How To Retire At 64 With Only Half A Million

How can you retire? This is one of the most pressing issues today. Many would-be retirees look like Gordon below:

Immeasurable numbers of readers have turned to Seeking Alpha to handle the challenges that face their stock portfolio today. Retirees need to be able to plan their cash flows, know how to build a steady portfolio, and understand what levels of expectations are sensible. It is tragic when retirees state they “NEED” a 14% return per year. Sustaining 14% annually is an unreasonable plan. Extremely high returns are common in a bull market. However, retirees will need to survive recessions.

Today, we will use hypothetical situations readers face. These investors aren’t professional stock traders. They don’t have a massive stock portfolio. It is easy to plan for retirement with $5 billion. So instead, let’s survive with less. These investors only have $500,000.

The stock market today

Valuations remains exceptionally high for most of the S&P 500. Despite a recent decline following news on tariffs, the earnings multiples remain painful. Investors aiming for a solid dividend growth portfolio need to be careful in their selections. Due to the recent increase in interest rates, many investors have abandoned strong equity REITs. The sector now offers many great dividend growth stocks at excellent valuations.

Real estate investments

Would it be reasonable to suggest retirees buy a rental house or own part of an apartment complex?

Those are great investments for retirees. However, owning it through a REIT means professional management at a very reasonable cost. It is vastly better than paying a local property manager. I do the research to help investors find good companies at good prices, but I also dig into management costs so they won't get robbed. I dig into the balance sheet to make sure everything is financed well so they won't lose their entire investment if we enter another recession. Suggesting investors use equity REITs with low operating expenses and a solid credit rating is one of the most ethical things an analyst could do. It steers them away from sucker yields.

Nursing homes

Nursing homes over a long period of time would almost certainly drive most retirees into bankruptcy. Skilled care costs are too high for most retirement portfolios. If you are considering this option in retirement, please speak with a financial planner. At a minimum, they can help design a legal structure to protect you and your loved ones if bankruptcy is unavoidable.

Social Security

There are clear benefits for waiting as long as possible to take Social Security benefits. However, there’s some situations where the retiree should file early. Most of the decision depends on the retiree’s needs and goals. Here are a few questions for your consideration:

How long will your retirement last?

What quality of life do you expect while waiting for benefits?

Do you have any high interest rate debt?

Retirement scenario

For this scenario, we will have the retiree filing for Social Security benefits at 64.

Challenges

Each retiree has unique problems to overcome. They should be committed to a financial plan. Frugality is a virtue. I urge investors to be diligent in their planning. You should plan for every expense. After laying the initial plan, retirees should look for ways to cut costs.

Building the portfolio

Let’s start creating a portfolio filled with strong dividend stocks. An investment plan should help you sleep at night. Investing should not give you stress. I will be focusing on using dividends to create income. The strategy will focus on buying and holding strong dividend growth stocks.

Altria Group & Philip Morris

Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) have an excellent history of growing their dividends and both are on sale today. Altria Group has raised their dividend for 47 years. Both companies have massive market share and sell addictive products. They are in the process of transitioning into their new technology: IQOS. Philip Morris started testing and selling the new technology in international markets.

Simon Property Group

Speaking of addictive, I’m addicted to the dividends of Simon Property Group (SPG). The mall REIT owns high quality properties and carries an A- credit rating.

Coke & Pepsi

Coke (KO) & Pepsi (PEP) combine for nearly 100 years of dividend raises. Their future growth may be up for debate, but their place as dividend champions is not. The companies are known for selling junk food, but the real value is in their ability to create worldwide brands.

LOW and HD

Lowe’s (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) are the kings of home improvement. While many retail stores struggled with comparable sales, Lowe’s and Home Depot have regularly been stronger. The home improvement stores suffered in early 2018 as the markets faith in construction waned. A weaker outlook for home building drove construction stocks and home improvement stocks significantly lower.

EQR and AVB

Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB) are apartment REITs. They have excellent balance sheets and steady dividend growth histories. Most of their properties are located in high value coastal markets. The biggest challenge for the apartment REITs is a temporary reduction in the growth rate for rental revenues. The slower growth is driven by increased supply. If construction were to decline as rapidly as shareholders in LOW and HD fear, it would mean more pricing power for AVB and EQR.

Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble (PG) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are two dividend champions that belong in almost any income portfolio. They combine for over 110 years of dividend raises and have excellent product diversity.

O and NNN

Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) are triple net lease REITs. Their dividends are exceptionally solid because their revenues are locked in many years in advance. The triple net lease REITs often trade on high correlation to Treasury yields. When Treasury yields are falling and investors are concerned about the health of the economy, O and NNN rally. Currently, O is under attack from Spruce Point. If Spruce Point is successful, it could send share prices for triple net lease REITs materially lower.

AT&T and Verizon

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) benefit from massive economies of scale and operate within an oligopoly. They are focused on competition through differentiating their services instead of competing against on price. Further increases in data speeds for smartphones provides more room for them to raise prices over the next few years.

Exxon Mobile & Chevron

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are the behemoths of oil. Their political clout should help them steer regulations to their benefit.

NLY and AGNC

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) have two of the best preferred shares in their sector. NLY-F and AGNCN offer investors very respectable yields around 7%. They still have several years of call protection remaining. When the call protection ends they switch to a floating rate. The floating rate provides investors with protection from a significant increase in short-term rates. The common stock is much more dangerous for each of these mortgage REITs

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) is the retailer to challenge Amazon (AMZN) for the thrown of internet commerce. Walmart has rapidly grown their online sales quarter after quarter. The share price tanked recently because analysts expected even faster online growth. As it stands, it appears Walmart will be duking it out with Amazon for interest dominance over the next few decades.

Real Time Dividend Portfolio Tracker

Here are all the stocks put into a portfolio tracker:

Source: CWMF

To ensure that neither portfolio value nor dividend income is too heavily concentrated in any one name, I use the following chart to check the diversification. As you’ll notice, none of the positions contributes 9% or more of the portfolio’s total income:

Source: CWMF

The total portfolio income would be $20,954.50. Social Security benefits provide an additional $18,000 per year for this retiree. That comes to $38,954.50 in expected income for the first year. Social Security benefits should increase with inflation. Realistically, they often increase less than the retiree’s cost of living. The growth from the dividend champions and the excellent REITs in this portfolio should help the retiree stay ahead of those expenses.

That won’t be enough in some coastal markets. However, the goal here was to survive on a portfolio of $500,000 not to live in San Francisco.

Alternatives

If the investor wants a moderate bond allocation to steady portfolio values, I suggest the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ). It carries a 2.5% dividend yield and the portfolio is constructed with mostly high quality bonds. Alternatively, an investor could purchase the top 5 dividend ETFs of 2018 at a much lower yield.

Conclusion

A strong dividend growth portfolio makes retirement much easier. For the buy-and-hold investor, the dividends provide a reliable source of cash flow. The stocks selected for this portfolio were prioritized for their solid dividends. If an investor wants to index part of their portfolio, I favor using dividend ETFs along with individual allocations to REITs and preferred shares. Individual selections for preferred shares allow the investor to earn a higher yield and avoid the higher expense ratios of ETFs tracking preferred shares. Consequently, the investor can lock in a higher yield and avoid the call risk that automatically ends up in each preferred share index fund.

