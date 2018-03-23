Crude Oil At The Top End Of Its Range

The oil market has traded in a range from just over $58 to the ominous $66.66 so far in 2018 on the active month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contract. The price of the energy commodity has been in bullish mode since trading to lows of $26.05 in February 2016.

In late 2017, NYMEX crude surpassed the $60 per barrel mark for the first time since June 2016 and for the most part, it has remained north of $60 this year. After reaching the high, we have had one test on the downside in early February that took the price to a low of $58.07, and the price quickly bounced back to over $64. The market ran out of bullish steam which led to a higher low at $59.95 in early March. Now, crude oil appears to be heading for another test of the upside technical resistance at the year’s peak. Above that level, there is lots of blue sky on the upside on longer-term charts.

The price of crude oil is both a reflection of the commodity’s supply and demand fundamentals and of the geopolitical landscape, particularly in the Middle East. While I believe that the energy commodity is likely to remain within its trading range, there are reasons why a higher high could be in the cards for the price of oil in the coming weeks.

Lows fail which leads to a test of the highs

NYMEX crude oil has spent the majority of time in 2018 above the $60 level. However, we have seen two trips below over the first quarter of the year.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May NYMEX oil futures shows, the energy commodity traded to a low of $57.60 on February 9, and after a recovery, it returned for a test to the downside at $59.99 on March 2, and $59.91 on March 8. Since then, the upward trajectory returned as the lows failed and the energy commodity headed for its high and technical resistance on the continuous contract at the

$66.66 level, the January 25 high.

On a technical basis, momentum on the daily chart has risen to overbought territory, and historical volatility has increased in the futures market.

At the same time, open interest increased from 2.376 million contracts on March 19 to 2.436 million on March 21. The increase in the metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil market is typically a bullish sign for a futures market. While price momentum has reached a level where the odds of a correction have increased, the medium and longer-term charts are still positive.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart continues to display bullish price momentum for crude oil with rising open interest supporting the ascent of the energy commodity.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the oil market these days, but market structure continues to provide a case for a test of the January peak and perhaps a new high that could reach the $70 per barrel level or higher in the coming weeks and months.

Inventories provide support

Economic growth in the U.S. and around the world have been supportive of oil prices. Even though the number of oil rigs in operation in the U.S. has increased to 800 as of March 16, 169 higher than last year at this time, inventories have been declining over recent weeks. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude oil stocks fell by 2.74 million barrels for the week ending on March 16 and the Energy Information Administration reported a decline of 2.60 million barrels for the same period.

While crude oil stockpiles dropped, the inventory levels in gasoline and distillate fuels also headed lower over the period. The API reported a decline of 1.06 million barrels of gasoline and the EIA said they moved 1.7 million barrels lower. When it comes the distillates the two agencies saw decreases of 1.93 million and 2.0 million barrels respectively. The inventory data turned out to be highly supportive of the price of the energy commodity which rallied within 92 cents of the January 25 highs on Thursday, March 22.

Brent-WTI rebounds on Iran

Meanwhile, geopolitics also were bullish for the price of oil last week. The meeting between the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and President Trump at the White House likely centered around strategies surrounding the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement. The President was highly critical of the agreement on the campaign trail, and the Saudis are arch-enemies with the theocracy in Iran. The time is coming when the U.S. will need to decide if it recertifies the agreement that the Obama administration negotiated with the participation of other nations around the world. Complicating matters, Iran’s closest ally is Russia and U.S. relations with the Putin government remain tenuous, at best.

When it comes to political risk in the Middle East, the Brent WTI spread offers clues about the political temperature in the region.

Source: CQG

As the chart of WTI minus Brent crude oil illustrates, the spread has dropped from under $3 per barrel to $4.61 as of March 22. Approximately two-thirds of the world utilizes the Brent benchmark price which is typically the mechanism for pricing crude oil from the Middle East. With more than 50% of the world’s reserves in that area of the world, Brent tends to rise in value compared to WTI crude oil during periods of tension in the region. A hard line against Iran could lead to conflict in the area. An increase in violence and hostilities that could threaten oil production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East could cause price spikes to the upside in the crude oil market. Therefore, the recent strength in the Brent premium is a sign of political concerns in the region. Moreover, since the Arab Spring in 2010, a rise in the Brent premium over WTI tends to lead to gains in the overall price of crude oil. The current trend in the spread is a bullish sign for the energy commodity.

Processing spreads remain supportive

Consumers do not buy raw crude oil; they purchase oil products like gasoline and distillate fuels. Over recent sessions, we have witnessed strength in oil processing spreads which tells us that demand for petroleum-based fuels are rising as they have outperformed the raw energy commodity.

The May gasoline processing spread has moved from $18.21 per barrel on March 13 to the $20.55 level on March 22. At the same time, the May heating oil crack spread has appreciated from $16.80 per barrel on March 12 to $19.48 on Thursday. The compelling factors about the moves in these crack spreads are two-fold. First, they have outperformed crude oil over the past two weeks as the price of the nearby May NYMEX contract has moved to the upside from the $60 per barrel level. Perhaps more significant is that both the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads, the latter of which is a proxy for all distillate products, are higher than their levels last year at this time. During the week of March 20, 2017, the price of crude oil was below $49 per barrel, significantly below the current price. Therefore, crude oil products have outperformed the raw energy commodity even though the price is over $15 per barrel higher this year compared to last. Processing spreads support the current level of the energy commodity and could even be pointing to higher prices.

Oil equities are not following the commodity

The oil equities have underperformed the commodity. While the stock market has been under intense pressure, higher earnings from rising oil and product prices have done nothing to support the share prices of companies involved in the oil business. Crude oil reached a high on January 25 at $66.66 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. At the same time, the XLE reached its high on January 24 at $78.39 per share.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the XLE has declined from its high and closed on March 22 at $67.18 per share, 14.3% off its high. At the same time, crude oil is only 3.54% off its January 25 high as of the close of business on Thursday. A divergence has developed between the price of the energy commodity and the XLE.

I have been looking at the potential of a short position in crude oil versus a long position in the XLE index to take advantage of the potential for some degree of convergence between the commodity and the stocks that depend on its price performance for earnings.

Crude oil is close to the top end of its trading range. Politics, market structure, and technical factors remain positive, and it is possible that we could see higher highs in the price of oil over coming days and weeks. However, the potential for a correction during the risk-off environment in the stock market is rising. I am not overly bullish on the price of crude oil as I. believe odds favor it remaining within its trading range so far in 2018. However, if oil does break to the upside, the XLE could experience an updraft to make up for a period where it has lagged the price performance of the commodity on which it depends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.