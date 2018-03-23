Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Omeros' Omidria, Titan Signs Agreement, Reata Announces Top-Line Results

Titan has signed an agreement for commercialization rights to Probuphine in Europe and some countries in CIS, Middle East and Africa.

Analysis focus: Omeros

Today we will discuss Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER), which has surged on the back of an update for its approved product Omidria.

We discussed the pass through situation with Omidria in an article late last year. As we noted, Omidria was expected to lose its separate reimbursement status and this would mean a reduction in price for Omidria, which would in turn have an impact on the bottom-line. Despite the Omidria uncertainty, we have been bullish on Omeros. Our investment thesis was based on the fact that even if Omidria loses the pass through status, the company has a pipeline with significant potential. We had discussed this in our valuation report on the company.

OMS721, Omeros’ pipeline candidate, is a human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2). OMS721 is being evaluated in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HCT-TMA) apart from IgAN. The biggest commercial opportunity, though as we noted before, is in IgAN.

In our model, we had assumed a 40% reduction in Omidria pricing in the U.S. Despite taking a hit on Omidria, we saw significant upside in Omeros and have a price target of $35 on the stock. This was mainly driven by OMS721’s potential in IgAN. While OMS721 has some competition in the space, our estimates (pricing and market share) were quite conservative. The Omidria development then is a bonus for Omeros. We believe that following today’s development, the upside in Omeros is even higher. It is not surprising then that Omeros shares are rallying today.

As per the latest development, the pass through status for Omidria has beenextended for two years starting in October. With the end of uncertainty, we expect Omeros shares to gather momentum, especially with several catalysts upcoming related to the pipeline candidate OMS721.

Stocks in News: Analysis of TTNP

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) announced that it has signed an agreement with Italian pharma L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti Società di Esercizio S.p.A. granting it commercialization rights to Probuphine in Europe, certain countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and North Africa.

Analysis: According to the terms of the agreement, Titan will receive an upfront payment of $2 million, up to $4.5 million in milestones and low-teens-to-mid-twenties earn-out payments for up to 15 years. The Italian company also purchased $2.4 million out of Titan’s $4 million outstanding balance of a loan from Horizon Technology Finance Corp. As per the agreement, under certain conditions, Molteni may convert the amount into Titan common stock at $1.20 per share. In connection with this transaction, Titan has issued warrants to Molteni and Horizon for the purchase of up to 580K common shares at $1.20 per share.

Reata (RETA) announced that top-line results from a phase 2 study, LARIAT, evaluating its bardoxolone methyl in pulmonary hypertension (PH) patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) showed a treatment benefit.

Analysis: Following a 16-week treatment period, patients receiving bardoxolone showed a statistically significant improvement in the six-minute walk test (6MWD) versus baseline (38 meters) compared to a 13-meter reduction for placebo. In sarcoidosis patients, the increase in the 6MWD was 17 m compared to a 9 m increase for placebo. The company said that it will identify the next development steps once it completes all of its ongoing phase 2 studies.

In other news

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced that they will collaborate to identify RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH) and related disorders. The partnership is based on the discovery by Regeneron of a gene variant that is associated with reduced risk of chronic liver diseases.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced that the European Commission has granted an Orphan Drug status for ricin toxin vaccine RiVax.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced that it will not seek accelerated approval for antibody-drug conjugate Rova-T (rovalpituzumab tesirine) in third-line relapsed/refractory small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The company made its decision after consulting with the FDA on results from a single-arm Phase 2 study, TRINITY, that apparently failed demonstrate enough of a treatment benefit to support accelerated approval.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (NYSEMKT:EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (NASDAQ:CHMP) will adopt a negative opinion against recommending approval for abaloparatide-SC for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at increased risk of fracture.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) announced that it has completed enrollment of 150 subjects in a phase 3 study VTL-308, evaluating cell therapy ELAD in patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.