of negative $1.2 million or negative $0.13 per share in 2016. 2017 adjustments reflect legal costs associated with the 2016 product liability claim, cost associated with the relocation of the aftermarket parts distribution center and a write-off of debt issuance costs from refinancing activities.

The 2016 adjustments reflect the revision to the product liability cost accrual. The actual public company cost incurred in 2017 as if the company had been a corporation in 2016. The write-off of debt issuance cost from refinancing activities in a pro forma C Corporation basis tax charge on income tax are on income at a tax rate of 36%.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was $10.7 million or 8.7% of sales compared to a $7.8 million or 7.5% of sales in 2016. We reduced our net debt by $17.6 million to $26.9 million during 2017 and I'll provide that breakdown for you on Slide 10.

Slide 8 is a bridge movement in sales and adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2017 compared with the fourth quarter of 2016 as well as the full-year comparatives. I’ll walk through the fourth quarter first.

On the adjusted income reconciliation, the principal item was increased sales of $5.5 million from volume and product mix resulting in a gross margin increase of $0.6 million. The income reconciliation also reflects decreased operating expenses of $0.5 million, principally due to reduced sales and marketing expenses associated with our service agreements with Terex.

We saw $0.5 million benefit from reduced interest expense resulting from lower borrowings and improved interest rates as a result of our December 2016 refinancing on an increase in tax expense of $0.3 million. Included in our tax charge for the fourth quarter and full-year is an adjustment of $0.3 million for the write-down of our deferred tax assets which was a result of the tax reform that was passed at the end of the year.

Now I’ll walk through the full-year bridge. On the adjusted income reconciliation, the principal item was increased sales of $19.5 million from volume and product mix resulting in a gross margin increase of $2.8 million. The income reconciliation also reflects increased operating expenses of $0.3 million principally for sales and marketing expenses. We saw $1.9 million benefit from reduced interest expense resulting from lower borrowings and improved interest rates as a result of our 2016 refinancing and an increase in tax expense of $1.2 million.

Slide 9 highlights the good progress we made in 2017 on several key strategic financial metrics. Cash generation of $7.5 million in 2017 along with proceeds from our IPO helped reduce our net debt by $17 million to $26.9 million, taking our leverage to 2.5 times trailing adjusted EBITDA and improvement from 5.6 times trailing adjusted EBITDA at the end of 2016.

We finished the year with net working capital to annualized last quarter sales of 23.6% well below our targeted 25%, and our days sales outstanding improved to 58 days from 63 days in 2016. This significantly reduced our overall inventory levels throughout the year the result of improvements that were made to our material planning processes.

Slide 10 provides the breakdown of our net debt at December 31, 2017. Our working capital initiatives were key in reducing our revolver balance $3.1 million during 2017, and in late December we completed the restructuring of our debt, replacing our former credit agreement with the new $50 million five-year credit facility. This closed our 2017 on a positive note, reducing our weighted average cost of debt to 5.3% which we anticipate will result in $0.8 million reduction of our annual interest expense in 2018.

And with that, I'll hand it back over to Andrew for some closing remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Melissa. Reviewing 2017, we can see that our year-over-year comparatives are very strong and we can see that we have cemented the significant disruption to the business that we enjoyed in 2016. Our objective is to drive forward over the next few years with the major actions that achieved the goals of revenue of $200 million to $250 million with adjusted EBITDA margins approaching 12%.

We continue to believe this is a growth business and we are in the early stages still at the growth cycle for industrial equipment. And we are looking forward to increasing our share, taking advantage of our opportunities as a quality provider at specialty construction equipment.

And with that, I’d now like to open the call up to questions Melissa. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Mike Shlisky with Seaport Global.

Jordan Bender

Good afternoon. This is Jordan Bender on for Mike.

Andrew Rooke

Hi, Jordan.

Jordan Bender

How are you doing? First off I apologize for any background noise. So first question is the decline in the parts as a percent of the sales, is that more of a trend to the Company or is that something that might come back in 2018?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. So in parts is very hard to predict as you know and it’s driven a lot by the, obviously the usage of equipment and the number of units of equipment that you've got out there. So we don't see this has a trend, in fact we see as we are trying to sell and achieving putting more units out in the field, so we would see part sales actually start to increase certainly after the first sort of 12 months or so of their sale as they go through a warranty period extra but then you see part sales increasing I would say.

Jordan Bender

Okay. And then some of your peers have been talking about the revenue growth this year, is that something that ASV can do?

Andrew Rooke

Well, we don't like to provide guidance. It’s very, very difficult for us Jordan. And I think as you know we have very little visibility. What I would point you to is the fact that we’ve added a good number of new dealers which will come on board and hopefully sell equipment into the field. The general market conditions I think is still favorable for us. And if you look at the statistics that we've put into place and talked about a minute ago on both new and existing dealers last year with 27% up I think we said on new sales. So I would hope that we can repeat that to get some good growth year-over-year.

Jordan Bender

Okay. And then what is ASV’s view on margin expansion this year? You guys did a lot to improve the cost structure in 2017. Do you have more that go there? Or you just more focused on volume leverage going forward?

Andrew Rooke

So our gross margins, I think we've sort of put the discussion out there that the biggest impact was the mix of parts and machines as we go through. If you're looking at just the straight margins, of course, you got to account for the extraordinary costs associated with the DC center as well. And at the end of the year we did see some negative impact on margins for sort of year-end so we are taking place.

Unless we go forward, certainly additional volume will benefit fixed cost absorption and our purchasing power, so you should incur from that. I think we've got a good cost reduction program in place. Many of those things of course take engineering resource, testing and validation before they get implemented, but I think we’ve got a good pipeline of projects to margins as well. So that with the benefits that I believe it will get from the DC center move, I'm hopeful that we can continue to move our margins forward.

Jordan Bender

And that was down at the rental show in New Orleans last month, so I was just kind of wondering how you guys – how that show came in versus you guys expectations?

Andrew Rooke

I think it came in line with our expectations. Jordan, it was the first time that we had a real presence there independently. We had a move down there, well staffed with our account managers are really, really hard that to get the ASV out there. So we receive some nice orders from that and certainly some good leads from that as well. As we indicated, rental is a very important part of the overall market distribution. Our share of that is pretty low still, so we need to penetrate that and we are working hard to do it and ARA is a great opportunity to do that, so we’ll be back there again next year and continuing to drive that forward.

Jordan Bender

All right. Appreciated.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you.

Our next question will come from Matt Koranda with ROTH Capital.

Matt Koranda

Hey, guys. Good afternoon.

Andrew Rooke

Hi, Matt. How are you?

Matt Koranda

Good. Just wanted to start with the pricing environment. I think Andrew you may have alluded to the pricing environment being a little bit weak in Q4, so I just wondered if you could maybe elaborate a bit in terms of where you saw that weakness specifically from a product point of view, was there a specific size or type of machine that saw weakness in Q4 then how is that trying to get into Q1?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. So I would say that it was pretty much across the board, but more in the middle range than anywhere else that [indiscernible] probably not so much than that. But I know it was really more sort of North America base. As you're probably aware at the end of the year, a lot of [indiscernible] have inventory sitting on hand, they're waiting to trying to get that push through the systems, and it's fairly difficult sort of year-over-year thing, but I think we saw slightly more aggressive deals taking place at the end of the year. We participated in some of that, but actually we also moved away from some of that as well. We just felt that we couldn't do a couple of those deals with ASV.

So that's really how we feel that was at end the year. I think some of those things they do tend to rollover into the first quarter and the other thing that you get in the first quarter particularly again this year, you just never know what the weather is going to do, but it certainly being a pretty tough sort of regular environment with snow and the rain et cetera which is delayed a lot of people sort of kicking up their activity. So I think those have influenced these as well in terms of – comparative get out there and do the business.

Matt Koranda

Got it. That’s helpful. And then I'm just curious, I think you alluded to it in your response to one of Jordan’s questions, but I just wanted to confirm. Do you guys saw I guess an improvement in machine unit sales at existing locations you began the year was in 2017, those were up how much again 20%, 27% I didn’t quite catch?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. So we said two things. Sales to dealers – the sales to locations that have been signed up before 2017 increased 27% year-over-year.

Matt Koranda

Got it. Okay. And you expect – I mean is that sort of a trend that you would expect to continue in the 2018 as we kind of build our models and understand sort of sell through and how that kind of – how the existing dealers come up the maturation curve?

Andrew Rooke

Well I certainly hope so, obviously that number does reflect potentially when paper was signed up and things like that, but you got to leverage these things over year. For us I think it was a positive sign that the dealers – that we got the dealers that we signed were able to do a good job turning their inventory and moving it as into the field, and we hope that we will continue into 2018 and had expectations that it will, as we go in and as we add new dealers in 2018, we will expect to sort of have an initial sales into them as well.

Matt Koranda

Got it. On the rental customer, I think you mentioned you have that second rental customers that has not yet ordered, do you expect them to be able to make a decision this year in terms of order pattern?

Andrew Rooke

I believe so, yes.

Matt Koranda

Okay. And then on parts – one on parts, I was curious if you could sort of elaborate, I know that a lot of parts revenue is essentially just a function of what’s in the field the utilization rates sort of how equipments maturing as you sell into the field, but is there anything else you can do to sort of influence your aftermarket parts sales growth and should we expect growth this year?

Andrew Rooke

So one of the objectives of moving the parts distribution – aftermarket parts distribution from Terex Construction organization that we sort of – it was in and it was put in as required. First of all, obviously to get control over the brand, improve customer satisfaction [indiscernible] all of those things.

And as I indicated, we are very pleased with – really hard to get the move completed earlier than we anticipated which was good. The primary objective, the first objective is the [indiscernible] make sure that it’s operating efficiently and we started to get those customers satisfaction performances in place that we want to happen.

The second stage which I think will be later on in the year and I doubt it will have much in this year, but the second function will be to try and commercialize some of that activity, so move from being a part taker to actively – proactively selling parts as well. So that’s the place that we got to – the first objective is to solidify the way that we operate, get the new operations embedded which has started well and to make sure that happens.

Matt Koranda

And you expect the more proactive stands to sort of happen later this year or is that how to think about it?

Andrew Rooke

Yes.

Matt Koranda

Okay. And then in dealer ads, I know you mentioned sort of you are on your way well on track to kind of hitting that the 300 threshold, but I was curious from sort of a timing perspective. Is that realistic to expect essentially 300 dealers by the end of 2018, where should we kind of expect to hit that full number?

Andrew Rooke

I think we should be talking about sort of this time next year something like that.

Matt Koranda

Okay. Got it. And then just maybe last one from me just in terms of the input costs, obviously a hot topic these days. Do you guys buy any components specifically from China because you alluded to that and then maybe you could also talk just about in general how sort of – I know you don’t buy steel at the mill level or all that much raw material there, but have you see any steel costs sort of filter of your components suppliers?

Andrew Rooke

Sure. So as I think you just indicated our supply chain and the sort of small amount of fabrication work that we do is predominantly domestic steel. So really any tariff impact is the result of how those tariffs impact domestic steel. Currently, we haven’t seen any significant cost increases best on first, everybody probably knows that all of those has moved triple hundred bucks since the end of the year, but our pipeline not been passing that on side yet in any significant way.

And as far as we can tell, there have been some announcements out in the field. We haven’t seen anything specifically in all product categories, but we have seen some companies suggest we’re indicating that they are going to put pricing surcharges through. From our perspective, I would think the expectation is that there will be material cost increases coming through and that would require us to move through surcharging that reflect the cost impact on us as we go through the year.

Matt Koranda

Those surcharges that you are seeing sort of in the normal low single-digit growth rates or maybe a comment on just sort of the magnitude?

Andrew Rooke

Well, the ones that I had announced as I think in our category I think Terex announced something like a 3.5% for part of their business and there was another one those at 4.5%. It’s hard to know what those – how that come up with those numbers. I don’t mean that any of the way than depends where that steel has been so strong and those type of things. So it probably will be different to different people.

Matt Koranda

Got it. All right. Thanks Andrew. I will jump back in queue here.

Andrew Rooke

Thanks Matt.

Our next question will come from Matthew Gall with Barrington Research.

Matthew Gall

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question.

Andrew Rooke

Hi, Matt. How are you doing?

Matthew Gall

Hi. Most of these have been addressed here, so I just wanted to kind of maybe touch on a couple other things with the seasonality of when your North American business starts to pick up late Q1 into Q2. If there is any impacts that you're seeing with dealers due to any weather that you are seeing in parts of the country with what’s going on in Northeast or anything that maybe is pushing out something that normally would start to trickle through late Q1?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, I think it's probably fair that the feedback from people as it's been a pretty tough winter in mainly Boston, and lot of snow in the Midwest for example. And as you say that the east coast has been pretty much hammered by some storms et cetera, so I think things are being slower to start off and in some places they are still slow to start off. So I believe that there is some slower start to the year with this, yes.

Matthew Gall

Okay. All right. Thanks for that. And then last thing just more of a housekeeping items. Melissa, I know you’d mentioned something about the tax rate, I just didn't know if you’d address anything what the effective tax rate maybe moving forward as we look at 2018?

Melissa How

Yes. I think we're looking at about 24% right in that neighborhood for 2018.

Matthew Gall

Okay. All right. I guess just following up on the distribution center transition being ahead of plan, Andrew which you’d mentioned, a lot of the team worked hard to do that, was it intentional to accelerate that and then I believe there might be some additional costs for that in Q1, but that should elevate maybe what we have been looking at to possibly go into Q2 when it was initially announced. Is that correct?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, I mean we didn't accelerate anything pre se. I think we were – one, we tried to be a bit prudent with our expectations; two, you never know how these things are going to go, so we built in areas of I don’t say slack, but potential overlap and things like that. And I think that the team managed to get this done very efficiently and more efficiently than they thought, and if I may a big call out well done too, everybody is involved, this involve a lot of people a lot of planning and they did a good job with this and we are very appreciative of it.

Matthew Gall

Well congratulations on that and good luck. Thank you.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Matt.

Melissa How

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Scott Billeadeau with Walrus Partners.

Scott Billeadeau

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Andrew Rooke

Hi, Scott. How are you?

Scott Billeadeau

Good. Several of mine have already been answered. Just a couple questions just on the distribution, I think you mentioned, what did you have like 222 here, all right, was that the number, if I remember right was that…

Andrew Rooke

That was the locations at the end of the year. Correct.

Scott Billeadeau

Yes. And then the idea is maybe get into I think the 300 number 12 months from now or so, I think that's what you're mentioning?

Andrew Rooke

It’s correct.

Scott Billeadeau

And any difference, I know in the past you've said you've been a little more diligent in terms of picking the right deal – picking dealers that are going to execute for you instead of just someone who can fog a mirror so to speak. Maybe you talk a little about that, the areas or the target areas where you would like to have some more distribution. I know you had mentioned some Texas guys looking on some – maybe those are rental guys as well, any areas where you don’t have the distribution you would like or you don’t have the right guys at this point?

Andrew Rooke

Yes, thanks for that question. And the answer is, yes we are hopeful, but we are continuing to sign quick dealers who can represent our product effectively and get market share growth that we're after. It was very encouraging, you probably heard a moment ago, we got dealer sign before 2017, 27% growth year-over-year which is really nice.

So we need to continue to do that. We don’t always get it right. We do sit down and review, and sometimes we come to a mutual agreement that it's not working and we’ll path ways and we have done that in 2017 and we will probably do it again in 2017, we have to. But it's generally amicable and we move forward in that way.

With regards to areas where we like more coverage, certainly the big uses of this stock of equipment, in particular Texas and Florida in that Southern area big markets for this. We would like to get some more representation there. There's lots of other places as well, so we're not ignoring those.

And the way we go about it is we have regional account managers by territory who are doing the work, find the dealers, engage in the discussion to start the process, and they do that everywhere, but we certainly would like to try and get some more in those hot areas – I mean half latterly, but half for our machines as well.

Scott Billeadeau

Great, Andrew. And then follow-up to that, is that maybe you could describe if there is much of a difference in terms of what a dealer that you signed up in 2015 or 2016, I guess you really didn't sign any back up, I guess 2016 before 2017 a group that grew 27%. Is there a difference in terms of what – of the three machines, I think that's the package a normal dealer takes in terms of what they take and what a dealer that you would sign up today takes? Is there a difference in the mix of machines at all? Or is there – do you have an advantage or is there any mix shift there in terms of what the dealer takes as their initial package of machines?

Andrew Rooke

Yes. Very interesting question. Simple answer is generally not. Although, I think I did say that we actually sold pretty much the same value of machine revenue the new dealer signed in 2017 as we did in 2016. And that would indicate they would either buy more or a higher mix of machines because of we signed fewer obviously in 2017. So you decide to that it might be just when we sign people up.

So broadly speaking, I don't think there's a significant change in the mix that we're buying, although, we have had now – we’ve had to middle range of our product line around for a bit longer, so that's more viable to it. So I think broadly speaking it’s still that sort of three to four units, it works out about three on average as we signed up the new dealers. So timing is probably as much as anything the difference between those sorts of values that we've added into new dealers.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. Great. That's all I had guys. Thanks so much.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you very much. Good talking to you.

We have no further questions at this time sir. I'll turn the call back over to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Andrew Rooke

Thank you, Melissa. Thank you for everybody on the call for your interest in ASV. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation.

