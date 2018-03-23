Pandora: Royalties And Advertisements

For years, investors have seen company after company struggle to become profitable in the music streaming space. Pandora (P) is no stranger to this. Bogged down by ever increasing royalty costs, revenues are slashed before they can be seen. With recent plans to combat this, advertising may be the save all for the company.

Royalty Payments

Source: DIYMusician

Royalties are the bane of Pandora's existence. That being said, not all payments are created equal. Pandora is unique in that they will fall into both groups:

Interactive

Non-interactive.

The combination of these two accounts for roughly 55% of Pandoras revenue. With an immediate picking at margins, the only way for the company to lower margins, is to lower royalty costs or keep them at bay which is extremely difficult.

Pandora is mainly known as an online radio platform. Users can create the station, but after the experience is largely passive, which is considered non-interactive. Non-interactive royalty rates are generally lower than interactive rates and this ends as a benefit to the streamer.

As of January 2018, Pandora was paying $0.0018 per play on their ad-supported platform. This is up from 2016 levels of $0.0016 per play. The subscription tiers, on the other hand, are more expensive at $0.0022 per play. These rates are set by the Copyright Royalty Board (CRB).

The good news (at least for costs) is that Pandora still sees the most activity on its radio similar ad-supported platform. For December 2017, the company reported 74.7 million active users. Compare this to the reported 5.48 million subscribers. However, things get a bit murky here. On the basic, free, ad-supported platform (Tier 1), almost all plays are considered non-intereactive. This changes if a song is replayed. Once replayed, the song is considered interactive. This is the same process on "Pandora Plus" (Tier 2). The entirety of Pandora Premium is considered interactive as it is a on-demand service.

Source: The Verge

The important thing to note, however, is that if there is no direct license agreement between Pandora and the artist/label, then that song can only be played in radio mode. This means that the song must be charged at the rates set by the CRB. This also means that the offline or on-demand functionalities are not available.

Source: Pandora

Royalties (content acquisitions) accounted for 55% of revenues in 2017. This has been increasing for the last few years, and most likely will continue to increase going forward. However, there are steps being taken by Pandora that may outweigh these costs, which are discussed later on.

Royalty Breakdown

To make things even more complicated, each royalty is split between multiple parties. So this means everyone involved is fighting for fractions of a cent. For example, non-interactive plays are split up between 3 parties:

Featured Artists - 45%

Non-Featured Artists - 5%

Recording Owner - 50%

There are cases where an artist actually receives all of the royalties (this is the case with most Independent artists). But for larger artists they will more than likely receive only 45%. This system is how payments are broken down for the basic Tier 1 platform.

Breakdowns change for interactive plays (publishing). The following breakdowns are the system in place for Plus and Premium:

Songwriter - 50%

Publisher - 50%

This is the breakdown that is used for all of the Premium platform and for rewinds and replays on the other two platforms.

The important factor is that a majority of Pandora's royalty costs are non-interactive. This positions them better as compared to other streaming companies such as Spotify (SPOT) or Apple (AAPL), which have to pay the higher interactive rate. SiriusXM (SIRI) is the most similar service and is non-interactive costs as well.

Audio-Based Advertisement

Pandora is expanding advertisements through audio automation. They are the last to do this, behind Spotify and iHeartMedia (IHRT). Despite this, they are boasting about how they have the largest user base to bring to the table. With the increasing popularity in podcasts and the explosion of audio devices such as the Amazon Echo and the Google Home, this is going to be a major source of revenue moving forward.

Source: IAB

As shown above, advertising revenues for the market are still growing strong. The half year of 2017 saw 22.6% growth from the half year of 2016. This is important because the historical trend is that the second half of the year trumps the first. In fact, in the last decade the second half of the year has always been higher, as shown below.

Source: IAB

While it is good overall that advertising revenues are increasing, the opportunity for Pandora is specifically audio advertising. Mobile platforms continuing to gain popularity (54% of all revenues in HY17). This is a critical tailwind as audio advertising is centralized on mobile platforms (75% of total).

This is expected to continue upwards thanks to the increasing popularity of new voice-controlled devices. Pandora is going to grow more reliant on these platforms as the trends switch and it is promising to see that the company is trying to get ahead of the curve.

AdsWizz Acquisition

On March 21st, Pandora announced the acquisition of digital-media company "AdsWizz". AdsWizz is completely dedicated to digital audio advertising, which is where Pandora would like to focus as discussed earlier. CEO Roger Lynch commented:

Since I joined Pandora six months ago, I have highlighted ad tech as a key area of investment for us. Today we took and important step to advance that priority and accelerate our product roadmap. With our scale in audio advertising and AdsWizz's tech expertise, we will create the largest digital audio advertising ecosystem, better serving global publishers and advertisers -- while improving Pandora's own monetization capabilities.

Pandora will buy the company for $145 million with at least 50% cash. The remaining payment will be with either stock or cash.

Source: Digital Audio Works

AdsWizz is involved with some big names, including Spotify (SPOT) and iHeartRadio. The company will continue to work with these clients moving forward allowing for greater revenue diversification within Pandora. This shows, at least for now, that Pandora is going to use AdsWizz to garner revenues from competitors with this ad platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.