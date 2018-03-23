I believe that CIO could follow a similar path of STAG (except CIO is office) and this means that as CIO scales operations, investors could see outsized returns.

I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that “good things come in small packages” and in 2017 that should have been the mantra for my Small Cap REIT portfolio that returned a whopping 22 percent. It will be hard to beat that performance in 2018, but I am working awfully hard to find enough gems to make the portfolio shine.

It takes a lot of time to search for small cap REITs, because they aren’t as easy to spot. Oftentimes many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors looking to find the next diamond in the rough.

Small-cap REITs have always been viewed as riskier bets than large caps, because they often do not have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows that allow them to weather difficult economic environments (like their larger-cap counterparts).

Also, small cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling. This lack of Wall Street coverage and investor interest can also result in shares remaining undervalued - especially in down markets - for extended periods of time.

I purposely designed my Small Cap REIT portfolio with a clear mission of reducing volatility (through diversification) and to generate better than average risk-adjusted returns. I must very selective, because it only takes one torpedo to sink the ship.

Today I am going to provide you with an update on one of my prized small cap REITs. Open up the article and you will see what’s inside…

A Small Cap REIT Flying Under The Radar

My first article on City Office REIT (CIO) was back in June 2016, and I summed up the small-cap REIT as follows:



"As CIO continues to grow, we believe the diversification will enhance the safety of the dividend and the company will be able to generate dividend growth. The quality of CIO's revenue appears strong, and we like the fact that management has internalized operations, further suggesting an alignment of interest."

I decided to initiate coverage of CIO with a BUY rating, and I warned that "our initial investment in CIO will be of modest proportions". As you can see, shares in CIO took off when I published my article (in June 2016), but since that time, the stock has been trading around $12.00/share.

My latest article on CIO was back in Nov 20th, when shares were trading at $12.79 per share. I upgraded CIO to a STRONG BUY.

As you can see, shares are now trading well below $12.00 and the purpose of this article is to determine whether there are any changes to CIO’s fundamentals. Clearly this REIT has experienced more volatility, to its small cap composition, but this could mean that there is an opportunity to increase exposure with a full allocation.

CIO was formed on November 26, 2013, to acquire, own, and operate high-quality office properties located within its specified markets in the United States. Based in Vancouver, Canada, CIO listed on the NYSE on April 11, 2014 (over three years ago) by raising ~$82 million at a price of $12.50 per share. It is the smallest office REIT in our research lab, with a market cap of around $416 million.

CIO has grown from 14 properties (3.3 million square feet) to 44. The properties are located in San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Tampa, and Orlando. The company invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the southern and western United States.

The company focuses on assets valued at $25-100 million with targeted cap rates of 7-8%. CIO does not have as much competition for these assets, and this is a competitive advantage. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

I'm not a big fan of traditional office REITs, as I favor the more stable medical office building REITs like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). However, I do like the favorable job growth that will ultimately lead to better office demand drivers:

Also, as illustrated below, new office supply is still below historical levels:

Also, cap rates remain favorable for properties that CIO is acquiring (as I will discuss later in this article). The REIT is focused on markets with strong economic fundamentals and demographics.

The company's strategy is to produce attractive returns through a focused acquisition strategy and increasing property cash flows. If you like STAG Industrial (STAG), you will like CIO.

Similar to STAG (although STAG is Industrial), CIO invests in "secondary markets" with less competition from larger institutional investors. Local real estate operators lack the capital to compete, and the outsized population and employment growth are strong catalysts.

These secondary markets are supply-constrained, and this means CIO benefits from high credit tenancy, below-market in-place rents, and acquisition prices below replacement cost. The company leverages local property manager relationships to source acquisition opportunities and efficiently operate.

In terms of acquisitions, CIO maintains a very robust pipeline of over $700 million and is evaluating a few portfolio opportunities. This is in addition to the $1.3 billion of opportunities that the company passed on since the beginning of Q4-17. CIO’s guidance assumes the company will make total property acquisitions of between $210 million and $240 million in 2018.

Proven Value Creation

Including the San Diego portfolio acquisition that closed in 2017, CIO gained a foothold in a new growth market and brought down the concentration in each of the other markets to approximately 20% or less. With incremental acquisitions in the existing markets, such as Papago Tech in Phoenix, CIO has been able to achieve economies of scale with G&A costs, property operational costs and third-party vendors.

CIO’s acquisition strategy has concentrated on some of the fastest growing markets across the country. Industry projections indicate that these cities will continue to perform well, with healthy employment growth and limited competition from new development.

Rents in these markets continue to grow, and CIO estimates that its in-place rents are approximately 5% to 10% below current market levels. This spread, as well as the embedded 2.5% average contractual rent increases over the next 3 years, sets up the company for continued NOI growth.

CIO’s continued focus has been to push out-lease terms, with high credit tenants, reinvest in buildings to elevate their market position and find creative ways to unlock value at the properties. Approximately, 34% of the company’s leasing activity in Q4-17 related to new leases or renewals in 2019 and beyond.

CIO has been actively taking steps to lock in stable and predictable long-term cash flow growth.

A great example of this during Q4-17 was the success at FRP Ingenuity Drive in Orlando. CIO acquired this building in 2014 and recognized an opportunity to purchase a well-located, single-tenant property in the Florida Research Park with leading attributes.

The building was 100% leased, with 7-years of remaining lease term but as the tenant was not fully utilizing its space, CIO acquired it at an elevated 9% cap rate from a seller that was exiting its office investments. CIO saw the opportunity to purchase the stability of the in-place lease through 2021 and to provide sufficient time to create options for the underutilized space.

During Q4-17 CIO came to terms with the subtenant to backfill the unused space and sign a direct lease for 63% of the building's net rentable area. The 78,000-square foot lease with Sedgwick Claims Management Services commences in ~4 years upon the expiration of their current sublease.

The lease not only solidified CIO’s property's future cash flow, but it also repositioned the entire property at a superior market valuation.

Over 45% of CIO’s base rental revenue is derived from tenants that are government agencies, investment grade companies or their subsidiaries:

CIO enjoys a stable, long-term tenancy profile with well-staggered expirations (4.7-year weighted average remaining lease term). It targets retention of 70-75%. Portfolio in-place occupancy is 88.5%.

CIO’s occupancy is below its targeted levels primarily due to a few known departures, like Park Tower in Tampa and downsizing at the DTC Crossroads property in Denver as well as ongoing efforts to reposition and lease vacant space at the Plaza 25 property.

CIO also had a setback at its FRP Collection property in Orlando, with a 44,000-square foot tenant closing its doors unexpectedly. Given the security deposit, there weren't any bad debt losses, but it contributed to CIO’s reduced occupancy. On the latest earnings call the CEO explained,

“We're confident in re-leasing this space, and the submarket continues to be very healthy with less than a 10% direct and indirect vacancy at year-end.”

CIO’s focus continues to be on driving occupancy across the portfolio, which will lead to higher property-level NOI. CIO guided targeted occupancy at between 90% and 93% by year-end 2018.

The Balance Sheet

CIO has been disciplined about locking down debt costs on a long-term basis. The company appears well positioned, and at quarter end, over 90% of its interest expense was fixed rate. At year-end, debt maturities averaged 6.2 years at a 4.2% weighted average interest rate.

CIO has ample liquidity, while other potential acquirers of real estate may have trouble efficiently accessing capital, given recent volatility in debt and equity capital markets. As of Q4-17 CIO had approximately $225 million of leveraged buying power.

As of Q4-17 CIO’s total debt (net of deferred financing costs) was $489.5 million or $480.6 million when deducting the non-controlling interest share of certain indebtedness. The net debt to enterprise value was 44.8%.

As referenced above, CIO’s common stock has begun the year trading lower and is seen at 52-week lows while the dividend yield has been around 8.2%. As such, through discussions with CIO’s board, the company determined that it's prudent to put in place a $40 million discretionary common stock repurchase program.

Good Things Come In Small Packages

As the title to this article suggests, CIO is a good thing in small package, I just wish Mr. Market would take notice!

CIO’s core FFO in Q4-17 was $3.8 million higher than Q3-17 and AFFO was $6.6 million, or $0.21 per share as net recurring capital and leasing costs were higher at 16% of NOI relative to the historical average of approximately 10% to 11%. This was partly due to the leasing activity in the quarter and the timing of tenant improvements related to deals previously signed.

CIO’s same-store cash NOI change for the quarter was impacted by a couple of tenant move-outs, described above, and therefore, was a negative 3.6%. The year-to-date figure, however, was a healthy 4.1% and within the beginning of the year guidance range.

CIO has estimated core FFO of between $1.08 and $1.13 per share for 2018.

Now take a look at my peer FFO/share forecaster (data sourced from FAST Graphs):

As you can see (above), the 2018 FFO/share (at midpoint) estimates that CIO will grow by 14% in 2018 and looking further out into 2019 estimates, you can see that CIO is forecasted to grow by 9%.

CIO has paid an annualized dividend of $.94 per share since going public, her is how the Payout Ratio looks based on FFO/share:

More importantly, here is how the Payout Ratio compares using AFFO/share data (provided by FAST Graphs):

By the end of Q4-18 CIO expects it will cover the dividend from AFFO. Now let’s examine the dividend yield, compared with the peer group:

As you can see, there is a striking difference, CIO’s yield is double the peer average. Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

It’s clear to see that CIO is an outlier in the office sector, and the dividend payout ratio appears to be one of the primary overhangs for the shares.

However, it’s important to mention that CIO's management team has an average of over 20 years of experience, with over $1.8 billion of real estate acquisitions since 2011. The company internalized the management team in February 2016 and the management and board of directors own over 8% of the shares.

What’s my recommendation: I am maintaining CIO as a STRONG BUY, keeping in mind that this stock is a small cap with a higher risk profile. Guidance suggests that the dividend will be covered in Q4-18, suggesting the dividend is getting safer. As I alluded earlier, I believe that CIO could follow a similar path of STAG (except CIO is office) and this means that as CIO scales operations, investors could see outsized returns.

