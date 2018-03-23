Inovio's China Partnership License Agreement Should Be Cheered

Recently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with a Chinese Pharmaceutical company by the name of ApolloBio corporation for VGX-3100. I feel that this deal greatly strengthens Inovio, because of the market it will be able to capture based on this deal. This biotech has already reported positive phase 2b data for its HPV candidate VGX-3100, and is currently being tested in a phase 3 study. I believe that this biotech is a good buy after this recent development.

License Agreement

The license agreement is a good one, because it is one in which Inovio will have long-term value with. The first good part about the deal is that Inovio received an upfront payment of $23 million for the license agreement on VGX-3100. In addition, it has the opportunity to receive another $20 million in milestone payments upon meeting certain conditions. Lastly, it is entitled to receive double-digit tiered royalty payments on sales produced by VGX-3100 in China. When you look at the upfront payment and the milestone payments over time they are pretty good. This collaboration agreement appears to be smaller than other upfront license agreements, but it is not the case. That's because China accounts for more than 28% of the world's new cervical cancer cases every year. That is pretty big that nearly 1/3 of cervical cancer cases stem from China alone. That means with this licensing deal Inovio made it will net double-digit tiered royalty on all sales made in that territory, which will be a huge positive. That's one positive on why I feel this was a good licensing agreement. Secondly, and most importantly it will end up helping people to avoid getting cervical cancer. According to the National Health and Family Planning Commission in 2013, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in China in women ages 15 to 44. It is estimated that there are 130,000 new cases of cervical cancer every year. VGX-3100 is responsible for establishing T-cells that helps to clear an HPV infection, and reverse any precancerous cervical dysplasia that occurs. The goal with Inovio's vaccine is to reverse the course of the patient so that they don't develop cervical cancer. Why is this an advantage for patients? Not just because it helps them clear their cervical dysplasia. It's because they are able to clear their cervical dysplasia without the need of surgical intervention. Some current treatment options for patients with cervical dysplasia are surgical excision or in some cases ablation. The problem is that the two surgical methods, known as LEEP (Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure) and Cold Knife Conization are invasive and cause many problems relating to surgery such as: possibility of infection, cramping, pain, discomfort, and many other issues. Even then, when surgical intervention is used there is a 10% to 16% risk of the disease recurring within a 1 to 6 year period. The use of VGX-3100 to treat these patients will be less invasive than having to go through these types of procedures. Plus, VGX-3100 was shown to eliminated HPV types 16 and 18. That means there is no way for the cervical dysplasia to recur, after the HPV sub types have been eliminated.

Competitors

There have been two competing products produced for the prevention of cervical pre-cancers and cervical cancer associated with HPV types 16 and 18. The first one is known as Cervarix from GlaxoSmithkline (GSK). The second competing product comes from Merck (MRK) and is known as Gardasil-9. One thing to note is that Gardisil 9 has dominated Cervarix. I think that's because Gardasil 9 is set as the prevention for a lot more sub types other than just 16 and 18 only. Looking further into these two treatments, there is one major thing to point out. That both of these vaccines have been approved by the FDA for the prevention of HPV, cervical pre-cancers and cervical cancers. What they don't do is actually treat a patient that has already been infected with HPV. That is where Inovio comes in with VGX-3100. That's because VGX-3100 treats the underlying cause of the HPV types 16 and 18. In other words, VGX-3100 has been established as an immunotherapy product to achieve regression for patients who have already been exposed to precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Regulatory Push

In June of 2017, Inovio started a phase 3 study known as REVEAL 1 to recruit patients with cervical dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). The primary endpoint of this study will be the regression of cervical HSIL ( high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions) and virologic clearance of HPV types 16 or 18 in the cervix. I feel that this study will go well, because in Inovio's phase 2b study treating the same population, VGX-3100 was able to eliminate high grade dysplasia in 50% of women who were treated. That data was good enough as it was, but something else more positive was shown. It was revealed that 80% of the women who eliminated their high grade dysplasia, were also able to clear their HPV 16 or 18 infection as well. That is a key piece of data. As I noted before, there are no approved drugs to treat HPV 16 or 18 itself. That leaves these patients with the option of surgical intervention instead, which is too invasive.

Financials

Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $127.4 million as of December 31, 2017. According to the 10-K SEC filing, the company believed that its cash would be enough to fund its operations for the next 12 months. The good news is that this license agreement, which just closed the other day, brought in another $23 million. That puts the total cash position at $150.4 million. That should buy the company some extra time, so that it doesn't have to dilute again in the near-term. The company also stated that it is still actively looking for collaboration deal so that it can raise cash as an additional way of funding itself.

Conclusion

Inovio's license agreement with ApolloBio will allow it to tap into a large market in China. VGX-3100 has the potential to become the first form of treatment to be approved for persistent HPV infection of cervical dysplasia. I believe that based on the phase 2b data that Inovio stands a good chance of succeeding in its phase 3 study. The risk is that the phase 3 data may not end up being as robust as the phase 2 data. That means the trial could end up failing. The other risk is that the successful marketing of VGX-3100, will depend upon the push for it as a treatment over existing surgical intervention. There is no guarantee that once it is approved that it will conquer the market immediately. Although based on positive data observed in the phase 2b study and this license agreement being made, I believe that Inovio is a good buy.

