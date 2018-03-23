Vectura Group's (VEGPF) CEO James Ward-Lilley on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectura Group plc (OTCPK:VEGPF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2018 5:30 AM ET

James Ward-Lilley

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to today's presentation of Vectura's Full Year Results for 2017. I’m delighted to welcome here to the event hosted by Numis at the London Stock Exchange. Welcome to all the analysts and guests in the room, and also thank you for the people who are joining us on the webcast and the teleconference.

This session will follow the usual format of presentations followed by Q&A, which we will first take in the room followed by questions coming through on the webcast and on the phone lines. If you do want to make and raise a question on the phone lines and teleconference, make yourself known through the operator and send in your request. You will be pleased to hear, I'm not going to go through the disclaimer statement.

I'm pleased to welcome you and give you an introduction of today's session, which will be followed by Andrew, who will cover the financial review and the 2018 outlook. I'll then spend a little bit of time around how we are focusing our pipeline investments to maximize the value of that pipeline which is in line with the market update which we gave on January 4.

In this I will highlight 2017 pipeline progress. The rationale for the refocus of our R&D investments and also give further details of the extended generics pipeline, in particular, where today we've made public in the results announcement progress on what I think is a particularly exciting opportunity with what we call our open-inhaled closed device program. I will then wrap-up with the performance measures and priorities we set for 2018 and the key news flow items you can look forward to as we go through the year.'

Before I go further, I think it's important to just recognize that 2017 was indeed a challenging year for the business and for our investors primarily due to the delays in the approval of VR315, our Advair generic program partnered with Hikma. In addition, of course, to the raise -- the concerns raised by partner destocking for flutiform and Ultibro.

Despite these challenges, I'm pleased to today present what I believe is a strong set for 2017 results, where the underlying performance is reflected in a positive outlook for 2018 and where with a refocused pipeline, we have huge further potential to unlock value.

So let's turn to the '17 results. Revenue and EBITDA were in line with expectations. Importantly, we've seen continued strong in-market demand for the prescription level for our key inhaled partner product with flutiform growing in line -- sorry, growing in the market at almost 12% and Ultibro growing at almost 21% year-on-year.

Of the pipeline level, we’ve extended our inhaled generics portfolio and we are at a very exciting stage as one of the few potential winners in the untapped complex inhaled U.S generics market, which is currently valued at over $23 billion. Vectura is simply in an unprecedented position with three generic programs for the largest inhaled branded opportunities in the U.S today.

In addition, we announced last year the in-licensing of the tiotropium formulation for Spiriva-like developments and with that we also have the opportunity for a LABA to be added in that tiotropium, which will provide a highly competitive LAMA LABA product opportunity as a generic competitor for the fast growing Stiolto brand.

Today we are giving further details as I said, the open inhaled closed device. We’re following feedback from the FDA. We believe we now have a potential to develop a series of AB rated substitutable generics of GSK's Ellipta portfolio. With the enhanced therapy portfolio where we are using proprietary nebulizers to improve the outcome of existing drugs through repurposing and reformulation, we've also made great progress during the year.

The unique nebulized delivery approach has now been validated with the first commercial launches of Breelib using our FOX nebulized handheld technology. We've made good progress also on VR475 in Europe. That’s our Phase 3 program for adult asthmatics. This has now completed recruitment and we’re looking forward to results before the end of the year. Likewise, with VR647 we’re coming to the end of the recruitment of our Phase 2 program for U.S pediatric, budesonide-treated patients.

As we discussed in January, we’ve also talked about increasing our focus in creating capacity to reinvest in further enhanced delivery programs beyond budesonide, which are at an early stage today, and we will be giving an update on these projects in the second half of the year.

And finally, our financial results and improvement in underlying profitability, they demonstrate a continued are of strength to Vectura with tight financial management including R&D portfolio management, operational excellence and merger synergy delivery alongside continued capital allocation discipline.

And on this topic, I’d like to hand over to Andrew to talk around the details of our financial performance.

Andrew Derodra

Thank you, James, and good morning, everybody. Now as James has mentioned, there have been a number of challenges in 2017 and particularly with VR315 and he will talk more about that in the next session. But against that backdrop, however, we have continued to focus on effective capital allocation and tight cost management and cash management. And this together with continued strong in-market performance has delivered 2017 results in line with expectations as we flagged in our 4th of January pre-close update. Revenue was ₤148 million, adjusted EBITDA was ₤25.8 million and cash was almost ₤104 million.

I’d like to draw your attention to three headline point, if I may, on the results. The first is you'll see shortly the in-market performance of both flutiform and Ultibro has been strong. Flutiform in market sales were up around 12% and Ultibro over 20% on a constant currency sales to pharmacies basis. And whilst we saw destocking in 2017 as James mentioned, which to an extent moderated the revenues we earned in 2017 from these products. In our outlook statement today we confirmed a strong 2018 growth outlook for these products and the rest of our portfolio.

The second point I'd like to make as I mentioned is there has been tight cost management. And as a result, gross margins of flutiform, Seebri and Ultibro together was up almost 20%. And with synergy delivery and operational excellence initiatives already underway, R&D costs came in at ₤60.3 million, which is at the low end of our guidance range for 2017.

The final point I'd like to make is the cash, which is a good measure of strength of the business. With ongoing management of cash and working capital, in particular, I'm delighted to report that operating cash conversion was over 100% of EBITDA of ₤26.9 million. Cash also benefited from our continued rigor with CapEx which came in at just under ₤10 million, which again is at the bottom end of our guidance range.

So moving on to the next slide, as you’re probably aware the year-on-year growth comparison of the Group's 2017 results is complicated by two particular factors. The first is the merger with Skyepharma in 2016, which shortened 2016 to 9 months. The good news here is that the 2017 year-end will be the last time where this is an issue for comparatives.

The second factor is the significant year-on-year reduction in revenues from nonrecurring sources, particularly milestones and the expiry of two royalty streams. So if you put these together this is why as you can see on this slide we reported an apparent 17% growth in reported revenues, largely because the prior period was only nine months. And similarly despite that 17% growth in reported revenues, adjusted EBITDA declined 24% and that really reflects a full-year of R&D costs in 2017.

So really to deal with these two factors and provide you with a clear growth trend, we've included underlying information in today's results, which is the section on the right-hand side of the chart. Now it’s the same as the recurring revenue basis we used last year with the exception that we exclude the two expired royalty streams.

Now, we’ve included a full reconciliation in the financial review. So I will move on to the results in a bit more detail. Starting on the next slide with an overview of our revenue drivers. So as you’ve seen the reported revenues of ₤148 million, which was 17% higher than 2016 reported, but as I explained, this isn't an apples-to-apples comparison.

So if I dive into the ₤148 million revenue to show the like-for-like performance, the ₤148 million is comprised of ₤131.4 million of underlying revenues and ₤16.6 million of revenues from nonrecurring sources. The underlying revenues are the recurring base of the business including flutiform, Seebri, and Ultibro, and as you see from the chart this grew 4% on that like-for-like underlying basis, driven by those three key products.

The revenues from the nonrecurring sources include income from milestones and the two expiring royalty streams that I’ve mentioned and with ₤16.6 million and that was down from ₤57.3 million in the prior year on a like-for-like basis. And I'll talk more about the drivers for both of those two types of revenue on the following slides.

So as you’ve seen our results and particularly our underlying revenues are driven by the two key inhaled products, in particular, flutiform and Ultibro. This slide shows the in-market performance of both products on the sale to pharmacies level. This is so you can see the trend of patient demand for both products where there has been clearly continued strong growth.

The trends remain fully consistent with the Board's unchanged peak sales expectations for these products. Flutiform sales were €206 million, up 11.8% year-on-year on a constant currency basis. Notably, growth in half two was consistent with growth in half one. And Ultibro sales were $473 million, up 20.6% also on a constant currency basis.

In the regions, we also saw strong performance, which again was in line with our expectations. Flutiform in Europe grew 5% against a market that was down 3% -- 3.2%. And Japan was up almost 20%, also growing share. And the burgeoning rest of the world region, including Latin America and Asia, were up over 30% off a lower base. And as for Ultibro in Europe where the majority of the sales are today, sales were up almost 19%.

So moving on now, you’ve seen the strong in-market demand, how does this translate into how we earn money. That is both in terms of our underlying and on nonrecurring sources of revenue. If I deal first with the revenues from nonrecurring sources, as I mentioned, these were down from ₤57.3 million in the 12 months to 2016, the ₤16.6 million in 2017. And this is analyzed on the bottom half of the table on the chart in front of you.

As you can probably see around half of that reduction was due to milestones in development services, which by their nature can vary significantly from year-to-year. Last year, for example, included major milestones with $10 million for the VR315 filing and $8 million EXPAREL sales milestone and the $5 million sales milestone for Seebri/Ultibro.

The balance of the lower revenues reduced to almost ₤26 million of nonrecurring royalties in 2016 from ADVATE and the GSK Ellipta products. In ADVATE case, the patent expired early in 2016 and the Ellipta royalties as you know under the legacy of Vectura agreement with GSK was stopped in August 2016 and was subject to a legal process.

So if you move on to underlying revenues on the top half of the table, which grew 4% to ₤131.4 million, this was driven as I said by flutiform and Ultibro/Seebri, which were up 4.1%, and 10.9%, respectively. And that was below the corresponding in-market net sales growth due to the stocking effects we've planned previously.

Importantly also the flutiform supply chain gross margin of these sales increased by 6.2 percentage points to 37.6% with increased scale and cost initiatives. The Ellipta products also, once again, reached the ₤9 million annual royalty cap, while AirFluSal was down slightly with lower sales into the GyroHaler device to Sandoz.

The topical product Solaraze was also lower as we anticipated as 2016 benefited from temporary favorable market practice. Also notable with the performance of the other non-inhaled products, which is can see grew 23%, to almost ₤30 million, and that was driven by upsize, particularly, in RAYOS/Lodotra, as well as EXPAREL.

In our 2018 outlook statement we’ve said we see further strong growth of revenues driven by flutiform and Ultibro in particular.

So moving on to R&D investment, as I said this was ₤60.3 million which is the lower-end of our ₤60 to ₤70,000,000 guidance range for the year. That reflects the actions we took to focus the pipeline and tight control over costs as well as merger synergy delivery. And even with these lower costs, we made good progress with the pipeline. It offers substantial near and medium-term value opportunities and James will talk more about that shortly.

Now as you've heard me say before many times around half of our reported spend is on partnered programs. And over the life of the development of these programs, the cost that we report are largely recovered through milestones in development services revenues. So as such these programs offer potential for very attractive future returns to the relatively small net group spent.

The other half of R&D investment is in our current owned programs, notably VR475 and 647. As James has mentioned 475 is in Phase 3 and due to readout late this year, and accordingly we expect the balance of spend on this program to be around ₤15 million, largely in 2018. Now assuming successful Phase 3 results, the program could start to generate revenues from the licensed deal as early as 2019.

Similarly VR647 which is in Phase 2 and due to readout in the second half of this year, this could potentially generate license revenues next year, assuming a successful outcome of the Phase 2 study. We expect to spend around ₤10 million of R&D prior to licensing, again launched in 2018 and all of that is in our guidance of 55 to 65.

So moving on to cash briefly, as I mentioned, we ended the year with almost a ₤104 million of cash. And this was due to strong focus on working capital management and effective capital allocation. As a result, operating cash generation was ₤26.9 million over a 100% conversion of EBITDA to cash. And CapEx was ₤9.5 million at the lower end of our guidance range.

At the same time, our CapEx projects are on track and flutiform supply chain capacity is in place. The ₤15 million share buyback program that we announced in November last year completed at the end of February and the majority of outflows are reflected in our cash post period and [technical difficulty].

So finally to sum up, our 2017 results were in line with expectations. And they were based on strong in-market growth of our key products as well as tight cost and cash management. Looking forward to 2018 and based on our 2017 delivery, the Board maintains its expectations for strong growth and total revenues in 2018.

And with a number of ongoing partnering discussions, there is potential for further additional licensing revenues in the year. On top of it, we expect merger synergies of 10 -- ₤11 million to ₤12 million per annum to be realized from 2018, which is above the original ₤10 million target we set after the time of the merger.

With these savings as well as our R&D operational excellence and prioritization initiatives, which we announced on the 4th of January. We're reiterating our reduced level of R&D guidance of ₤55 million to ₤65 million this year. And this has the possibility to reduce further in 2019 to ₤45 million to $55 million assuming VR647 where out-licensed post Phase 2. And finally, with supply chain capacity in place, we expect CapEx to be in a more normal annual range of ₤10 million to ₤15 million in 2018.

And with that, I'll hand you back to James.

James Ward-Lilley

Thank you, Andrew. As you’ve shown, despite the challenges we encountered during '17, the financial performance reflects the continued tight financial management and capital allocation discipline in the business, which will be continued in 2018.

I’d now like to come back to the update we gave on January the 4th regarding our refocus investment strategy in R&D where we prioritize and look to further invest where we think we have the maximum opportunity to create the most value for patients and for shareholders.

Vectura today has a strong differentiated business model with as I've mentioned a strategic focus on the proven capabilities where we have the highest value returns. The business model is validated both in terms of the extensive partnerships we have with some of the biggest partner names in the respiratory area both for novel and generic products, along with the fact that our technologies were present in the treatment of over 7 million patients in 2017.

Our goal and our strategy is to be the industry-leading inhaled drug device development specialist, and that remains unchanged. And we will do this by leveraging our differentiated technology and skills and maximize the value with the focus on partnered generic drug device combinations and through enhancing the inhaled performance of existing molecules.

Now Vectura is a well-established business and we've demonstrated a track record of over 20 years of strong growth and strong cash flow generation, as you can see in this charts. And you can see total revenues clearly stepped-up between '14 and '15 and '16, reflecting the merger of Skyepharma with Vectura.

You can also see from this chart the strong continued growth in the underlying performance driven particularly from flutiform and Ultibro. And the chart report shows here the reported revenues which Andrew has touched on was moderated by destocking with the in-market performance continue to grow even faster.

Now let me break down our business model even further, which I believe clearly explains why we are focusing in particular on what we see as an unmatched generics portfolio and also -- excuse me, secondly on what we call the Vectura-enhanced therapy portfolio.

Within Vectura we have three particular skill sets. Firstly in formulation. Our formulation skills have been seen or reflected over many years, and have seen in the licensing, in the IP and technology of the in-market sales of Ultibro, of Seebri, and of the Ellipta portfolio.

The second area where we’ve particular skills is in the device design and development area, and this is reflected in, for example, the sales of Breelib where with Bayer today and also in the development of the FOX device for the Ablynx VR465 program for neonatal patients using a novel antibody product. This is an important area for Vectura, although it's [indiscernible] valuable in terms of returns for revenues that we generated and is not one of the main areas of focus going forward for the business.

However, the third area is really our sweet spot. This is where we combine product, formulation, device and development. This is where we maximize partner returns, which reflect the integrated capabilities and skills which we bring to the party from combining inhaled formulation, device and development altogether.

This sweet spot is reflected today in the revenues we get from flutiform and also from AirFluSal and Forspiro and is also in the future reflected in our extended generics pipeline and our extended enhanced delivery pipeline where of course you are familiar with the assets which we’ve today, VR475 and VR647 with more to follow.

Now the strategic focus for the business going forward is reflected in the pipeline investments and this reflects this maximizing value on our core capabilities and sweet spot, where we think we get the highest value returns.

On the left, we have our in -- our core in-market assets on the market today. When it comes to the generic portfolio, I think this chart draws attention to really the outstanding position we’ve now with quite simply our bases being loaded with multiple shots on goal to tackle the untapped U.S. market and I will come back to that.

The third column, the Vectura-enhanced portfolio today currently focused on VR475 in Europe, the Phase 3 adult asthma program, and VR647, the U.S. program in Phase 2. Through our operational excellence initiatives, as Andrew mentioned, we are creating capacity for further new enhanced delivery programs in this -- and we will provide additional updates in terms of the pipeline on these areas in Q3.

Finally, as I mentioned on the novel molecular partner area, we look forward to the completion of Ablynx's Phase 2b neonatal program, which uses the FOX device and further formulation royalty revenues derived from Novartis QVM149, that’s the competitive asthma triple program, which will add revenues to the existing strong Seebri and Ultibro portfolio.

I think it's useful to step back at this point and talk about the untapped U.S. market given the strength and breadth of our generics pipeline and the focus which we are paying to it. As I said, I believe this is truly unprecedented.

Now a number of people have asked me, including a number of you in this room, why are you so excited about this U.S. generics opportunity given the setbacks you’ve seen on VR315 and given the pricing you see in the U.S. market, particularly for example for solid, oral and injectable products. And the answer is quite simple, the inhaled U.S. market is very different in terms of its structuring characteristics from the solid, oral dose and injectable market.

The differences as we know center on the key barriers to entry, which limit the number of companies, which we believe have the skills or appetite to tackle the complex FDA requirements for substitutable generic inhaled products. And in so doing, these provide -- these barriers provide the possibility of significant value for the few businesses, which meet the necessary regulatory requirements.

Now key to these differences are the regulatory requirements to demonstrate substitutability to the reference drug. You have to match the reference drug, and you have to apply unique combination of IP, formulation, device and development skills with proven bioequivalence. This is exactly what Vectura does, and as we all know, this is difficult to do with the initial AB rated applications for the Advair generic for Mylan, for Sandoz, and our own partner program with Hikma all receiving CRLs.

Now we remain confident with our VR315 program with our partner Hikma. Now clearly we are disappointed with the outcome of the dispute resolution process. So the repeat clinical study is underway with enrollment of the first patients imminent, and we expect with that program the most likely launch in 2020 subject to the successful outcome of that study and regulatory approval.

I think, it's also important to reflect on learnings. There are certainly important key learnings for the few businesses who have been early movers in this field. The regulatory interactions confirm firstly the quality of Vectura's pharmaceutical formulation capabilities and essentially the substitutability of our devices.

The CRL process has also given us further insights in terms of both the clinical program along with the documentation and process requirement for the approval of 315 in the future, but also for other complex inhaled generics submissions. And as such, we believe this gives us a very strong competitive advantage. So that’s in the context.

Now let's turn to what I’ve described as our unmatched generics pipeline. This is a huge market opportunity of over $23 billion of the total inhaled market. And it's one where we see today very low levels of generic penetration of less than 1% conversion of this stage of the key inhaled maintenance classes with a total volume of over 65 million devices being used, that’s in the pMDI and DPI dry powder categories. And our pipeline is really second to none.

Much of the focus in '17 was of course focused on VR315, the Advair opportunity. But alongside 315, we’ve the pipeline assets already targeting the three largest branded assets with a combined value -- net sales value of over $5 billion in 2017.

In addition, last year we announced the opportunity for a Spiriva LAMA and at the same time, we had mentioned the potential to add a LABA to that program, essentially a LAMA/LABA that will provide us with the generic essentially of both Spiriva but also [indiscernible] as fast growing Stiolto LAMA/LABA combination.

I'd like, in particular, today though to focus on the Ellipta portfolio, which in the U.S. has a branded value of over $3 billion in the next 4 to 5 years and a global market value predicted in the same period of over $6 billion. This generics area is proven for us as we've shown with AirFluSal in Europe. As I hope, I’ve shown is core to our business right in our sweet spot.

We bring expertise in IP formulation, device, design, and development, which few others can demonstrate particularly in the U.S., and with a portfolio that we've seen here today, we believe we’ve a opportunity to be a real game changer in terms of access for a very large number of patients, as well as driving huge future value for Vectura investors.

With this in mind, let me just say a few more words about the Ellipta opportunity. Since we last presented at the interims, we’ve taken our open-inhaled-close device to the FDA. Based on these interactions, we’re confident that we’ve the potential for this device be rated an AB rated substitutable device. That enables us to develop a portfolio of up to five new generics with the brand names, which you’re very familiar with Breo/Relvar, Incruse, Anoro, Arnuity, and GSK's new triple therapy, Trelegy.

And we look forward -- sorry, we're moving forward with the pharmaceutical development of this portfolio, as we speak, alongside also entering into a series of what we expect to be highly valuable strategic development partnership discussions.

I'll now focus briefly on the Vectura-enhanced therapy portfolio. 2017 was a critical year for these assets. As we saw the launches of Breelib, which scientifically and commercially validates the flow rates and volume control concept using the FOX device.

Breelib using the FOX device delivers iloprost with the reduction of between 45 minutes up to 1 hour on average in the daily nebulization treatment times to pulmonary arterial patients. And this is a huge benefit for the severely affected patients in this area. Just imagine and if you were sick with pulmonary arterial hypertension, how you would feel when you're not feeling well and you were given back essentially an hour of your day, which would otherwise be taken up treating and being constantly reminded of the burden of your disease.

As mentioned earlier, we're seeing good progression of the Ablynx Phase 2b neonatal program also using FOX and we're looking forward to the Phase 2 and Phase 3 results for VR647 and VR475, respectively. We know already that the AKITA JET is being widely used with a number of antibody -- antibiotic and antifungal molecules in investigator led programs, and we see multiple further opportunities where we can enhance the performance of existing molecules through reformulation and repurposing in the specialist respiratory segments. We started a series of initial feasibility work, and as I said, we will be giving more details of this later in the year.

With the Phase 3 recruitment to complete, we’re looking forward to top line results for 475 before the end of this year. This remains an exciting opportunity and whilst we have what we believe is a challenging primary endpoint, we believe that if this program is successful in reducing overall exacerbations, they can provide a very valuable alternative and a new therapeutic approach in Europe instead of high dose oral steroids, which we know are poorly tolerated ahead and also ahead of expensive biologics.

There remains a significant unmet medical need for uncontrolled severe adult asthmatics in Europe and with the successful Phase 3 program, we'd expect to be partnering this in the early parts of 2019.

Likewise, we are also excited about the prospects of VR647, our U.S. pediatric program also using budesonide. This has, I believe, a very decent probability of success given the proven results that we’ve seen -- already seen in the lab and the clinic in reducing nebulization time, which is the primary endpoint.

Typically, we're seeing a reduction in nebulization time from between twice daily treatments of 12 to 15 minutes using conventional nebulizers in children down to a nebulization time of less than five minutes. And in the labs, we’ve seen this time of under one minute. We expect the Phase 2 to complete in Q3 and we will be looking forward to partnering once we've completed the Phase 2 studies.

I'd like now to focus on the key priorities for the year. And as you would expect many of the metrics, which were in line with the pipeline update. Completion of the Phase 3 475 and the 647 Phase 3 studies, the progression of the new generics pipeline and the new Vectura-enhanced therapy portfolios.

We will continue to implement our R&D productivity initiatives, which allow us to enhance capacity and enabling us to reinvest in new projects at an overall net lower costs along with progressing valuable BD deals with a particular focus on the new generics and the Vectura enhanced pipeline projects as they move forward.

We will continue to demonstrate strong financial and capital allocation discipline as indicated in our guidance and we expect to be delivering in line with market expectations as described in our outlook. And with our strong highly skillful workforce, we want to make sure we continue to build our strong high performance culture with continued progress against our employee engagement metrics.

So in closing, let me just finish by saying that following a tough period, I believe that at Vectura, we’ve a differentiated business model set for strong delivery in 2018. In 2017, we’ve demonstrated, in spite of challenges, delivery of revenue and earnings in line with expectation and despite the headline destocking effect last year, we reported today reassuringly strong in-market growth to both flutiform and Ultibro.

As I've touched on, we’ve outstanding opportunities with our generics and our enhanced therapy portfolio and with the continued focus in terms of investing for growth alongside strong financial management and capital allocation discipline. We have clear milestones and a series of clear news flow catalysts for the rest of the year which I look forward to updating you on as we move forward.

And with that, I'd like to wrap up and hand over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - James Ward-Lilley

James? You can say who you’re and where you’re from.

James Gordon

Hello. James Gordon from JPMorgan. A couple of questions on flutiform and one on Ellipta as well, please, and the device. For flutiform, can you talk about what the exit growth rates are for the three different geographies, because we got a full-year growth rate, but have we seen acceleration or deceleration? And when you look at the products for 2018, do you think the K-Haler device may make a difference to the growth trends? And also could you just remind us what the Board's expectation for the product is which I think is a 2020 number? And then on the device for the GSK Ellipta device, just what you think the key challenges are in terms of patents, because I know this NCE status, they haven't summoned the drugs. And then there's also device patents, and some of the ones in GSK's annual report run to 2027, I think. Could it be that you have to challenge patent, so how would that work?

James Ward-Lilley

Yes, so the exit rate details, I don’t have them here. Andrew, maybe you can quickly comment. I mean, as we said, we saw the growth rates of flutiform of 11.8%. That was consistent throughout the year both in H2, for the full-year and in H1. So you haven't seen variability in that, James, I think is important, because it assume strong growth. I think in Europe from memory, you saw growth in the year of over such -- sorry, for the rest of world, you saw a growth rate of over 30% as for Japan it was very close to 20% for the year and for Europe, it was 5% for the year in a market which was declining by three. So those are strong year performances. Andrew, maybe you want to touch on exits?

Andrew Derodra

Yes, so we said 5% in Europe, 32 and a bit percent in rest of world and Japan was 19.8% for the full-year . This is constant currency growth in Q4. The exit growth rate should be slightly higher in Europe, 5.9%; rest of world, 35% and Japan, 17%. So the Q4 growth rate of 11.8% overall was similar to the full-year growth rate. I think -- obviously, little bit of a caution. We're trying to read a quarter into the next and I think that just really shows and what we've always said is we expect Europe to be a low mid single-digit percentage, so the product is performing in line if not slightly ahead of our expectations particularly in declining market. And in Japan, we've always said that's a mid teens kind of growth rate and the exit growth rate and the full-year growth rate were ahead of that, [indiscernible] the job. So we are confident in the product having the legs and the momentum to get to the peak sales. The peak sales that we normally talk about is 2021 actually. And by the way these growth rates are obviously pre any impact in Europe particularly with the launch of k-haler in due course. We don't normally give out numbers on what we see in the peak sales is, but we do point to where we see the consensus is and that's around the EUR 320 to EUR 330, EUR 340 mark Euros 2021. And I think that's a reasonable thesis. Exit -- visibility, exist rate could be higher if number of factors at play.

James Ward-Lilley

Thanks, Andrew. And on k-haler, just briefly, Andrew touched on it. We don't see that there is going to be a significant accelerant in terms of growth [indiscernible] competitive market in Europe, we do think it will help Mundi in terms of further differentiation. This is a breath activated device which we expect to see coming into the market in due course. So helpful, but not a trigger for a sudden acceleration in growth. On the Ellipta patents, you are quite right. This is a complex area and I’m not going to go into the detail, obviously, it's highly competitively sensitive. For a molecule formulation process patent we are confident in going through our work and IP we can find a way to bring the product to the market with the devices in the mid 2020 period.

Andrew Derodra

Thanks, James.

James Ward-Lilley

Nick?

Nick Nieland

Hi. Its Nick Nieland from Citi. So firstly, you talked about the barriers of the U.S. market and generics. Just wondering, what your learnings are from your experience with 315 and what you can do differently with your partners going forward? Secondly on 475, assuming you get positive data for the Phase 3 later, what would be the next steps on getting that product to the U.S market and potentially the timing of that? And then thirdly just on just on flutiform, I wonder if you could break down the European growth of 5% into volume and price, please?

James Ward-Lilley

The first one, key learnings, I think I covered them, Nick, largely. As I said, I think there's definitely a first mover advantage working with the FDA on what is an unprecedented process for complex inhaled drug-device combinations. This is new for the ODG. They issued guidance in 2013 and they’ve updated that guidance in the meantime. And that really, as I said, confirms: a, where we believe we’ve great skills in the pharmaceutical formulation side. We've got a number of questions of -- CMC questions and on device. None of them were ones which we felt would be difficult or impossible to answer, but there's an area around documentation and nature of documentation which you need to demonstrate, which is important for us and we've moved forward and addressed the 315. But we would also expect them to replicate in further submissions. Clearly, the outstanding point and the major point was a difference in interpretation in terms of the bioequivalence study and the study run by Hikma was one where you could see the results did match the requirements for the FDA as we saw it. The FDA saw differently and now it's a point of the dispute resolution.

Clearly in any of these studies, it's important you make sure you have effective powering and you execute the study appropriately to demonstrate the bioequivalence and that's the commitment we’ve with the further Hikma program. We are, with our own clinical team, heavily involved in working in partnership to make sure that enrollment and the execution of that study works as well as it possibly can to ensure a successful outcome. So I think those things all apply in terms of a: for 315, and the feature generics opportunities. On the 475, I think, Nick, you touched on, I think for the U.S., and clearly that follows the European program. The priority for the U.S. is 647. That's the pediatric program targeting nebulized budesonide, which is a large established market worth almost $800 million last year and where we believe the reduction in nebulization time all the market research feedback from carers [ph] and physicians and from payers, so there's a great opportunity there. So we will look at 475. So the priorities are 475 is Europe right now, and the priority in the U.S. is the pediatric program 647. Andrew, I don't know if you have the price and volume breakdown just on -- on flutiform.

Andrew Derodra

Yes, we don't really give back that out. I mean, it's clearly a deflationary environment in Europe, so you can guess that the price has gone down to sort of low single-digit percentage. But obviously also our average price is affected by the mix of countries, so Mundipharma is quite rightly focused on initial rollout of flutiform into the EU5 and the countries with higher value. But now, we're getting rolled out into the other countries and volumes are growing in the lower priced countries. So you will see a mix effect on the average price as well. So clearly our 5% growth in Europe has been driven by volume rather than price, but there's not been any substantial discounting of flutiform itself.

James Ward-Lilley

You see, Nick heavy pressure on price in Europe on ICS LABAs for the last 5 years hasn't changed incrementally in the last 12 months and we wouldn’t expect it to going forward. [Indiscernible].

Max Hermann

Max Hermann from Stifel. Three questions, if I may. Firstly, just an update on the FOX device and potential deals in that area. I know at the Capital Markets Day you were keen on potential new deals for that device and obviously now with it approved and on the market, have you seen increased interest in that opportunity? The second question just on China, an update on the opportunity there in terms of your JV and when you might actually have a product potentially launched in China? And then, just to get some more clarity on this documentation issue that you’ve kind of raised on VR315 and the bioequivalence you were talking about, are you separating bioequivalence -- you’re talking about the clinical endpoint study rather than the PK study. And so what -- is the documentation related to the clinical endpoint study or is there other things that you’re talking about?

James Ward-Lilley

Right, three questions, Max. Obviously, as I said, in the January update, our refocused investment strategy is more where we are able to combine drug and device and product development. So it's really on the generic side and on the VEC enhanced program is where we want to be investing our -- the bulk of our R&D. So we’ve novel programs, as you know, obviously reflected with FOX with Breelib and also with Ablynx. The challenge with device partnering [indiscernible] the royalties tend to be sort of the upfront developmental milestones tend to be quite low. Frequently we are getting requests from a lot of early stage biotech companies with preclinical or Phase 1 assets where the formulation requires further work being done by them typically. And the potential time to market is a long way away with a very low probability of success, requiring high level of our technical expertise with a low return. That’s not a great place to spend and tie up your capital, right. So whilst I’m interested in and we’ve done a deal for example with Dynavax for a TLR9 project, we don’t want to be signing up all of our teams in that both in terms of personnel and in technical expertise. So that’s why we are really raising the bar in terms of the nature of and the commercial terms we accept for any new programs going into that space. So it's not never, but only ones where we see a significant financial value because otherwise those assets -- those teams can be working on the VEC enhanced programs or on the generics program. So the prioritization I think is clear there. The second is China. We are making good progress with our joint venture partner, Kinnovata. The manufacturing site is fully established, they’re moving forward with the product development to those projects. We are not attributing huge value to that, because obviously the China market is complex and also there's a long time to get products onto the market and start commercializing, but that would happen probably in the early 2020s with the first assets coming into the market. Beyond the joint venture, I do see still, as you know, I have got a lot of experience in China. I see a massive opportunity for us, but our focus this year and last year has not been on developing our business in China. The nebulization platform potentially with partners is an area that we're excited about and we see further potential, but that is not a key priority for us in 2018 as it stands. It's certainly a priority and opportunity for the business beyond that. And finally, on documentation, I think, I have said at the time and I’ve been quiet, we received a large number of questions in the CRL. Most of those questions were relatively easily addressable and were a nature of content and documentation on CMC pharmaceutical formulation, on the device, on bioequivalence, on PK and on the clinical program. But it's really on the clinical program the demonstration of clinical -- bioequivalence on the clinical program, which was the main source of the -- and focus of the dispute resolution, we’ve been very clear about that. So documentation learning is across the board. It's the bioequivalence relating to the clinical program, which has been the second point. Andrew?

Andrew Whitney

It's Andrew Whitney from Investec. Just one quick question for me, it may be towards Andrew. It's on the -- other non-inhaled products line and the split out of underlying revenue and I guess what you might call non-recurring revenue. At some stage, will some of that other non-inhaled products revenue then be shuttled into the other part, the non-recurring piece? And I’m just trying to work out when that might happen and if there's a -- will it happen in aggregate, or will it be piecemeal, just any sort of extra visibility you can give there on the underlying business? Thanks.

Andrew Derodra

Yes, two question. The key one that will happen next year would be EXPAREL. So as we’ve said, we reported ₤6.6 million this year and I guess analyst have sort of between ₤5.5 million and ₤6 million forecast for 2018, because the patents -- certain patents expire during this year. So that will become something which we will finish this year and be a comparative this year versus last year, but next year it will pull down into that non-recurring piece, because it will be 0 in 2019 versus a comparative in 2018. That will really be the main one. The rest of it, there's a large as you know there's about 10 oral products, all of which individually are relatively small, some of which are going to come off patent, but that will be too small to shift into that lower kit. We are moving things into that bottom piece where they are material.

Amy Walker

Thanks. It's Amy Walker from Peel Hunt. Guys, with the reduction in your R&D spend and the positive inflection we hope in growth this year, you should be generating rather a lot of cash and I just wondered, I didn’t see any sort of upping the ante on hand backs to shareholders today. What are your major priorities if you are not as -- you’ve told, Max, going to give a lot of [indiscernible] key biotech programs, et cetera. And is there any nervousness that this potentially opens you up as a target for someone to try to buy you and what are your views on remaining independent for the medium to long-term, if you could comment, please?

James Ward-Lilley

I think that's three questions, Amy. If I break it down, I think this, where do we want to focus our cash and capital allocation discipline? You’re quite right. We are cash generative and we expect to do that obviously with revenue growth and management of cost, that’s normal expectation. Last year, we obviously implemented the buyback of around ₤15 million and I think that demonstrated our approach to capital allocation discipline. Our focus at this stage and the Board's focus at this stage is still to invest to accelerate growth, if we can, identifying an opportunity which gives us ideally in the U.S. a portfolio of revenues and specialist commercial capabilities. Those are rare assets and we are going to maintain a very high threshold and bar in terms of moving forward. We’ve -- we turned down a couple of those opportunities last year, because they didn’t meet our requirements either from a strategic perspective nor from a financial. So we are not going to do things for the sake of it, and if we don’t find a way forward with that type of approach, we will partner our assets like 475 and 647. As I said, in January, we think taking those assets for to single programs is expensive, has a high opportunity costs and doesn’t fully leverage a commercial platform, which a partner might where you have two or three products. [Indiscernible] that we have a couple of products and we are able to put let's say 647 into that line. I think that prospects changes, but if not, doing it organically is not something on a single asset, we think it makes sense. So that focus for strategic M&A has not changed. If in the absence of finding that type of opportunity, the Board will continue to evaluate its overall capital allocation priorities. And as we saw last year, we are not averse to returning cash if that’s the right thing at that time. The second point, I think, is speculation. We are not going to speculate. We think, we’ve got a great business. We think the business is strong. We’ve got strong in-market revenue growth. We got strong cash generation. We’ve got a strong management team and a strong organization and that’s what we need to do to demonstrate value and I think our pipeline remains significantly undervalued frankly and hopefully today's presentation results will be a step forward in the right direction. So that’s it on speculation. Stefan?

Stefan Hamill

Good morning. Stefan Hamill from Numis. I have got three, perhaps I'll run with two on generics and then come to Andrew on R&D. The interaction that you had with the FDA on the open inhaled-close device, it sounds pretty meaningful to me. Perhaps, you can focus on, because I know that there has been some guidance issued on Breo specifically, but also the device handling requirements have stepped up. Do you think the barriers to entry are actually higher now for this next wave of complex inhalers? And then second one on generics is you've mentioned Stiolto. Is that -- I mean, we knew about the open inhaled-close device. Is there another device that would be needed for that generic?

James Ward-Lilley

Yes, so two -- I think there are three questions there actually. One was can you say anything which is giving more value and meaning on the FDA interactions? The answer is no. I mean, I think, I’m alluding to it which is we’ve had interactions, and based on those interactions, we’ve what we believe is substantial to be a substitutable generics. So that’s as much as I can say at this point, and certainly based on the interest that’s being generated from partners, they believe that is meaningful, as you said. I think the barriers for entry are hugely difficult for anyone starting in the space. Without the experience, I think they’re still challenging for ourselves, I’m sure, for Mylan and for Sandoz, remember there were no approved substitutable generics on the U.S. market in the inhaled area today. So they’re not insignificant anyway, although we think we’ve got the ability to address those. I wouldn't want to say that they’re getting harder or less hard going forward, I mean, as we said, the FDA is updating, the OGD is updating their guidance as we’re going forward. We’ve seen that with the Advair program. We’d expect to see the same with future generics. The last one is on Stiolto and Spiriva. We know that obviously Spiriva has a particular device. In that case, we may or may not be talking about a substitutable generic, and so, you know it's important there we'd be moving forward with possibly what might be more like a 505(b)(2) type program.

Stefan Hamill

And just Andrew on Slide 10, which really helpfully show [ph] the R&D landscape for the next couple of years, but I’m actually interested in the year after that. So there's obviously an increasing focus away from novels and also I think post '19, we are sort of moving out of the nebulizer, the big phase spend for nebulizers. The old Vectura used to spend ₤30 million to ₤35 million on R&D. Do you think post 2019, we could be talking about that kind of spend mostly focused on generics?

Andrew Derodra

If you notice, we didn’t provide that guidance in our statement. So I wouldn’t want to be accused of selective disclosure, Stefan, but I think the direction of travel medium term and longer term, is as James said, we’ve now got the start of very valuable nebulized pipeline with the VEC enhanced programs. So once we get to ₤45 million to ₤55 million in 2019, you could quite easily see that in total level of carrying on plus or minus ₤5 million or so depending on the level of activity on the VEC enhanced. And, so I think, that’s what I’m really -- I can't say at this stage rather than say it's going to go down or up significantly which is not something we’ve guided the market on.

James Ward-Lilley

Nick, I think we take you as the last one in the room, and then we will go to anything on the lines or on the web.

Nicholas Keher

Thank you. So, Nick Keher from RBC. Just two questions, please. On 647, could you give us an idea of what the cost of the Phase 3 would be if you didn't find a partner there, if you wanted to take it forward yourself and how long that would go over? And then, on 475, if you did choose to commercialize it yourself, because this is a drug device combination product that you go try and sell, where you’ve to try and build the market here and how would you go about that compared to the normal drug launch, say?

James Ward-Lilley

Andrew, do you want to take the first one?

Andrew Derodra

Yes, so we’ve said, if we effectively have to go into Phase 3 ourselves, then there would be another ₤10 million spend in 2019. I would expect a similar sort of level in 2020 as well to pay for really the majority of the Phase 3 program.

James Ward-Lilley

Nick, you are spot on. I think, I remain extremely positive about the opportunity and what is essentially GINA 4.5, so as the patients were not controlled on their inhaled therapy before they’ve to go to a high dose of prednisolone primarily or to a biologics, so it's this group of patients. There's not a wide usage as you said today of nebulized budesonide, but if we are able to demonstrate a meaningful reduction in exacerbations, I think this can be a very useful adjunct to existing therapy, and I think the feedback we've had certainly can -- confirms that. We’ve to make available obviously a large number of devices, and obviously make sure that people get familiarity with that and build that in specialist respiratory centers and building that market obviously will take a bit of time, but that’s why we think partnering this asset and we’ve always said all along for Europe. I think this, we better partnered with somebody who has that infrastructure in place as those relationships has the market access in place rather than doing it ourselves. We could do it ourselves, but again from an opportunity cost perspective and investment perspective, we think that firmly fits with a partner preferred. 647 is slightly different, because you're entering an established nebulized pediatric market. We said at this stage, we wouldn’t want to do that on our own with a single asset, because that’s from a commercial leverage perspective. I think, it's not the right thing to do, and that’s why we prefer partnering, where we are able to find a specialist opportunity and acquire that at a sensible price than 647 and marketing that ourselves could come back on the table.

