Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Rebound, DSU Tender Offer

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data are taken from the close of Friday March 9, 2018.

Weekly performance roundup

Broader markets staged a rebound this week, and CEFs happily partook in the relay. 26 out of 31 sectors were positive by price (up from 2 last week) and the average price return was 1.21% (down from 1.24%). The five leaders were all equity categories, led by global equities (+3.69%). On the other hand, the five losers in price were all fixed income categories, led by PA munis (-0.39%) on the downside.



It was a similar story on NAV. 24 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 7 last week), while the average NAV return was 1.19% (up from -1.29%). Health/biotech CEFs led with +3.43% NAV return, while PA munis lagged with -0.31 NAV return.



The sector with the highest premium is multi-sector income (-0.43%), while the sector with the highest discount is Latin American equities (-12.06%). The average sector discount is -6.43% (up from -6.45% last week).

Investment grade income showed the largest premium/discount increase (+0.87%), while U.S. utilities showed the largest premium/discount decline (-1.54%). The average change in premium/discount was +0.01% (down from +0.06% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is general equities (+0.47) while the sector with the lowest z-score is CA munis (-2.27). The average z-score is -0.69 (up from +0.59 last week).

The sector with the highest yield is MLPs (10.50%), global growth & income (9.17%), multi-sector income (8.76%), global equity dividend (8.65%), and U.S. real estate (8.61%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is 6.67% (down from 6.76% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (FPL) -4.51% 11.24% 5.85% 1.5 -2.52% 1.63% (GLU) -3.09% 6.32% -9.11% -0.4 -0.19% 3.21% (GLO) -2.97% 10.88% -11.91% -1.8 0.63% 4.02% (GUT) -2.77% 8.89% 40.33% 1.7 0.15% 2.12% (NDP) -2.57% 15.00% -1.10% -1.1 -0.85% 1.72% (ASG) -2.55% 7.75% 4.74% 2.1 2.11% 4.60% (CEE) -2.48% 2.14% -12.02% -0.8 -1.32% 1.47% (ECC) -2.21% 13.29% 5.18% -1.6 0.28% 2.39% (HTY) -2.03% 9.71% 9.16% 1.2 -3.00% -1.19% (UTF) -2.01% 8.60% -10.25% -1.2 1.08% 3.35%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (NMI) 8.22% 3.96% 5.54% 0.8 8.35% -0.09% (QQQX) 6.06% 6.29% 9.29% 3.0 8.53% 2.52% (BST) 5.32% 4.82% 2.93% 2.9 10.19% 4.49% (IGI) 4.71% 4.72% 7.60% 2.3 4.62% 0.05% (EXD) 3.86% 11.71% -6.16% 0.8 2.73% -1.49% (PML) 3.20% 6.18% 8.04% 0.0 2.27% -0.76% (PHK) 2.95% 12.68% 15.23% -0.7 1.87% -0.75% (PIM) 2.62% 6.46% -4.92% 0.9 3.65% 0.79% (TSI) 2.55% 4.05% -6.08% 0.2 2.96% 0.17% (TSI) 2.55% 4.05% -6.08% 0.2 2.96% 0.17%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center , Morningstar, or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 2, 2018 | The Board of Trustees of Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NYSE: NBB) and Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NBD) have approved a proposal to merge NBD into NBB (the “Merger”). As part of the proposal, the Board also approved the elimination of NBB’s contingent term policy. Both of these changes require shareholder approval. If each fund obtains the necessary shareholder approvals at its annual shareholder meeting to be held later this year, shareholders of the combined fund who do not wish to maintain their investment in the combined fund will be given an opportunity following completion of the Merger to sell a portion of their investment in the combined fund at net asset value, less a small repurchase fee. In addition, the Board approved the expansion of NBB’s investment policy of investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in Build America Bonds (“BABs”) to investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in all types of taxable municipal securities, including BABs. NBB would at the same time change its name to Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The proposal is intended to benefit shareholders in a number of ways, including continued ownership through the combined fund of scarce Build America Bonds with above-market purchase yields, the potential for meaningfully higher common net earnings and avoidance of sizeable capital gain distributions that would result upon termination of the funds. March 1, 2018 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced on March 1 that the fund's average daily discount to NAV during the "First Measurement Period" was 8.5%, which is wider than the 7.5% threshold for the period from December 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018. Thus, the fund has determined to execute the repurchase required by the previously announced terms of the First Measurement Period of the fund's Discount Management Program by conducting a tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price equal to 98% of NAV per share (at the close of the regular trading session at the NYSE on the day after the tender offer expires). The fund expects to commence the tender offer on, or about, March 16, 2018, with expiration on April 17, 2018. As the release explained, additional terms and conditions will be set forth in offering materials. If more than 10% of the Fund's outstanding common shares are tendered, the fund will purchase its shares from tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis. February 15, 2018 | KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company (NYSE: KED), announced today that the Board of Directors of KYN and the Board of Directors of KED approved a proposal to merge the two companies. Subject to KED stockholder approval, KED common stockholders will be issued KYN common stock, and KYN will acquire substantially all the assets and liabilities of KED. February 15, 2018 | KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) and Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYE), announced today that the Board of Directors of KMF and the Board of Directors of KYE approved a proposal to merge the two funds. Subject to KMF and KYE stockholder approval, KYE common stockholders will be issued KMF common stock, and KMF will acquire substantially all the assets and liabilities of KYE. February 8, 2018 | The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) announced on Feb. 8 a transferable rights offering for holders of the fund's common shares as of the record date of February 16, 2018. Holders will receive one Right for each common share held, and can purchase one new common share for every three Rights held (1 for 3). Any record date shareholder who owns fewer than three common shares as of the record date will be entitled to subscribe for one common share. Fractional common shares will not be issued. The release noted that the subscription price will be determined on the expiration date, and will equal 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a common share of the fund on the NYSE on the expiration date and each of the four preceding trading days. If, however, that average price is less than 78% of the fund's NAV per share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the expiration date, the subscription price will be 78% of the fund's NAV per share as of that day's close of trading on the NYSE. The subscription period will commence on the record date, and is expected to expire on March 22, 2018, unless extended. The Rights are expected trade on the NYSE under the symbol "SZC RT" during the offer. For more details on this offering, see the fund's press release, and related shelf registration statement and prospectus.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from Closed-End Fund Center or CEFInsight (email alerts); any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 2, 2018 | Western Asset Income Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:PAI) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Fund has approved a change to the Fund’s name. Effective March 29, 2018, the Fund’s name will be Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. The Fund’s shares of common stock will continue to trade under its existing New York Stock Exchange symbol “PAI”. The Fund’s CUSIP, 95766T100, will not change. In addition, also effective March 29, 2018, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities that are rated in the Baa or BBB categories or above at the time of purchase by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations (“NRSROs”) or unrated securities of comparable quality at the time of purchase (as determined by the adviser). February 21, 2018 | Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. and NexPoint Advisors, L.P. announce today that the Texas Court of Appeals confirmed an aggregate $351 million award in favor of the Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO") and the NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: NHF) ("NHF", and together with HFRO, the "Funds"). Of this aggregate award, HFRO would receive a total of $289 million ($236.5 million in damages together with an additional $52.5 million in post-judgment interest) and NHF would receive a total of $62.3 million ($51 million in damages together with an additional $11.3 million in post-judgment interest). Each of these amounts remains subject to deduction for applicable attorneys' fees and other litigation related expenses. The judgment will continue to accrue at 9% simple interest per year until this matter is finally resolved.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information for newly added funds. However, note the yield, coverage, discount and z-score information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

I'm making another change to the section this month. I'm only going to be including the distribution changes announced this month as I believe that this what investors would be most interested in, if they are wont to keep track of the distribution changes of their portfolio. Any changes announced in the week are shown in bold.



Cutters



Fund Ticker Change Previous

Current

Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-Date Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) -25.6% 0.3094 0.2301 3.82% -10.79% 0.8 35% 3/9/2018 3/16/2018 Fid/Claymore MLP Opportunity (FMO) -25.0% 0.4308 0.3231 10.62% -0.49% -0.6 0% 3/2/2018 5/14/2018 BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH) -22.0% 0.059 0.046 4.10% -13.06% -2.2 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -21.0% 0.0715 0.0565 5.04% -5.88% -2.8 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 JH Income Securities (JHS) -20.4% 0.2181 0.1737 4.92% -4.40% 0.6 35% 3/1/2018 3/9/2018 BlackRock NY Municipal Inc II (BFY) -19.7% 0.061 0.049 4.37% -10.69% -2.9 111% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield NJ (MYJ) -19.3% 0.075 0.0605 5.04% -7.69% -2.6 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -17.1% 0.35 0.29 7.25% -9.70% 0.2 5% 3/2/2018 3/9/2018 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) -17.0% 0.053 0.044 3.87% 1.64% 0.8 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -16.1% 0.062 0.052 4.58% -9.62% -3.3 109% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -16.1% 0.062 0.052 3.90% 13.48% 1.1 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) -15.6% 0.064 0.054 5.18% -8.55% -2.5 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 JH Investors Trust (JHI) -14.4% 0.356 0.3048 7.20% -5.05% -0.1 34% 3/1/2018 3/9/2018 Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) -13.7% 0.0475 0.041 6.10% -11.33% -1.8 102% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) -13.3% 0.06 0.052 4.70% -10.03% -2 111% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -13.0% 0.073 0.0635 5.03% 1.61% -0.3 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Strategic Muni (BSD) -12.3% 0.065 0.057 5.33% -9.07% -2 105% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen MO Quality Muni Income (NOM) -12.3% 0.053 0.0465 4.10% 1.04% -1.7 97% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) -12.1% 0.0705 0.062 6.70% -3.05% -1.3 98% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Delaware MN Muni Income II (VMM) -11.8% 0.0425 0.0375 3.51% -10.02% -1.8 115% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income (NNC) -11.4% 0.044 0.039 3.80% -14.49% -2.4 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) -11.1% 0.0585 0.052 4.64% -12.04% -2.9 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income (NAZ) -11.1% 0.0495 0.044 3.80% -1.63% -0.5 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) -10.9% 0.0623 0.0555 4.89% -10.63% -2.1 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) -10.9% 0.046 0.041 5.43% -3.92% -3.8 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen NY Quality Muni Income (NAN) -10.3% 0.0535 0.048 4.49% -12.30% -2.9 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Muni NY Intermed. Du (MNE) -10.1% 0.0445 0.04 3.70% -13.40% -2.1 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Muni Inter Duration (MUI) -10.1% 0.0495 0.0445 4.03% -12.19% -2.7 110% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) -10.0% 0.2 0.18 7.48% -9.92% 1.3 4% 3/2/2018 3/9/2018 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) -10.0% 0.065 0.0585 5.31% -6.44% -2.5 103% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen CA AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NKX) -9.7% 0.062 0.056 4.87% -9.57% -2.7 101% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen High Income Dec 2019 Ta (JHD) -9.6% 0.0415 0.0375 4.56% -2.37% -1.2 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Multi-Market Income (JMM) -9.1% 0.033 0.03 4.92% -9.19% -1.6 103% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY) -9.1% 0.022 0.02 8.97% -2.01% -1.9 94% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 BlackRock MuniYield (MYD) -9.0% 0.067 0.061 5.38% -6.34% -2 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen TX Quality Muni Income (NTX) -8.5% 0.053 0.0485 4.38% -11.10% -2.8 97% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -8.1% 0.0675 0.062 6.78% -4.94% -1.6 97% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock Invst. Quality Muni (BKN) -8.1% 0.062 0.057 4.99% -10.75% -2.2 109% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Real Estate Income (JRS) -8.0% 0.25 0.23 9.19% -3.00% -0.9 18% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen High Income Dec 2018 Ta (JHA) -7.7% 0.0325 0.03 3.63% -0.70% 0.2 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.64% -3.41% -3.9 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen MI Quality Muni Income (NUM) -7.3% 0.048 0.0445 4.18% -14.64% -1.9 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen High Inc Nov 2021 targe (JHB) -7.0% 0.05 0.0465 5.73% -2.89% -1.4 112% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni (NIQ) -6.8% 0.037 0.0345 3.33% -8.32% -1.9 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen OH Quality Muni Income (NUO) -6.7% 0.052 0.0485 4.19% -13.90% -2.7 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY) -6.4% 0.047 0.044 5.34% 0.30% -1.1 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -6.3% 0.0395 0.037 6.81% -5.09% -1 98% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG) -6.2% 0.0405 0.038 3.89% -11.61% -2.7 111% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) -6.0% 0.0745 0.07 5.47% -7.35% -2 104% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni (NID) -6.0% 0.05 0.047 4.54% -7.94% -2.2 102% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Muni 2021 Target Term (NHA) -5.7% 0.0175 0.0165 2.07% -1.24% -0.9 108% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Invesco Muni Invst. Grade T (VGM) -5.5% 0.0636 0.0601 5.83% -9.10% -2.2 112% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund (NPN) -5.5% 0.0455 0.043 3.46% 1.02% -0.2 102% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Invesco Adv Muni Inc II (VKI) -5.5% 0.0547 0.0517 5.76% -8.72% -1.9 113% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen CA Select Tax-Free (NXC) -5.4% 0.0465 0.044 3.72% -5.14% -2.4 105% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen NY AMTFree Qlty Muni In (NRK) -5.3% 0.0475 0.045 4.36% -11.56% -1.7 106% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen CA Muni Value (NCA) -5.0% 0.03 0.0285 3.62% -7.35% -2.8 107% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) -4.7% 0.0591 0.0563 5.76% -10.73% -2.4 117% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Invesco CA Value Muni (VCV) -4.7% 0.0535 0.051 5.18% -9.08% -2 96% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) -4.3% 0.1225 0.1172 10.77% -8.03% -1 1% 3/9/2018 3/16/2018 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -3.5% 0.127 0.1226 10.52% -9.69% -1.5 -4% 3/9/2018 3/16/2018 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -3.3% 0.018 0.0174 4.28% -12.50% -1.2 175% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) -3.2% 0.1046 0.1013 10.88% -11.91% -1.8 -4% 3/9/2018 3/16/2018 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -2.7% 0.02198 0.02139 8.88% 7.84% 1.7 60% 3/1/2018 3/13/2018 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) -2.6% 0.05052 0.04919 9.57% 3.87% -0.1 28% 3/1/2018 3/13/2018 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) -2.1% 0.04387 0.04295 8.87% -9.36% -1.3 54% 3/1/2018 3/13/2018 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -1.9% 0.03032 0.02973 7.69% -5.31% -0.2 38% 3/1/2018 3/13/2018 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -1.9% 0.06136 0.06022 8.79% -8.57% -0.5 51% 3/1/2018 3/13/2018 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -1.5% 0.03083 0.03036 9.20% -7.04% -1.1 25% 3/1/2018 3/13/2018

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-Date Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 148.8% 0.04 0.0995 11.01% -8.52% 1.7 57% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) 109.1% 0.0525 0.1098 10.82% -5.21% 3.2 29% 3/1/2018 3/15/2018 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) 29.8% 0.0994 0.129 6.29% -8.48% 2.4 10% 3/5/2018 3/14/2018 Mexico Fund (MXF) 15.4% 0.13 0.15 3.63% -12.97% -0.8 24% 3/7/2018 4/18/2018 Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over (QQQX) 13.5% 0.37 0.42 6.29% 9.29% 3 7% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrit (DIAX) 12.7% 0.275 0.31 6.72% -3.86% 0.7 5% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen S&P Dynamic Overwrite (SPXX) 10.9% 0.2525 0.28 6.23% 6.71% 1.7 8% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Tax-Adv Total Return (JTA) 8.9% 0.248 0.27 7.75% -5.24% 0 2% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen Tax-Adv Div Growth (JTD) 8.1% 0.31 0.335 7.68% -4.02% 0.8 6% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 Nuveen S&P 500 B-W Income (BXMX) 7.2% 0.2285 0.245 7.08% -2.88% -0.8 3% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018 EV Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.4% 0.041 0.042 5.40% -4.30% 0 64% 3/1/2018 3/9/2018 Advent Claymore Conv & Income (AVK) 0.2% 0.117 0.1172 8.84% -10.16% -1.1 22% 3/1/2018 3/14/2018

