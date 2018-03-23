The Fed Hikes Rates, Signals 2 More To Come

The Fed seems prepared to be preemptive instead of waiting to see the whites of inflaton's eyes.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell attended the Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday. As expected he hiked interest rates by a quarter-point and intimated at least two more rate hikes were to follow.





Below is a synopsis of the Fed's comments and my interpretation:

In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation.

I believe it is important that the Fed Chairman Powell pointed out that Fed policy remains accommodative. The Fed funds rate still remains below its normalized level of 2 percent, and has practically been accommodative since the Financial Crisis of 2008. The 239,000 jobs added in January showed signs the economy was experiencing out-sized growth. Much of that growth was likely due to the Fed's accomodative monetary policy over the past decade.



The February jobs report practically confirmed strong growth in the economy. Jobs grew by 313,000 and unemployment was 4.1 percent - the same as January's. Unemployment is below the 5 percent threshold considered to be full employment, and the economy could be at risk of overheating. Unemployment fell while the labor participation rate increased to 63.0 percent from 62.7 percent in January and 62.9 percent in the year earlier period. This could be interpreted as a sign of job market strength, given that retiring baby boomers are putting downward pressure on the participation rate.

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months. The Committee expects that, with further gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy, economic activity will expand at a moderate pace in the medium term and labor market conditions will remain strong. Inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to move up in coming months and to stabilize around the Committee's 2 percent objective over the medium term.

A few weeks ago Fed Chairman Powell submitted his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress. Mr. Powell voiced there was still a need for gradual rate hikes, despite the fact the economy was not overheating yet. I am a firm believer he has the constitution to carry out more rate hikes this year. The comment, "Economic activity will expand at a moderate pace" is a projection at this point. The Fed projects unemployment in 2018, 2019 and 2020 will reach 3.8 percent, 3.6 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

If the Fed believes these unemployment projections then it must practically hike rates multiple times to beat back inflation. If it waits until 3.6 percent unemployment materializes then it may be forced to hike rates aggressively which could push the economy into recession. Gradual rate increases ahead of inflationary pressure would appear to be a more balanced approach.

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments. The Committee will carefully monitor actual and expected inflation developments relative to its symmetric inflation goal.

The Fed's objective is to achieve maximum employment and 2 percent inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures index ("PCE"). The Fed projects PCE inflation of 1.9 percent, 2.0 percent and 2.1 percent in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. PCE was 1.7 percent last year and has not met or exceeded 2.0 percent since Janet Yellen was the Fed Chairwoman. With trillions in monetary stimulus over the past decade and the recent GOP tax cuts, it is possible the Fed's projections could become reality. As of now, the Fed appears ready to be preemptive rather than waiting to see the whites of inflation's eyes.

Conclusion

The combination of rate hikes and the Fed's balance sheet unwind could cause volatility for financial markets. Investors should avoid stocks until the dust settles on future Fed actions.

