TD Bank: Well-Managed But A Hold

The bank should benefit from the current rising interest rate cycle in the U.S. due to its significant presence in the U.S.

TD Bank is a well-managed company with one of the best efficiency ratios among the top five banks in Canada.

Investment Thesis

TD Bank (TD) (TSX:TD) is a well-managed company with one of the best efficiency ratios among the top five banks in Canada. It has a significant presence in the United States. This will allow the bank to benefit from the current rising interest rate cycle. The company also has an excellent track record of dividend increases in the past. However, its share price is slightly overvalued. Given the uncertainty of the Canadian housing market on TD Bank’s Canadian mortgage business, I believe it is better to apply a wait and see approach.

Source: YCharts

Reasons why we like TD Bank and its operation

Efficient Operation

TD Bank is one of the most efficient banks in Canada. The bank knows how to keep its expenses under control. In the past year, the bank has managed to grow its business while reduced its headcount and retail locations by 1.1% and 1.6% respectively. As a result, its total expenses were down 1% from a year ago. In fact, its expenses were down 1% in the past quarter from a year ago.

One of the best efficiency ratios in the industry

TD Bank has one of the best efficiency ratios among Canadian banks. For those who may not be familiar, efficiency ratio is a metric used to measure how well a bank uses its assets and liabilities internally. A lower efficiency ratio means that the bank is more efficient in utilizing its assets and liabilities. In its fiscal Q1 2018, its efficiency ratio in its Canadian retail division is 41.6% (see chart below). This ratio is an improvement of 120 basis points from Q1 2017. In fact, TD Bank’s efficiency ratio in its Canadian retail division is one of the best among its peers. Its efficiency ratio of 41.6% in Q1 2018 is only 10 basis points behind of Royal Bank (RY)’s 41.5% and nearly 10 percentage points ahead of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) and Bank of Montreal (BMO).

Efficiency Ratio in its Canadian Retail Division (Source: Investor Presentation)

Significant Presence in the U.S.

TD Bank has a large presence in the United States. It has the most branches in the U.S. among Canadian banks. In fact, about 32% of its net income in the past quarter was from the U.S. (about 28% from U.S. retail division, and 4% from TD Ameritrade). TD Bank’s net interest margin in its U.S. retail division should be able to benefit from several interest rate hikes this year. Beside its U.S. retail division, TD Bank also has a 42% ownership stake in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD). In Q1 2018, TD Ameritrade’s adjusted net income grew by 65% year over year reflecting higher asset-based revenue and increased trading volumes.

U.S. Retail Net Interest Margin (Source: Investor Presentation)

Excellent Track Record of Dividend Growth

TD Bank has an excellent track record of dividend growth. Over the past two decades, the company has increased its dividend by an annualized growth rate over 10%. Its annual dividend has increased from C$0.28 per share in 1997 to C$2.35 per share in 2017. In fact, the company has just raised its quarterly dividend to C$0.67 per share (or a growth rate of 12%) in its latest earnings release. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend of C$2.68 per share (or a dividend yield of 3.5%).

Source: Q1 2018 Quick Facts

But its share price is fairly valued

Share price of TD Bank has appreciated by 17% in the past one year. In the table below, we have calculated the PE ratios of TD Bank and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, TD Bank’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 12.3x ties with Royal Bank and leads the 11.5x average of its Canadian peers. Its price to 2018 EPS ratio is also slightly higher than its 5-year average of 11.5x. Similarly, TD Bank’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 11.9x is also higher the 10.9x average of its Canadian peers. The table indicates a slight overvaluation of TD Bank’s share price.

Share Price (C$) on March 20 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year Forward PE TD Bank $76.32 $6.22 12.3 $6.44 11.9 11.5 Royal Bank $102.62 $8.36 12.3 $8.91 11.5 11.6 Bank of Montreal $99.31 $8.72 11.4 $9.26 10.7 11.1 CIBC $117.30 $11.84 9.9 $12.29 9.5 10.1 Scotiabank (BNS) $81.91 $7.10 11.5 $7.57 10.8 11.1 Average 11.5 10.9 11.1

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

Investor Takeaway

TD Bank is one of the most efficient banks in Canada. Its efficiency ratio is among the best among the largest five banks in Canada. TD Bank should be able to benefit from the rising interest rate cycle as it has a significant presence in the United States. The company also has an excellent track record of dividend increases in the past and is poised to continue the record in the future. However, TD Bank appears to be slightly overvalued. Therefore, I believe TD Bank is currently a hold especially because of the uncertainty in the Canadian housing market.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.