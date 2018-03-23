Ross Is Down On Great Earnings - And The Future Looks Bright

Ross Stores (ROST) is an off-price retailer that has been executing impeccably for years now, and has the stock price history to show for it. The company buys close-out, liquidation, and other discount items, and sells them in a chain of stores. The philosophy is simple, but the company does a masterful job at executing it. The other thing the company is very good at is managing the street's expectations. They consistently under-promise and over-deliver. Even with a long history of doing that, the stock fell dramatically when they released earnings and guidance last week.

I came across the company in a rather unusual fashion. I'm a Canadian, and 7-8 years ago I happened to be shopping in their Union Square store in San Francisco while on vacation. I absolutely could not believe the value, and bought a material amount of stuff to bring back with me. On subsequent vacations (they have stores in states without winter including Florida, California, and Hawaii, which appeals very greatly to me when its cold here in Canada), I continued to seek them out. While I suspect my income has exceeded that of their average customer, I'm a value investor, and have a deep appreciation for bargains.

Finally (and this took me a couple of years, which cost me enough money to clothe myself for life) I bought the stock. It has more than doubled since then, but I've continued to add, because I think the company has a competitive advantage that stems from both its business model and its exceptional execution of that model.

The company is laser focused on adding value for customers. It does that in a number of ways, most notably by buying huge quantities of inventory when bargains are available and storing them away to be sold over time. On the conference calls, they call this "pack-away" and the company is almost always asked about it. It makes the company's cash generation hard to model for sell side analysts, because their inventory can vary unexpectedly quarter to quarter. On the other hand, buying inventory when its cheapest has two benefits: it allows the company to offer lower prices, which keeps customers coming back, and it is an effective way to deploy capital for high returns. A company that can buy its main cost item at a big discount irregularly should almost always do that.

This macro environment is a huge tailwind for the company. The "death of retail" has been widely reported on, and the incursions internet giants have made in apparel are noteworthy. That has punished pretty much everything to do with retail lately, from department stores and mall retailers to the owners of the malls themselves. In fact, the theme has been so pervasive that there is an extensive Wikipedia entry under the title, Retail Apocalypse. I won't spoil the fun of reading that, but it lists dozens and dozens of companies and how many stores they have closed in the last few years.

However, Ross is a huge beneficiary from the carnage in a few important ways. As an off-price retailer, they are extremely sensitive to occupancy costs. Their stores are relatively simple: well lit and large, with simple and standard fixtures. That means they can make most decent sized retail spaces work, and there are huge amounts of retail space coming available at present. That gives the company significant negotiating leverage on both new and expiring leases, which helps keep costs down. It also allows them to open stores in areas that might not have been possible previously as the available spaces were taken, which expands the size of their addressable market. That is important, because even after the post-earnings decline the company's shares are priced for continuing growth. I happen to believe they will be able to grow faster than the market's expectations, and opening stores in infill areas they couldn't previously reach with economic space is one reason that should be possible.

The second big advantage to Ross from the retail apocalypse is an exceptional array of inventory. Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) has closed another 103 full line stores recently, and Bon-Ton (THE)">OTCPK:BONTQ) is getting pressured by creditors to liquidate immediately. The flood of closures means that there will be a surplus of close-out inventory available for purchase by ROST. While closing stores typically liquidate their in-store merchandise in store, there are inevitably items in distribution centers, and previously ordered but not yet delivered stock that needs a home. This provides an opportunity for bigger inventory buys at bargain prices, which provides the potential for both higher margins and sales.

The final big advantage to Ross from bricks and mortar's decline is a dearth of competition. For a company that specializes in selling off-price goods to below-average-income consumers, the death of bricks and mortar retail is a huge boon. I am always amazed when I shop there what percentage of transactions take place in cash. I'm neither a US citizen nor resident but have a US credit card from a US bank to earn reward points when I travel, and I sometimes forget that a material portion of the population is unbanked or underbanked. It was most recently reported as 26.9% by the FDIC. While this population segment is probably not the group of people fretting about the macro economy on Seeking Alpha, they still wear clothes. And it's pretty hard to buy clothes online without a credit card. Also, online shopping is poorly suited (in my opinion) to liquidating one-off clothing purchases. Each size is a different item, and when you only have one of an item, it is relatively inefficient to catalogue, photograph, and store it until someone wants it. I think that will present a reasonable barrier to entry for Ross from online competition.

As a barrier to competition from other bricks and mortar retailers, I submit that they are simply better run. While there are other companies operating in the same space, notably TJX Companies (TJX) I think the size of the space is growing and Ross does a better than average job. Their purchasing and merchandising staff have what I believe to be an unusual amount of freedom and authority to make decisions, and they have chosen to customize their inventory assortment by location. That is relatively complicated for a business that buys unsorted goods by the pallet, but they seem to pull it off.

One example of that is in their SG&A. ROST has better operating margins than its competitors (including TJX), which is a function of its lower labor intensity than its competitors. While that makes its stores often a touch less put together than their competitors, it also means that higher labor costs for retail labor will affect it less than their competitors, simply because they use less labor per dollar of sales.

A couple of examples from my own experience in local and market segment differences being respected. The previously mentioned San Francisco Union Square location is a pretty high end area, and they sell designer handbags at huge discounts. The average Ross store I've been in has a few, but they have a whole (large) case in that store, the better to relieve tourists and high-income tech workers of their money. Their locations on the Florida Gulf Coast always have a wide assortment of golf attire, and their location in Palm Springs had a clothing assortment targeted towards a more chronologically advanced demographic. While doing a good job merchandising is hard to quantify, it is also hard to do, and the quantitative results that have come out of the company for the last number of years suggest that they are doing a great job.

The company has strong capital allocation, and is earning strong returns on investments in new stores, which they are accelerating slightly. They have also raised their dividend and their buyback authorization, and the reduction in corporate taxes should provide them with a boost. They are still moving in to new states, and they have no international operations. Given that TJX has been able to expand internationally, I suspect Ross could do so effectively as well.

The company has been growing earnings dramatically, including 14% in their most recent fiscal year (or more if you include gains from a 53rd week and lower taxes). Their guidance for the next fiscal year is $3.86 to $4.03 in earnings. Given their same store sales guidance is a very conservative 1-2% comp growth, and they have been consistently beating their guidance, I think using the top end of their earnings guidance is very reasonable. With the average S&P 500 multiple at 24.69X, that would imply a one year price target of $99.50. I think using a market average multiple is extremely conservative, because ROST is a better quality business than the average business in the S&P 500.

In conclusion, I would say ROST has a defensible market position, and has been punished for the sin of providing conservative guidance. Given they have a history of beating their guidance and they are trading inexpensively, I am very bullish on their future. I believe the company is a major beneficiary of the changes in the retail markets, and their ability to grow by opening new stores is material. My price target of $99.50 is based on only a market multiple (for a fast growth stock) and their (usually conservative) guidance. That is 32.6% above their current $75.04 share price, and is a big enough discount that I have added to my pre-existing position on the recent weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.