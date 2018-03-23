New York & Company's (NWY) CEO Greg Scott on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Allison Malkin - IR

Greg Scott - CEO

John Worthington - President and COO

Sheamus Toal - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Adrienne Yih - Wolfe Research

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

David Kanen - Kanen Wealth Management

Operator

Good day and welcome to this New York & Company Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Allison Malkin of ICR. Please go ahead.

Allison Malkin

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on today’s call, either as part of our prepared remarks or in response to your questions, may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the company’s documents filed with the SEC, including the company’s fiscal year 2016 Form 10-K. As a supplement to today’s presentation, we have made slides available which you can view under the Investor Relations section at newyorkandcompany.com.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Greg Scott, CEO.

Greg Scott

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review our fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results. With me today are John Worthington, our President and COO and Sheamus Toal, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I’ll begin the call by reviewing our performance for the fourth quarter and our key areas of focus we have in place to drive continued improvement in 2018. Following my remarks, John will provide an update on our credit and loyalty, e-commerce, real estate, optimization, omni and project excellence initiatives. Then Sheamus will wrap up our prepared remarks by providing our financial results and outlook in more detail before opening the call up for questions.

As I recall, we provided an update on our holiday performance and fourth quarter expectations at the beginning of January. Our results were well above our guidance with Q4 profit at the highest level since 2013 and full year results the highest in a decade. Our non-GAAP operating profit of 5.3 million for the quarter increased $8 million over the prior year and represented our fourth straight quarter of improved results. Our top line comp at 3% and bottom line gross profit margin increase of 210 basis points reflect the company's strongest performance since 2006.

Our e-commerce business now represents over 31% of sales and continues to grow at double digit. Our stores delivered positive comp traffic in both the retail and outlet channels. This was the first time in our company’s history that each of our three channels delivered positive traffic and well ahead of industry benchmarks. We attribute our strong performance to the successful implementation of our strategy to evolve to a lifestyle brand platform with a dominant digital channel, delivering improved profitability.

Not only are we pleased with the response and engagement we're seeing from our customers, we also continue to diligently manage our expenses and capital investments, delivering expense reductions during the quarter. We are challenging ourselves every day to become a leaner, faster, more efficient and streamlined organization. In a retail environment that is highly dynamic and rapidly evolving, I am pleased that we delivered positive results for the full year, including a 1% top line comp, non-GAAP op income of $7.7 million, improving over the prior year by $17 million, the company's highest gross profit margin in a decade, 30 million in EBITDA, improving 21 million over the prior year and a very strong balance sheet with 91 million in cash on hand at year end with no borrowings under our credit facility, representing $1.41 per share. We have a very long way to go and we continue to unlock the potential of New York & Company’s differentiated market position and disciplined operating approach.

Turning to our fourth quarter results, we continue to execute against our keys to success, which I'd like to spend a few moments discussing in greater detail. We continue to leverage our celebrity collaborations in sub-brands as market differentiators that our customers can only find at New York & Company. Together, our Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union collections grew at double digit pace. The positive halo celebrity has also elevated performance in our sub-brands, specifically 7th Avenue with Gabrielle Union as the Ambassador for our largest sub-brand.

These collaborations reflect the positive impact our celebrities have for both their individual collections and for the core New York & Company assortment. We are seeing our customers respond to fashion, style, quality and value, offering across all of our sub-brands, driving the momentum within our 7th Avenue business [indiscernible] pants, which is a high loyalty category and a critical component of this sub-brand success. Our Soho Street sub-brand which showcases a more casual and versatile aesthetic also delivered a stellar double digit comp increase, specifically, the positive response to our Soho street sub-brand coupled with the strength in our 7th Avenue sub-brand reflects the progress we have made in expanding the versatility and lifestyle perception of New York & Company from work to weekend.

The positive halo of our differentiated assortment is evident in higher levels of brand awareness and customer engagement. For the quarter, as I said, we delivered positive traffic across all three channels, in stores, both retail and outlet and online. These results were well above industry benchmarks and reflect the power of our celebrity collaborations, which enable us to build awareness and deepen customer engagement.

To further amplify our brand reach, we ramped up our digital marketing investments across platforms and experimented with content and format that drove high levels of engagement with a clear measure of ROI. The power of our celebrity social presence provides an additional channel and halo to drive interest and visits to our brands. Much of our success in 2017 reflects focus and commitment to our strategic priorities. I'd like to spend a few moments sharing how we will evolve and amplify these keys in 2018 to deliver a continued improvement in our top line and bottom line performance as we move into 2018 and beyond.

Number one, deliver a differentiated experience through our celebrity partnerships and sub-brands. We continue to evolve into a broader lifestyle brand that exists to make women look good, feel great and make every entrance count. During 2017, we expanded our Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union partnerships at a double digit rate and combined, these now represent close to 10% of our volume. Importantly, as we replicate the success of our Eva Mendes partnership with Gabrielle Union, we are confident that this will continue to serve as a critical brand platform and driving our performance.

For 2018, we will continue to evolve our lifestyle brand platform in several ways, including in our wear-to-work sub-brand 7th Avenue, we intend to capitalize on the trends and positive consumer response we are experiencing across our suiting and pant businesses. This is an area of competitive strength for New York & Company and we are seeing the strength, the strongest positive reaction to the offering in several years. This fall, we will be re-launching our Soho Jeans collection with new fabrics and the latest technology that will drive expansion of this sub-brand. In addition, we also plan to announce our Soho Jeans celebrity ambassador to further amplify our casual lifestyle projection as we continue to see this as one of the largest market space opportunities for growth. In Soho Street, we delivered a stellar 2017. We will expand in those areas where we see the greatest potential that enhances areas on trend, comfortable and at leisure, effortless lifestyle.

Number two, our celebrity partnerships in sub-brands also allow us to increase brand awareness and customer engagement, our second strategic priority for 2018. We're seeing a strong start to 2018 with traffic carrying forward from Q4’s positive run rate. For 2018, we are focused on driving traffic, customer acquisition, retention and overall brand engagement, including personalization. Regarding traffic, we'll continue to leverage our celebrity partnerships in order to build awareness and drive traffic. Our PR impressions were at record levels in 2017, 2.8 billion, an increase of 65% over last year. The power of celebrity will be an important traffic driver and we look forward to further expansion this fall with our next ambassador.

Regarding acquisition and retention, our RUNWAYREWARDS, credit loyalty program is critical to driving customer engagement and enjoyed another successful year in 2017, increasing the number of cardholders and growing the overall volume and penetration. Looking forward, we'll continue to grow our loyalty base with a purpose of driving engagement, shopping frequency and annual spend to expanding cross channel promotions and expanding several end markets as we are conducting currently.

Regarding digital marketing, we are also investing in growing brand awareness through optimization of these channels. In February, we launched our all -- hashtag All Together Now campaign, featuring Gabrielle Union and the four leading actresses of BET's hit show, Being Mary Jane. This campaign celebrates the diversity of body types, the inclusivity of women of all ages and encourages our customers to post photos of people who inspire and motivate them. The engagement on this campaign is further amplified by the strong social following of both of our celebrities.

Our third strategic priority focuses on driving digital and omni. Several years ago, we made a strategic investment necessary to transform from a brick and mortar retailer to an omni-channel retailer with a dominant digital channel. Our e-commerce business has more than doubled over the past three years and represents more than 31% of total volumes, growing by double digits.

For 2018, we will continue to grow our e-commerce channel at a double digit rate and have identified opportunities to optimize the customer experience, whether through product extensions or site enhancements. Regarding omni initiatives, we continue to effectively monetize visits by providing an easy and seamless customer experience. We were early adopters of this technology in 2014 with 100% of our store network omni-enabled. We have moved beyond implementation and are now focused on smarter, more profitable fulfilment.

Our fourth strategic priority focuses on real estate. We're reducing our exposure to challenge real estate through our ongoing store rationalization initiative. We closed 27 locations during the quarter and have closed over 150 locations in the last five years. We have one of the most nimble, flexible portfolios in the specialty sector with nearly 70% of the fleet leases expiring before fiscal year 2019. And an environment where most retailers are shutting locations, we have been -- we have taken advantage of opening in select premier centers where we can introduce and expand the brand to new markets and particularly to new customers.

Next, project excellence, our fifth strategic priority. We continue to make progress against being a leaner, faster, more efficient and more responsive organization. While John will discuss this initiative in greater detail, I would like to highlight a few ways we’re enhancing our productivity and operational discipline.

First, regarding our supply chain, we have eliminated over seven weeks from our product development calendar over the past few years and continue to improve our chase response capabilities. Second, organization. As discussed in our Q3 call, we streamlined our New York & Company outlet organization. In February, we further streamlined our corporate office support function. The combined impact of the outlet integration and corporate office rationalization will reduce annualized payroll related costs by approximately 7 million in 2018.

Third, pricing and promotions. As I shared previously, we are implementing our promotional playbook to drive higher sales and margin through analytics and insights. During the holiday season, we continually applied learnings from our playbook, the results of which delivered our strongest Black Friday performance since 2012 with positive comps in all three channels and margin dollar growth. We expect continued benefits from this initiative throughout 2018.

And number sixth, our final strategic priority focuses on growth initiatives. We are always looking at ways to address competitive white space beyond our four walls. I've shared previously that we launched our subscription box service, NY&C Closet, available at nyandcompanycloset.com. In addition, on February 2, we finalized the asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets, of Fashion to Figure. This acquisition enabled us to enter the plus market and drive accretive growth to New York & Company portfolio in 2018. We launched the Fashion to Figure e-commerce on our e-commerce platform and opened eight locations in February. We're excited about the potential of Fashion to Figure going forward. The strength of our balance sheet with 91 million in cash on hand or $1.41 per share and no borrowings outstanding under our credit facility is a competitive advantage, which affords us the opportunity to evaluate new opportunities that are accretive to the company.

As we enter our new fiscal year, we are pleased to see the underlying trends from Q4 transition into early spring, which is reflected in our positive comp guidance in the low single digit range and continued improvement in operating results. In addition, traffic across all channels continues to perform well ahead of the industry, which is amplified by growth in average transaction value currently in the quarter. Put simply, we are seeing more of our customers come into our stores and online and they're spending more so far in the quarter.

Before I turn the call over to John, I want to thank the entire organization for their continued hard work, dedication and commitment to our customers and want to thank our customers for their continued loyalty to New York & Company. With that, I'll turn the call over to John.

John Worthington

Thanks, Greg. The fourth quarter represented a strong finish to an equally impressive year of growth at New York & Company. Positive comp sales which rose 3% in Q4 represent the high end of our guidance. This growth was driven by double digit comp growth online and positive outlet comps. We were also pleased to see all three channels, online, New York & Company and outlet generate positive traffic in the quarter. We believe this is a noteworthy accomplishment as it validates that our celebrity, private label credit card and sub-brand strategies are working to not only bring great product and value to existing customers, but are also being used to drive more loyal footsteps through our doors.

Gross margin was also a positive story, expanding 210 basis points fueled by royalties from our new private label credit card agreements, lower rents expenses and product and sourcing efficiencies. SG&A was also well controlled in the quarter, improving by 100 basis points over last year on a non-GAAP basis. All of this increased sales, comp growth, expansion in gross margin and SG&A leverage combined to drive a $14.2 million improvement in GAAP operating income versus the fourth quarter of 2016. We also achieved our 29th ninth consecutive double digit quarterly comp sales increase in e-commerce.

We believe our investments in technology have continued to payoff in omni-channel, giving us expanded and consistent comp growth in our digital capabilities. Our overall 2017 GAAP operating income improved by $22.3 million versus last year, making 2017 our highest level of annual op income in the last ten years. We believe our strategies are working. We are well positioned to continue our positive momentum for New York & Company and build further positive momentum as we integrate our newest brand, Fashion to Figure, into our fold.

I’ll now give you an update on several of our key initiatives. I'll start with RUNWAYREWARDS, our credit loyalty program followed by an update on our real estate strategies around rent improvement, lease terms, conversion stores and opening new takeover stores and premier centers. I’ll then provide an update on omni-channel and IT, and finish with project excellence, which continues to be a strong contributor to our top and bottom line performance. Our PLCC RUNWAYREWARDS continue to drive strong top and bottom line results.

As you recall in the second quarter, we re-launched our credit loyalty program PLCC RUNWAYREWARDS. The new long term credit agreement we negotiated as part of our project excellence brought us approximately $14 million in incremental royalties in 2017 alone, making this effort very attractive from all angles. We continue to add more customers to our private label credit card program. In the fourth quarter, the penetration of PLCC sales increased to 42%, up 120 basis points versus last year. Overall, private label credit card sales increased by 2.5% in Q4.

At year end, the penetration of private label credit card rose to 43%, up 3.5% over last year. Private label credit card tender share also rose in all three channels. Our PLCC application growth was also up for the year in all three channels. This was in large part due to the outstanding performance by our store associates, their commitment to grow our private label credit card loyalty file has been very impressive. We know the importance of continuing to build loyalty in our customer base and as such remain focused on these efforts in 2018.

Our goal for 2018 is to increase penetration to the mid-40s through the growth of new private label credit card loyal customers and through targeted emails. We continue to set our sights on achieving 50% penetration of private label credit card sales over time. As I have noted previously, our New York & Company credit loyalty customers shop more frequently and spend two to three times more annually versus a non-loyalty customer. We saw PLCC loyalty as a key element of our financial success in 2017 and look forward to continuing this effort in 2018.

Turning now to real estate. As it relates to the new store openings, we opened 10 new stores in high performing locations in 2017, taking over stores occupied by peers that are liquidated, giving us move-in ready locations with strong rent structures. These ten locations included some of the best malls in the country, Tysons Corner, Sawgrass, Pentagon City, Miami International, Dadeland, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Valley Fair, Garden State Plaza, Sherman Oaks and our most recent opening, Manhattan Mall here in New York City. In 2018, we see opportunity to continue our takeover stores in premier centers. We plan to open an additional five to ten new premier locations throughout the year. As you recall, these takeover stores produce strong sales right out of the gate, making this effort a win-win for us and our landlord partners.

As it relates to outlet conversion, at year end, we operated 41 conversion stores. Our Q4 and total year outlet conversion stores saw increases across key metrics, including AUR, IMU, ADS and traffic. Store contribution continues to grow in these locations. In 2018, we will start to include some New York & Company clearance in these outlet conversion stores to continue to drive strong traffic and overall profit.

This change was made at the start of 2018 in these conversion stores and we are already starting to see positive results in the first few weeks. Importantly, in these conversion stores, our customers’ baskets remain balanced with the addition of Clarence and outlet only product. At year end, we operate at 432 stores, including 119 outlet stores with 2.2 million selling square feet in operation. In 2018, we will continue to optimize our real estate fleet with a focus on ensuring we have flexible lease terms and benefit from rent concessions. In 2018, we are planning to close approximately 35 to 40 stores.

At the same time, as I mentioned, we will selectively open 5 to 10 new premier takeover locations. We continue to have a very flexible store portfolio with over 65% to 70% of our store fleet on two year leases or less. Overall, our real estate strategies have been a big part of our project excellence savings. We believe we are well positioned in NYCO outlets, conversion and take over stores to continue to win in 2018 and beyond.

Now, I will turn to omni-channel. The investments we have made in technology have elevated our omni-channel capabilities and allowed us to incorporate more efficiencies within our stores as well as the integration between our stores and e-commerce channels. These efforts over the last two years have included a new POS system and tablets in all stores, enhancing our omni-channel capabilities that integrate our store channel and our e-commerce site as well as providing our associates with the latest technology to improve in-store experiences for our customers.

Last quarter, we completed the rollout of our mobile handheld scanners in all stores. These new scanners will serve to improve our productivity and efficiency in our stores. You've heard me speak about Ask Us, Ship from Store and Buy Online Pick Up in Store. These omni enhancements and technology continue to give our customers and associates more flexibility to shop and access more assortments and drive consistent double digit increases in our omni-sales. We believe our early adoption of these omni systems and technology has allowed us to outpace our peers in the omni space.

With regard to e-commerce, as I mentioned, the fourth quarter marks our 29th consecutive quarter of double digit growth. Not only is this channel a strong driver of top and bottom line growth, it allows us to grow our multichannel customer file at a fast cliff along with our TLCC file, giving us some of our most productive transactions. We continue to believe that the foundation we have built in omni and e-commerce over the last few years has helped drive strong results in a highly competitive retail environment. We believe omni will continue to serve us well in 2018 and beyond.

Finally, let me turn to the work we completed last year in regard to project excellence. This is the third year of our project excellence work. As we announced last quarter, we completed the integration of our outlets and NYCO store teams into one group. We have already started to see the improvements and efficiencies from this more streamlined approach to operations. We see significant opportunity to drive sales and profit as we integrate our New York & Company and outlet stores organizations and process. These teams will operate as one organization, providing product, visuals, merchandise allocation and field efficiencies.

Moving forward, we will sell proven assortments in outlet with relevant sub-brands that resonate with our customers. Outlet will also begin to carry successful offerings from New York & Company such as Soho Street and Soho Jeans. In addition, we expect outlet to benefit as we transfer successful learnings in marketing and promotions, thereby powering outlets to have exciting offers to further drive traffic. At the same time, outlets and NYCO will see operating profit improvements from lower cost as we leverage sourcing capabilities across New York & Company and our outlet store base.

One of the other successes of project excellence is our sourcing strategies. We continue to have strong partnerships with our agents and factories in Asia. Recently, we had a very productive meeting in China and in Vietnam as well as here in the States. By building stronger partnerships and strategies with our key agents and factories, we expect to improve speed and reduce costs as we benefit from economies of scale. Our savings with these sourcing strategies are now producing over $10 million in benefits annually.

Another area of savings and project excellence comes from our disciplined look at our headcount across the organization. The most recent organizational change in the last quarter is resulting in an additional $7 million of annual savings. As you can see, project excellence is producing strong results in real estate, private label credit card, sourcing, omni, and our overall organizational structure. We’ll continue to be aggressive with our ongoing efforts in project excellence, looking at all opportunities to reduce expenses, improve efficiencies and productivity and of course drive profit to the bottom line.

So in closing, we are encouraged with our strong ending to the year, achieving our highest annual operating income performance in ten years. We feel good about 2017 and the positive early momentum we are seeing in 2018. We believe our efforts have us poised to attain our short term goal of a mid to high single digit op income margin over time. We look forward to building on our successes from 2017 and sharing our progress and results with you throughout 2018.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Sheamus to review our fourth quarter and full year results as well as our outlook in greater detail.

Sheamus Toal

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. Net sales for the fourth quarter were $278.7 million, which included $7.1 million of royalty and related revenue from our private label credit card agreement as compared to $266.3 million in the prior year, which included $5.4 million of revenue related to the royalty and related revenue. As we've disclosed, fiscal year 2017 included 53 weeks versus 52 weeks in fiscal year 2016 with the additional week occurring late in the fourth quarter.

Comparable store sales, which exclude the extra week increased 3%, reflecting increases in our growing e-commerce businesses and increased revenue from our private label credit card agreement. In the comparable store sales base, average dollar sale per transaction increased by 1.5% and the number of transactions per average store also increased by 1.5%. Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, increased by 210 basis points to 29.5% versus 27.4% for last year's fourth quarter, reflecting the highest gross margin rate achieved in the fourth quarter since 2006. The increase during the quarter reflects 160 basis point improvement in the leverage of buying and occupancy costs and a 50-basis point increase in merchandise margin.

During the quarter, we continued to aggressively reduce expenses, which led to a $1.8 million decrease in buying and occupancy costs, largely due to continued rent savings, which contributed to 160 basis point improvement of the leverage of these expenses. The 50 basis point increase in merchandise margin was primarily driven by reduced product costs combined with a $1.7 million increase in royalties under the private label credit card agreement, partially offset by a $2.7 million increase in shipping costs resulting from increases in shipping rates and significant growth in the e-commerce business.

Moving to selling, general and administrative expenses, on a GAAP basis, we improved the leverage of these expenses by 320 basis points for the fourth quarter with expenses of $77.2 million or 27.7% of net sales as compared to $82.3 million or 30.9% of net sales in the prior year period. However, these amounts included several items which affected comparability in both periods. The prior year did not include the extra 53rd week and the related expenses associated with that week, but does include a $6.2 million legal reserve that the company established relating to an ongoing trademark infringement case.

On a rate basis, including the extra week of sales and expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses were 27.6% of net sales as compared to 28.6% of net sales last year after excluding operating charges, non-operating charges. The 100 basis point improvement in the leverage of these expenses reflects savings and marketing, reductions in home office expenses and improved leverage of e-commerce fulfillment costs, partially offset by increases in variable compensation programs, which are based upon operating profits. We were also pleased to exceed the high end of our external guidance range with GAAP operating income of $5 million and non-GAAP operating income of $5.3 million as compared to our prior guidance of $2 million to $4 million.

This represented an improvement of $14.2 million on a GAAP basis and $8.3 million on a non-GAAP basis as compared to the prior year’s GAAP operating loss of $9.2 million and the non-GAAP operating loss of $3 million. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 was $4.7 million or $0.07 per diluted share as compared to the prior year’s net loss of $10 million or $0.16 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, the company's fourth quarter 2017 adjusted net income was $5 million or $0.08 per diluted share. This compares to the prior year’s fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $3.8 million or $0.06 per diluted share.

Total quarter end inventory increased 8.3% as compared to the end of last year’s fourth quarter, primarily reflecting timing differences with deliveries, resulting from the calendar shift. On hand inventory was down slightly as compared to the prior year. The increase in total inventory was entirely driven by higher levels of in transit inventory due to timing differences relating to the shift in the calendar for the 53rd week and the shift in timing of Chinese New Year earlier in the first quarter. Capital spending for the fourth quarter was $4.7 million as compared to $5 million in last year's fourth quarter, primarily reflecting continued investment in IT infrastructure.

As John previously mentioned, the company closed 21 New York & Company stores and six outlet stores during the fourth quarter, ending the fourth quarter with 432 stores, including 119 outlet stores and 2.2 million selling square feet in operation. The company ended the quarter with $90.9 million of cash on hand. The cash on hand represents approximately $1.41 in cash per share and approximately $1.23 in cash per share net of debt.

Now, turning to our outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year two 2018. Regarding expectations for fiscal year 2018, we continue to focus on improving operating results and driving increases in both annual operating income and EBITDA. As we enter the spring season, the combined effects of the calendar shifts from the 53rd week in 2017 and new revenue recognition accounting standards will have an impact on our individual quarterly results. As such, we have provided commentary on the overall spring season, which combines the first and second quarters in addition to more detailed commentary on first quarter metrics.

For the spring season, combined first and second quarter, we expect operating income to be in the range of $3 million to $5 million, excluding the impact of non-operating severance charges related to our recently completed streamlining of our corporate office support functions as compared to the prior year’s operating income of $1.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the spring season is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $17 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million in the prior year.

For the first quarter, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $2 million to $3 million, excluding the impact of non-operating severance charges of approximately $600,000 as compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $2.3 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of $8 million to $9 million, excluding the impact of the aforementioned severance charge as compared to $3.8 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior year.

First quarter guidance reflects the following. Net sales are expected to increase in the low to mid-single digit percentage range, reflecting the combined effect of the shift of the calendar due to the 53rd week in 2017, changes in accounting revenue recognition standards and growth in e-commerce sales, partially offset by a reduced store count. As it relates to the calendar shift, an important pre-Mother’s Day week is moving out of the second quarter and into the first quarter, benefiting sales and profits during the first quarter, but this will have a negative impact on the second quarter.

Sales for the first quarter are also being favorably impacted by recent changes in accounting rules related to revenue recognition. These changes will impact the timing of certain revenue recognition in connection with our very popular loyalty program. While this is not expected to have a material impact on our annual results, these changes will positively impact first quarter sales, while negatively impacting the second quarter.

Comparable store sales, which are shifted to compare like calendar weeks are expected to increase in the low single digit percentage range. Gross margin is expected to be up 150 basis points to 200 basis points, reflecting reductions in Home Office payroll costs due to project excellence and our ongoing integration efforts combined with reductions in occupancy costs due to our aggressive real estate negotiations, partially offset by increased shipping costs associated with our growing omni-channel business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses on a GAAP basis are expected to decrease by approximately 100 basis points versus the prior year’s first quarter. This reflects our continued efforts to reduce home office payroll costs with the recently completed staffing reduction, partially offset by increases in selling expenses by -- by increases in e-commerce variable costs and performance based compensation accruals which are anticipated in the current year based upon improving operating results.

We expect total inventory at the end of the first quarter to be up in the mid-single digit percentages as compared to the first quarter of last year. During the first quarter, we also expect to prepay the remaining outstanding balance on our term loan in the amount of $11.5 million, which matures in October of 2019. The prepayment will save approximately $500,000 of interest expense for the remainder of fiscal year 2018 and save $1 million of interest expense over the remaining term of the loan. The prepayment is expected to be funded with the company's existing cash balances.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 are projected to be between $2 million and $4 million as compared to $2.1 million of capital expenditures in the first quarter of last year. Depreciation expense for the first quarter is estimated at approximately $5 million. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, we expect to open 8 Fashion to Figure stores, convert one existing New York & Company store to an outlet store, remodel 5 existing stores and close 8 stores, including one outlet store.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the question-and-answer portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will first move to Adrienne Yih with Wolfe Research.

Adrienne Yih

Good afternoon. Greg, John, Sheamus, I've known you a long time. Greg, this is probably the most positive or confident, I guess, I would say in terms of now executing a forward-looking strategy. So I guess that's my comment. My question is actually that you have one of the highest penetrations of e-commerce and I think we've talked about the shift to e-commerce from brick and mortar. How are you doing this without exhibiting de-leverage like many of your competitors are?

Greg Scott

So, I mean, I think that I’ll pick some of this up and I will let Sheamus pick on the balance. I think there's a couple of things that we’re seeing. So obviously, our e-commerce business has grown, I think, in 2010, it was 3% or 4%. Now, it’s over 30% of our business, a large percent of our business, at the same time, closing about 150 stores, leaving the balance of our really strong stores open. I think what we'll see is from a merch margin perspective, if we look at there, we're seeing really the merch margin being pretty much equal between New York & Company stores and e-commerce.

The other thing is from a digital marketing perspective, I think at the company, we've been very prudent about having strong ROI in our digital marking where we normally have seen those companies spend at a very high level. Michelle and her team are very diligent about spending at a level that produces a strong ROI and has [indiscernible] well in the double digits, probably won't give that number, but it's very strong and I think they do a good job as well.

In terms of shipping, I think we have been, we have high units per transaction. Our shipping cost, while shipping rates go up about 5%, 6% a year, we continually look for ways to moderate that shipping costs. So as we opened ship from store in our stores about three years ago and now we're on our third year, as we look to this year and last year, we looked at ways to optimize that shipment to get the most amount of units per transaction in one shipment to really continue to watch that shipping cost and that's, as you know, the biggest de-leverage we have there. Shipping cost has grown significantly. I think as we look to 2018, we believe there's a way to actually continue to provide great shipping, but reduce our annual cost of shipping in a significant way. So we’ve kind of come up with something we think could be a game changer for us in 2018 with regard to shipping which we're currently going to be testing.

So I think Sheamus you want to add that?

Sheamus Toal

Yeah. So the only thing I would add to that is obviously with the significant increases in volume that we've seen within our e-commerce business, we have seen those expenses escalating. I think where we had an advantage that perhaps others have not been as successful is we have looked hard at reducing our rent expense to offset some of those increases. We've really taken an aggressive stance at our occupancy costs, reducing rent costs, reducing all of our occupancy expenses as well as trying to really analyze our business and identify efficiencies through Project excellence. So while we've experienced increases in our e-commerce related costs, we've offset those with reductions in some of our store expenses, primarily, the fixed component of our store expenses, which is the rent and the fixed component of our operating costs, which is a lot of the project excellence savings that we've targeted.

Finally, in addition to that, I think as Greg indicated, we're always looking at opportunities for efficiency even within the e-commerce business. So while we've been successful in offsetting some of the increase with favorability in our stores of brick and mortar business, we've also analyzed our fulfilment contracts within our e-commerce providers to try to leverage that expense based upon the significant growth that we've seen in our volume and our teams have really done a great job in leveraging that expense as our volume has grown.

John Worthington

Adrienne, the other thing, it’s John, I would mention, Sheamus mentioned the rent reductions, Greg mentioned ship from store, I think we were one of the early adopters of ship from store back in 2014 to really turn it on to the entire fleet. We've learned a tremendous amount. So although, I mean, it’s being great from a sales driver, but we continue to figure out where to turn the ship from store on from a VO standpoint, how many splits to allow, when it's not profitable for us. So we've learned a great deal and I think that's helped us from an expense standpoint as well as the other thing I would mention is private label credit card online has been very good to us. I mentioned that, we're at 43% total for the year. I believe, online is north of 50% or somewhere in that ballpark. So we -- with our new lease or with our new agreements, PLCC agreement, those sales are even generating more profit and especially we really see that online.

Greg Scott

And then the last thing I would add to it is, we have a relatively small team that does this. So they’ve been really successful at managing that business and negotiating continues -- reductions and efficiencies. So that's really helped us offset some of the volume related increases as well.

Adrienne Yih

Okay. Greg, I do have a question on the competitive environment. In your business, it's inherently -- there's fashion risk, right? You’ve done a great job managing inventory for many years. I guess, we now have new entrants, new players, ASOS, Boohoo, the online pure plays who we now dub the ultrafast fashion guys who are sort of supplanting right, the Zara, H&M fast fashion crowd, how have you changed your business right to meet those expectations and then not to sort of be on the tail end of chasing this ultrafast fashion one to two week replenishment guys.

Greg Scott

Yeah. I think there's a couple of things. So obviously, I want to first start with celebrity just because celebrity I think has been probably the biggest game changer for our company. With Eva Mendes business almost in our fifth year, Gabrielle Union being the face of 7000 of our own collection, that’s made us a unique place to shop and when we do customer insights and focus, we continue to see people respond to our celebrity collaborations. But getting into the competitive space and where we are, so I think a couple of things.

As we look at H&M and Zara, from a brick and mortar and digital competition, but much more from a brick and mortar competition and some of the new players you're looking at, about three years ago, with project excellence, we reduced our overall speed to market from 43 weeks to about 35 weeks. That said, just today, we placed you in week two from concept to the floor in about 12 weeks, 10 weeks. So what we're doing as a company is trying to continue to push ourselves to be as close, not just from buy to delivery, but from concept to delivery.

So we continue to challenge our sourcing team and design team to get faster in. At the same time, as you know, from our legacy, we're highly testing – we test all the time, we move that testing from just brick and mortar testing to much more customer insight testing, digital testing. So what we're doing is kind of taking that playbook of, okay, from a digital perspective where are you, what are you looking at the most from a digital testing perspective and that allows us to react much faster than the old traditional brick and mortar testing that we used to do.

I think what’s interesting at the same time, you know, as we just acquired Fashion to Figure, they are very small as you know and we think it's going to be a great business for us, but they're really a fast fashion business. It's great to see going kind of back to my old days at BD, they're shopping in the LA market, they're turning very fast. And I think as we expand as a company, we're going to continue to look for opportunities for those businesses that are really that super hyper fast fashion and it's really less about a collection, it's more about an item that is backed by both bloggers, by celebrities that can really drive interest and excitement.

So I think there is a multi-pronged approach that we're looking at, all kind of haloed in celebrity and at the same time, in fourth quarter, I think we really won at some of those power key items that are door busters that people come to look for New York & Company for. And I think, we do a pretty good job of managing from fashion, from celebrity to key item to really like wow that item is amazing. So I think from a merchandising strategy, I hope answered your question, but that's kind of how we're looking at competing with that sector, and improving the fashion quotient every day.

Adrienne Yih

Okay. And this will be my last question. It's kind of a -- kind of two in one. I got to talk about tax reform and what are you doing with those, where are you reinvesting them back into, how much weight pressure would you see over the next kind of one to two years and then today's topic to shore, which is China tariffs, how have you de-risked your exposure to China, how much do you do out of China and if you can give us kind of any broad brush way to think about the possible outcomes should there be tariffs implemented? Thank you. And well done if I don't follow-up after.

Sheamus Toal

Thank you. So first with regard to tax reform, I think as you may know, we have a significant amount of deferred tax assets. So today after our tax reform adjustments, we're sitting with about $54 million of deferred tax assets and a significant amount of NOLs. We have been in a valuation allowance position for the past couple of years, meaning, that those deferred tax assets do not have a direct book value on our accounting records, however, we do have the ability to utilize those and plan on utilizing those to reduce future cash tax expenses. So for us, in terms of actual accounting results, tax reform did not have a significant effect because in essence, what happened is, it reduces that deferred tax asset, but we have equal adjustment to the valuation allowance. So it's of no impact to us. That being said, we do plan on utilizing those NOLs and other deferred tax assets as we go forward.

In terms of tariffs and the impact on us, I think we do have a considerable amount of our businesses done overseas in China. We do have other opportunities in other countries to move certain components of that. We’re maintaining close discussions with our vendors on how we can successfully manage through that process. So, we've been in dialog with a number of the vendors, even today as we speak.

John Worthington

Hey, Adrienne. It’s John. We’ve actually been in communication with some of our biggest ones, Li & Fung, MGF, FOB, a lot of the players either by phone or online and this is a moving target. Basically, it would be interesting to kind of see how this plays out, but we will look at it and try to figure out how we navigate this and do the best we can. The good news is, to Sheamus’ point, we do business outside of China as well like most players and we have a nice menu to choose from with Li & Fung and MGF some of the others that we deal with. So we’ll navigate it, we’ll do the best we can like everybody else.

Operator

Next question comes from Oliver Chen with Cowen and Company.

Oliver Chen

Our question is about the traffic, the traffic situation has been constructive in terms of what you've been seeing in the business. What are your thoughts on maintaining positive traffic and how would you prioritize the different factors that you're seeing in terms of those factors being most important for you to keep on this momentum of positive traffic.

And our second question was just about the long term margin opportunity, if you could bucket the big opportunities in terms of which line items you'll see the most leverage from over time that would be helpful as well? Thank you.

Greg Scott

So I'll pick it up on traffic. So as we said, we’ve seen positive traffic in both of our brick and mortar channels and continued positive traffic online which has been a trend for many years for us. I think a couple of things. So, our online traffic had been strong for probably three or four years and that really has -- there's several reasons for that. But as -- referring to store traffic, I would bucket it in three ways. One, celebrity. Our celebrity halo continues to be stronger. As I said, for the year, I think it was over 2.8 billion impressions that we received. It was up about 60% over the prior year. So it's huge and when we -- consumer insight with our customers, talking about Gabrielle Union, talking about Eva Mendes, that really brings interest and traffic to our brands.

Number two, I think, our private label credit card RUNWAYREWARDS. We relaunched RUNWAYREWARDS in May of 2017. That's -- we do about over 40% of our business are RUNWAYREWARDS. It grew in Q4, both in rate and in percentage. This is our most loyal customer. The new credit card has been well received. The benefits you received on it had been well received and I think our way of communicating her has been well received as well.

Number three, probably from the elite case study that we learned, we really learned that door busters are a huge traffic driver for big days during the holiday period. We play hard with that. We bought them early, we margined with them well. It was a big traffic driver for us. This was a finding we learned in LEK that we really listened to and it did work. As I would say go forward, what we're seeing, overall mall traffic continues to improve. We're very happy with that being a digitally dominant retailer, but with a lot of brick and mortar stores. We're happy to see mall traffic improve. We're still better than mall traffic, but I will say, it's a good sign that we're seeing that across the board and I'm happy to see everybody participating in that trend. It's good for us when that happens.

I think the other thing I would say is we recently moved our database to Merkle. This was a big initiative we did. What that will do is allow us to personalize and to do a lot more customer intelligence and dated intelligence with our customer, which we hope will drive more customer behavior positive to both our stores and our online, if we can really become much more personalized with them and give them the information that we know will drive a better performance. So I think that will also be something that we're looking at. And as we move forward, we're continuing to reinvent our customer relation CRM programs, including in important city cash. So I think go forward, I would say that, I think we're seeing the outside -- the outer trend being good. Our trend has always been a little better than that both in brick and mortar and online. We hope that will continue.

Number two, private label credit card that we launched last year was very good for us. We continue -- we will relaunch in May of this year to our best customers, relaunching a VIP program, which we think will help them as well, continue to lean into our LEK findings including door busters and really celebrity growth, Gabrielle Union, continue to support Eva Mendes and really push for the launch of a third celebrity with Soho Jeans in August.

And then Sheamus, do you want to pick up on margin?

Sheamus Toal

Yeah. I'll pick up on margin. Hi, Oliver. I guess first, I would point out, we've made, over the last couple of years, significant progress in improving our margin. So this year, we are -- on an annualized basis, are at about 30.5% gross margin. That's up about 210 basis points to last year. That positions us right now at probably the highest margin rate in more than ten years, probably 12 years. So I think we've made great strides over the last few years in improving that to historic levels, but I think as you indicated in your question, we still believe that there are significant opportunities to improve that further.

So while we're at about 30.5% total gross margin on an annualized basis, as we look to our long range plans, I would expect that to move into the mid-30 range. So still significant improvement still ahead of us. I think that will come in a couple of areas. So first, I think we still have project excellence efficiencies and benefits that we can implement and have implemented recently that will help us to improve margin. From a product cost standpoint, I think there are opportunities still ahead of us to further improve product costs.

We're at peak IMUs in our history right now, but I think there are still, with some of our vendor consolidations and some of the initiatives that we've put in place, I think there's opportunities to reduce product cost as well. I would comment on something that Greg referenced in his comment about traffic, which is last year, we completed a pricing and promotion study with LEK. We believe that that’s identified for us price elasticity opportunities where we can capitalize in the future to drive incremental sales at higher margins and reducing our overall promotional activity and markdowns.

And then finally from a merchandise standpoint, I think we have opportunities in terms of allocation and how we allocate goods to some of our brick and mortar stores that can assist us in further reducing our promotional activity. So, those are some of the initiatives that we have on the plate for true merchandise margin. And then two initiatives that we've referenced in the past couple of months that I think will also help us is shipping.

And I think there's still opportunity that we have that we can work through this current year and into the future that will help us to become more efficient in our shipping expense and finally we continue for us within margin is of all of our occupancy related costs. We've had great success over the last four or five years in reducing our occupancy expense. I think there are still further opportunities for us to leverage that better as we move forward.

So, in summary, I think we've hit historic highs in our past few years, but I think we have opportunities to improve that margin from the low-30s into the mid-30s with some of these initiatives.

John Worthington

I think the other thing Oliver I would mention is and everyone has talked about integration, so the whole outlet and NYCO integration. So as we continue to share product, successful product in outlet, clearly we’ll get better product cost as we are doing that now for 400 stores as opposed to just NYCO in the past. So, there is a big opportunity there and we’ll continue to push hard as we work very closely with our agents and most recently with our last ship going direct to factory, in many cases, working with the factory owners.

Oliver Chen

And our last question was about the digital side and digital engagement, you've been really advanced in the techniques here and it's been difficult across the industry, just to understand attribution and incrementality as well as executing commercially on personalization. So what are your thoughts for the framework from which you see the opportunities and are you seeing good opportunities with existing versus new customers, just would love your thoughts on how to prioritize what's happening with your digital engagement efforts.

Greg Scott

So, I think, the first thing I would say is moving our database provider is a very important move for us, because I think that we were not mining the data and the customer intelligence to the best way we could. I think, we were a lot more micro -- I mean macro blast, everybody the same, very generic. However, always playing to our private level credit card customer in a better way.

I think, that what we see -- what we continue to see is if we can target consumers for what they want specifically versus blasting them the promotion versus they want to talk about Eva, first, they want to talk Gabrielle, there is an opportunity for us to move forward. Trying to figure out how to monetize that or to departmentalize that right now is a little difficult for us, because it's in early stages.

I think for us, what we are concurrently working on is how to continue to grow both our private label credit card database through acquisition, but also figure out ways that we can take our customers up this ranks in our private label credit card and to increase their average spend. And a lot of that has to do with how we deliver rewards, how we deliver the e-mails on rewards and how we can get them back into our store. So I think there's a lot of opportunity as we go forward. It's hard to monetize that, but we know the biggest opportune we have in the debt file base is reactivation and that’s something we’re looking at as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will next move to David Kanen with Kanen Wealth Management.

David Kanen

Good afternoon, guys. Congratulations. First question is on your subscription service, New York & Company closet, can you give us an update on that? How that's trending and any numbers you can give us would be appreciated? And then also the celebrity collaboration, I know, you said launching Soho Jeans in August. When do you anticipate announcing who that celebrity is?

Greg Scott

So New York & Company closet right now is definitely in beta stage. It is small. I think I referenced it from a point of view is, as we look for new opportunities to grow our business and to really reactivate and reengage our customers as a piece of that, to date, is very small. What we see there though is a slight tick up in the customer base there, customers that are joining the closet that we can deliver profitability very quickly on the program. It's really an annuity. We have our customers in that.

They have a subscription, a monthly subscription. They have a rotation of great product from New York & Company. A lot of them are actually choosing to keep it and purchase it. So really and the other piece that's great is 50% of it is new or reactivated customers. So that's what gives us hope as we look to figuring out ways to market it, we've been very quiet on this. So as we move to -- coming out of some meetings recently, we decided to take a stab at some increased marketing there to expose more people also going a little into the database.

We've really tried to stay away from our current customers here. We’re going to do some testing on some current customers to see if we can increase their average spend. So I hope that answers, it is very small, but we see there are some inkling that if we put some marking behind it and improve the product assortment that we could grow it. So more to come on that for sure.

In terms of the third celebrity, I would just say that it is our goal to have a phase of Soho Jeans by the third to fourth quarter, plan to announce that. What we like to do is announce it closer to the launch. I think we learned many years ago with Eva when we announced it way earlier than the launch, we had all this press about it, but the close didn’t come for 6 more months. And we really lost the opportunity. So what we've really looked at is, let’s announce it much closer to when we'll launch it, which would be in that third or fourth quarter.

David Kanen

Okay. And then in the prepared remarks, you highlighted $7 million in cost savings from rationalization of payroll and I believe part of that is combining the management of outlets with the malls now. On top of that, is there a savings in shipping costs or should we expect that to be the total savings for the full year.

Sheamus Toal

So obviously, the $7 million as we commented in the prepared remarks relates solely to the reorganization changes that we made to integrate our outlet and our core New York & Company functions as well as the back office consolidations of the support functions that we did in our home office. So, those are all the costs associated with those streamlining and integration. It does not include any other types of initiatives or savings opportunities that we have for this year. As I commented in some of the response to some of the other questions, we do believe there are opportunities in a number of areas that we've been successful in offsetting some of the increase that we've seen in variable costs associated with our growth in e-commerce by executing some of those other changes. So the $7 million is principally or entirely related to those organizational changes and we are looking for other opportunities throughout the year to improve cost and efficiencies throughout the organization.

John Worthington

Dave, it’s John. And I think, you know and you've brought it up many times. And we appreciate it that we're very focused on improving productivity and very focused on project excellence. So if you look at our track record over the last three years, whether it's around the new private label credit card agreement, whether it’s around real estate on an annual basis and reducing rent, the sourcing that I mentioned of our $10 million of improvements, just this last year alone or omni or organizational structure, shipping we think is an opportunity. We think it's always going to be an opportunity because our business is going to continue to grow online and so we want to be best-in-class there and we’ll continue to look at that area as well as every other area as it relates to project excellence and expense.

Greg Scott

I mean I think Dave, part of what’s in that 7 million savings as well, obviously, we talk about the outlet in New York & Company stores integration, we talk about some home office efficiencies. I mean, just to be kind of granular with you, just so you understand, it also includes things like marketing. So we had to make a very significant cut in our store POS marketing. We got rid of our institutional DC where we housed all of our signs. We went to, what I would call, a security program for signs in the stores to really save on marketing expense specifically in our stores and that also supports our marketing spend in digital. So, we have a growing e-commerce business if we continue to spend to grow that business, but also continue to spend if the rate in our stores in-store marketing and store POS, you would see marketing go up. So we had to make significant cuts in concessions to do that. That’s put in to the 7 million along with a more efficiency around. So, that is just kind of a granular levers you can see within that 7 million. We had to make a lot of big decision to continue to improve our efficiency, improve our operations and improve our bottom line.

David Kanen

Okay. Well, in the past, I was very critical about your execution on cost savings vis-à-vis project excellence and then last year and a half, you guys have done a very good job and we're seeing it flow through to the numbers. So I commend you for that. Based on the information that you're giving us, for example, CapEx coming down to $10 million, $12 million and then the $7 million plus in savings this year. Back in the envelope, you guys are going to be generating very significant free cash flow over the next year, $25 million to $30 million and that's before you hit your target of mid to high single digit operating margins.

That being said, we still, as a very large shareholder, one area where there is definitely room for improvement and I'm disappointed is the stock price hasn't gone up and it's because you have a small tool that you haven't used and that's capital allocation. In light of the free cash flow generation that is forthcoming and the fact that you believe you're going to have a mid to high single digit operating margin, you should be aggressively buying back your stock at pro forma 2.5 times EV to EBITDA with a possibly 30% free cash flow yield. I don't see investments that are risk free, aside from your stock that you can deploy that cash into. So my message to you guys and the board, as I’ve stated numerous times is be aggressive and start buying the stock, so we can finally get rewarded. Thank you.

Sheamus Toal

So Dave, this is Sheamus. I just want to address the question about the share repurchase. I think, as you know, this is something that the board and the company’s management continues to evaluate in terms of our working capital needs and our strategic initiatives and we have not executed a broader share repurchase plan for several reasons. So I'll just explain quickly. First and foremost, I think as Greg said in his comments and in response to several questions, we have several initiative that we believe will enable the company to grow sales, improve profits and increase long term shareholder value. These are opportunities that Greg described, celebrity, growing our e-commerce business, transforming into a digitally dominant retailer, expanding into growth areas such as Fashion to Figure. So I think there are significant opportunities there that can increase long term shareholder value.

Secondarily, I think as I commented in response to one of the questions and I think as you know, the company has over $54 million of deferred tax assets, a significant portion of which relate to NOLs. While we haven't set a value for these on our books, they do have real cash value in terms of offsetting future taxable income and I think as you know, the IRS imposes certain restrictions on company’s ability to utilize those NOLs in the future and these relate to concentrations of ownership under section 382. We've analyzed those rules over the past year and we would satisfy the requirements today, we would satisfy the requirements in the future. However, if we go out and start repurchasing shares and change the ownership structure and thereby change the ownership structure of the company, we could jeopardize tens of millions of dollars of potential cash benefit from these NOLs. As a result, we don't really believe that it's in the long term interests of shareholders to sacrifice those cash flows, those future cash benefits and give up that cash value in the future.

Finally, as we disclosed in our release, we intend to prepay the remaining long term debt that we have outstanding, which is about $11.5 million. That will enable us to be 100% debt free, reducing our interest expense over this year and next year, but it also enables us to promote ourselves with our vendors. I think as you may know, we operate today entirely on open account with our existing vendors. We don't use our credit facility even for trade LCs with them, ensuring that we have cash flow of paying down the debt, doing these things will enable us to look at those vendors and possibly improving working capital by extending terms with them. So I think that presents an opportunity for us as well. So the combination really, in summary, we believe that the combination of the strategic growth initiatives, the cash benefits that we're going to derive from the NOLs as well as the benefits associated with pre-paying the debt are greater long term value to shareholders than necessarily doing a share repurchase right now.

David Kanen

Well, thank you for your explanation. I don't really agree with it, but I appreciate the attempt and I hope more importantly, it's just one tool that you continue to grow the business and expand operating margins. Good luck.

Sheamus Toal

Thank you.

Operator

And with no further questions in queue, I'd like to turn the conference back over to Greg Scott for closing remarks.

Greg Scott

Thank you for joining us today. In addition to sharing our first quarter results in May, we will also be hosting a presentation at Cowen and Company’s Fourth Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, which takes place on April 3 in New York City and hope you can join us. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.