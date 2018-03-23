BP Is Dealing Itself A Great Hand For 2018 And Beyond

With all indicators pointing to robust future cash flows, the current dividend yielding 6% is a cherry on top to what has started to look like a strong investment.

British oil major BP (BP) has operated much of the past decade with a lot of factors working against it. From ongoing retributions for the disastrous Deepwater Horizon oil spill, to oil prices falling through the floor, BP's struggles have caused it to fall to the wayside. These headwinds are now subsiding as oil prices rise, and retributions have peaked. Meanwhile, BP is showing signs of strong business execution which will amplify its cash flow generation over the coming years. When you throw in a 6% dividend that is very secure at this point, BP is presenting itself as an attractive investment for those reading the tea leaves. BP is dealing itself a strong hand for 2018 and beyond.

source: stock image

Prices Going UP, Costs Coming DOWN

The first and most obvious boost BP is seeing (as well as all oil companies in general), is a continued recovery in oil prices. Oil prices have continually pushed higher over the past year.

source: CNBC

This rise in oil prices has been a boost for BP, as the average realized price of oil for 2017 was $54. This is a sharp improvement from the lows as recent as a year ago. The improved price of oil helped cash flows to the point of covering the dividend payments and capital expenditures. source: BP 2018 Strategy Update

This is significant as last year's cash flows fell short of this milestone. This year, the cash flows were not quite enough to cover the additional cash outlay for Deepwater Horizon retributions totaling approximately $5.3B in 2017. Cash flows should continue to increase as long as oil prices stabilize in the current range between $60 - $65 per barrel.

While rising oil prices are a tide that lifts all boats, BP is proactively working to reduce its break even point. Spending cuts, evaluation and divestiture of inefficient assets, technological advances, and realization of investment into strategic projects all impact this figure. By running a smarter and higher margin operation, BP is targeting an increase in ROACE (return on average capital employed), and decrease in break even oil price by 2021.

BP is building its production base back up with higher margin assets. These assets will have 35% more margin and produce 900 mboed by the year 2021.

Moving On From The Oil Spill

source: Newsweek

One of the worst environmental disasters in history, both BP and inhabitants of the Gulf Coast continue to be affected almost a decade later. To date, BP has paid approximately $65B total in clean up costs, legal fees, and penalties. These costs have created substantial financial headwinds for BP over the years, even up to now. In 2016 payments were a whopping $6.9B, and BP paid out another $5.3B in 2017.

Going off of this year's operating cash flow figure of $24.3B, this year's payments were essentially a 21% haircut to operating cash flows. It has been even worse in past years such as 2016 when operating cash flows were weaker due to lower oil prices (payments consume a larger portion of smaller cash flows).

It finally looks like BP is about to return to a status more closely resembling financial strength. Ponder for a second, what would the stock look like if it didn't have to light $65B on fire and watch it burn? Anyways, the worst of this disaster is about to be left behind. BP is slated to payout just over $3B this year. BP is expecting to payout $2B next year, and then around $1B per year for a while after that. Virtually all law suits related to the spill have been reviewed at this point, meanwhile the government suits have been settled for about $21B. BP will slow pay this settlement over a drawn out payment schedule that looks like this:

source: BP

The point is that the worst is over, and the stranglehold on cash flows is subsiding. BP is forecasting that in 2018, it needs roughly $50 oil to hit cash neutrality. Meanwhile, oil currently sits well above that threshold. Even if oil prices were to fall again to around that $50 mark, and cash flows come roughly in line with 2017 numbers - those payments now only consume 12% of cash flows, and only 8% if the business were to stagnate next year. If cash flows still continue to stagnate in 2019, BP will realize 96% of its operating cash flow instead of 79% simply due to the reduction in these retributions.

What I am doing is painting a dooms day scenario. Even if all of this came to pass, BP would still be doing a lot better in 2019 than it is now simply by not having that payment noose around its neck. While we could argue about the future price of oil (I think it will be higher than $50 in 2019), BP is in the process of dropping its costs to reflect a break even point of $35 - $40 per barrel. Even if the business completely loses momentum, it still has almost nowhere to go but up because of its lowering costs, and easing Gulf payments.

A Juicy Dividend, and Buyback Revival

The past several years were obviously tough times for BP. The company was cash flow negative once the price of oil plummeted. BP took on debt to juggle the cost of operations, and shareholder returns (dividend/buybacks). The buybacks were suspended, and the dividend was frozen to conserve cash. Luckily for investors, the dividend was frozen at $2.40 (where it hasn't moved since the end of 2014), but never cut. The buyback suspension did hurt because the main benefit of the buyback was arguably to negate the dilution caused by BP's SCRIP program (essentially a dividend reinvestment program through BP). Without the buybacks in place, shareholders have slowly been diluted over time. Since 2014 when oil prices collapsed, the number of outstanding ADR shares has risen from 3.08B to 3.28B.

Circling back to what has been emphasized above, BP is in a much better position now financially. At the end of 2017, BP announced that it has approved the resumption of buybacks. Right now, BP is essentially doing just enough to negate the dilution that the SCRIP program would cause (which is fantastic). I don't expect that BP will get ahead of itself and aggressively try to shrink the share count much right now. There is still a bit of financial repair to be done, including deleveraging the balance sheet some (BP finished with a gearing ratio of 27.4%, which is on the high end, but below its maximum of 30%). This bares watching, but the good news is that BP is stopping the bleeding of shareholder value that the dividend reinvestment program has been causing.

The dividend is now covered by true cash flows, and is in virtually no further danger at this point barring an overnight collapse of oil prices, or disaster of similar magnitude. That is great for investors, because the stock is still beaten up from its years of misery. At its current price of $39 for ADR shares, the dividend yields 6%. What's interesting is that despite a decade of absolute misfortune (and suppressed stock prices pushing yield higher) the current yield is still well above its decade average of 5.17%. This indicates that there is value in the current price of shares.

So Are Shares A Buy?

While shares are a ways off of their 52 week lows, the current share price doesn't yet reflect the upside still to come as BP's combination of lower costs, higher margins, and rising oil prices contribute to cash flows that will continue to grow. If BP at $33 was a steal, BP at $39 probably becomes a good deal. This stock was almost $45 over the winter, and has retreated due to overall market pressures - not the fundamentals of the company.

The stock will go higher than $45 over the long term, as BP works towards its 2021 operational goals. I think a lot of investors have forgotten how strong of a company BP was before the Deepwater Horizon fiasco. Meanwhile, you get a 6% dividend that is a yield leader among its peers and is covered by cash flows. For those with an eye for the long term, this is one to own - not trade.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.