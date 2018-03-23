Carrizo Oil & Gas: Expecting 20% To 25% Exit Rate Production Growth

It is attempting to rebuild production now and may end up with 20% to 25% exit rate production growth from continuing operations.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) is aiming for a strong latter part of 2018 after refocusing itself on the Delaware Basin and the updip volatile oil window of the Eagle Ford. It has significantly reduced its outstanding 2020 notes and looks to achieve cash-flow neutrality by late 2018 or early 2019. Carrizo will likely burn through a significant amount of cash during 2018 though as it attempts to rebuild its production after the various divestitures.

Carrizo's Production

Carrizo largely remade itself during 2017 with its Delaware Basin acquisition and the divestiture of its Appalachian assets, DJ Basin assets and a small portion of its Eagle Ford assets. This reduced Carrizo's Q4 2017 production from continuing operations to an estimated 53,500 BOEPD. Carrizo expects Q1 2018 production to be down from that level due to weather issues as well as the timing of its well completions. However, Carrizo's guidance suggests that it expects overall production to be up 11% from that adjusted Q4 2017 number, while production over the last three quarters of 2018 is expected to be up 17% from adjusted Q4 2017 levels at around 62,300 BOEPD.

It appears that Carrizo could end up with 2018 exit rate production in the mid-60,000 BOEPD range, indicating around 20% to 25% growth from continuing operations versus Q4 2017.

Carrizo's 2018 Outlook

At 59,300 BOEPD in average production during 2019, Carrizo would be expected to generate $1.03 billion in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices (roughly $63 oil and $2.85 natural gas). Carrizo's hedges have an estimated negative $49 million in value, bringing its total revenue net of hedges to $981 million during the year.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 14,285,370 $62.50 $893 NGLs 3,463,120 $22.00 $76 Natural Gas 23,376,060 $2.60 $61 Hedge Value -$49 Total Revenue $981

With a $775 million capital expenditure budget, Carrizo would be expected to have approximately $1.208 billion in cash expenditures during 2018. This includes $40 million in net contingent payments assuming the oil price threshold is met. This results in around $227 million in estimated cash burn during the year.

$ Million Production Expenses $170 Production Taxes $61 Cash G&A $54 Capital Expenditures $775 Interest Expense $90 Preferred Dividends $18 Contingent Payments $40 Total Cash Expenditures $1,208

Debt And Leverage

I estimate that Carrizo will end 2018 with around $1.6 billion in long-term debt and $200 million in preferred shares outstanding. This takes into account Carrizo's various transactions as well as the projected cash burn during the year. Debt is expected to be around 2.3x 2018 EBITDA, while debt and preferred shares add up to around 2.6x 2018 EBITDA. This appears to be a manageable debt load for now, although Carrizo's credit facility usage may reach 70% of its current borrowing base commitment.

Conclusion

After a slow start to 2018, Carrizo is expected to grow production rapidly, with its 2018 exit rate production potentially being over 20% higher than Q4 2017 levels (after excluding divested assets). Carrizo will incur a significant amount of cash burn during the year though, and is expected to lean heavily on its credit facility for now. Going forward into 2019, Carrizo is likely to reduce its production growth rate somewhat (as shown by the plans to drop a Delaware Basin rig in Q4 2018) and focus on achieving neutral or better cash flow.

Free Trial Offer

I am currently offering a free two-week trial subscription to my Marketplace service. This will give you a look at exclusive research (with a focus on energy companies) as well as full access to my older reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRZO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.