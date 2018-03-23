Treading A Trail To Trade Wars?

Through a macroeconomic lens, life has rarely been better. Soaring life expectancy, better standards of living, and unprecedented access to goods and services have defined existence for a majority of global citizens. Yet beneath the surface, profound malaise brews. Populism and political polarization threaten the foundation of this prosperity: free-flowing global trade.

In this episode of The Bid, Gerardo Rodriguez, Senior Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager for Emerging Markets, explores how a potential slide toward global protectionism threatens economies and investors alike.

Elizabeth Koehler: Talks about trades are saturating the news cycle today, and between proclamations of new tariffs, NAFTA negotiations and talks on Chinese trade practices, worries about a slide toward global protectionism are looming over markets. But will words turn into actions, or are these worries misguided?

In this episode of The Bid, we look to separate signal from noise with Gerardo Rodriguez, Senior Investment Strategist and Business Manager for BlackRock's Emerging Markets Group. I'm your host, Liz Koehler, we hope you enjoy.

Gerardo, thank you so much for joining us today, it's great to have you.

Gerardo Rodriguez: Thank you, Liz, great to be here.

Elizabeth Koehler: Your story is incredibly interesting. You joined BlackRock after more than 14 years in the Mexican Ministry of Finance, where you really spent the bulk of your career participating in the rules-based world order, governing trade and finance. That multi-lateral model is clearly facing some new pressures, whether it's populism in Europe, the policies of the current administration in the U.S., among others. What does it look like to see where we've come to today, given your background, and what do you think the future holds?

Gerardo Rodriguez: It is a bit of a conundrum what we've been seeing lately, because the polarization and geopolitical risks have been going up, precisely at a time in history where people are doing much, much better than in the past. You can look at it from many different dimensions: life expectancy, the capacity to buy things. The world is producing a lot of stuff that is much cheaper right now. So the standards of living across the world are improving and inequality on a global scale has also been improving. So why is it that people are increasing their demands, it looks like, to politicians and asking for a larger seat at the table?

In a sense, you have a similar trend taking place in many different places in the world. We've seen somewhat similar episodes in the past, perhaps, prior to the First World War where again, the world experienced a massive improvement in economic dynamics. The same thing happened after the Second World War, leading to the student protests and Vietnam protests here in the U.S. When people do better, their expectations rise pretty fast and they demand more.

And it's just not possible to keep that up. And also, you get in the U.S. precisely that immigration has been going up: Fourteen percent of U.S. residents are foreign-born. This is a multi-year high, and that drives some level of anxiety in certain areas of the population. Politicians are able to capture that to get to office, and that drives a lot of these populist movements that we're seeing in Europe and certainly, the type of policies we're seeing here in the U.S.

Elizabeth Koehler: So new tariffs, particularly on steel and aluminum imports, have revived a debate on protectionism, both in and beyond the U.S. What do you see as the potential impact of this on the markets?

Gerardo Rodriguez: The tariffs themselves on steel and aluminum are actually not that relevant by themselves, but I think that the key element here is the strategy that the U.S. is following to back up this policy initiative. Because the use of national security as a justification for these types of tariffs is going to be challenged very likely in the WTO world. There is a perception that that's not the whole story. And the U.S., actually, when they excluded countries like Mexico and Canada but they use the threat of steel and aluminum as a way to get concessions in NAFTA, actually weakens the case for the U.S. when it comes to the WTO.

So what will happen when you have this argument at the WTO 11 of other countries challenging the fundamentals of this policy initiative in the U.S.? There is no precedent. And then what is the U.S. going to do on this, to what extent is the U.S. willing to challenge the WTO as an institution? So again, the tariffs themselves are not that important, but the implications for the global order for trade may be at stake with this recent initiative by the U.S. And we need to watch for that, we need to be careful.

Elizabeth Koehler: So what you're saying is, while limited trade actions may not hurt the risk-on sentiment, the potential escalation into a possible trade war could be a pretty disruptive geopolitical risk and we have to watch it, is that fair?

Gerardo Rodriguez: Well, that is one aspect, and one of the risks is that countries retaliate. Europe has already listed a few things of Harley Davidson and a few other things being produced in key states here in the U.S. But also, there is the issue of whether the WTO is going to be able to handle all of the challenges to the concept of national security as a driver for these decisions, and what the U.S. is going to do about that. At some extreme level, can you think of the U.S. actually leaving the WTO and then leaving the global trade dynamics without a proper set of rules that are accepted by everybody? That is not good for trade, that is not good for the U.S., and that is not good for the world.

Elizabeth Koehler: Expanding a little bit on what you were describing and in line with talks on tariffs, we know that BlackRock has been monitoring the NAFTA negotiations pretty closely. And we know there is some potential that the U.S. might withdraw from the agreement should attempts to renegotiate fail. What do you see as some of the risks of that type of withdrawal?

Gerardo Rodriguez: NAFTA is an interesting example, because going back to the thing of WTO that we were discussing, the fears around NAFTA and the reason behind the big selloff in Mexican asset prices and to some extent Canadian asset prices was precisely that the U.S. seemed to be willing to do away with the treaty altogether, just to withdraw from the treaty and leave Canada and Mexico. That wouldn't be good for economic activity in the North American region.

Fortunately, what we've seen is that the U.S. has been willing to sit at the table and to come up with a constructive improvement of the treaty itself. And this is very relevant, because to the extent that the U.S. addresses the things that they want to improve when it comes to trade, to the extent that they try to address that through institutional means, I think that that's good for the world. The U.S. or any country can have a different opinion.

They can pursue their own interests, but if they do that through the rules-based global trade order, I think that the world is going to be okay. The problem is when you actually challenge the institution itself. So going back to the NAFTA case, so far, what we've seen is significant progress on different chapters that are being improved in the negotiation process and I'm sure that this will get to a positive end. So it looks like the probability of the U.S. withdrawing has been going down materially and because of that, the selloff that we saw again in Canadian and in Mexican assets last year is actually coming back.

Elizabeth Koehler: Another key part of the trade debate is obviously the U.S. and China relations. Do we see tensions escalating in the short-term?

Gerardo Rodriguez: So here I think that we have the highest level of risk when it comes to China. And it is because China historically, since they joined the WTO in 2000, they have had the most aggressive trade practices to protect their industries. And because of that, there's plenty of room, not only for the U.S. but for other countries to challenge China in a more open manner. The non-trade barriers that China has established and continues to use are just massive.

And because of that, it is really hard to do business with China, say, to export there, and also to create investments in a free manner, just the way that we're used to in the western world. So because of that, the U.S. is now exploring this so-called 301 Section, which is related to intellectual property, because there is some evidence that the Chinese government forces foreign companies to have a partial local ownership and forced technology transfer in that way. So we'll see what comes out from this specific initiative, but it is very likely that the U.S./China trade dynamic is only going to deteriorate going forward.

Elizabeth Koehler: So despite worries about global protectionism, as we've talked about, we're still constructive on risk assets at BlackRock, and particularly on emerging market equities. What's behind this constructive view?

Gerardo Rodriguez: Well, it is true that it is a bit hard to reconcile all this trade and geopolitical risk going up on one hand, and on the other, equity markets across the world doing so well. And looking forward, it looks like this situation can continue. So what is driving the performance of risky assets? It is mainly the good performance of economies.

We haven't had such a synchronized acceleration of global growth since the Crisis, and we saw that clearly last year, not only being a U.S. story but Europe certainly showing significant improvements, Japan, certainly China surprising on the positive side, and emerging economies in general doing relatively well and being at a much earlier stage in the economic cycle with plenty of policy room still to foster growth. So with earnings growth in emerging markets above 23% last year and projections for this year between 13 and 15%, equity markets are likely to continue well-supported in the emerging world going forward.

Elizabeth Koehler: So despite the fact that we know EM can bring much-needed growth to a client's portfolio, we also see that many investors tend to be dramatically under-invested in this space. Why do you think that is?

Gerardo Rodriguez: These under-allocations have been particularly relevant in the current cycle. This has been one of the most unloved rallies for risk assets around the world. What we've seen in the past two or three years is that equity markets are doing really, really well, but people are still hesitant to embrace this trade. It is somewhat related to the damage done during the Crisis. But when it comes specifically to the case of emerging market equities, it is an asset class that tends to be more volatile than U.S. equities.

And because of that, what we see is that people are just reluctant to invest. The average allocation of U.S.-based investors is only around three percent. And there are around 40% of U.S.-based portfolios that own no emerging market exposure. So recently, there have been different initiatives to try to find ways to reduce the volatility and make the emerging market investment case more appealing to the average investor in the U.S.

Elizabeth Koehler: And help keep clients invested so they can gain access to that growth over time.

Gerardo Rodriguez: Yes. And the emerging market story is one particularly of higher expected growth, and with that comes higher expected returns. So how can you participate in that and at the same time, perhaps, avoid the big drawdowns that may come with a higher volatility asset class? That is the challenge of emerging market equity investing.

Elizabeth Koehler: Makes sense. Last question, you like to run and you're a big podcast listener. Can you give us a sense of some of your favorites?

Gerardo Rodriguez: Well, I think that podcasts are actually the perfect match for outdoor and indoor running. One of my favorite podcasts is Freakonomics. The Tyler Cowen podcast, that is one of the best economic podcasts. EconTalk also is one of my favorites. I like Tim Ferriss as well. And for those that like sports, The Bill Simmons Podcast is actually pretty good.

Elizabeth Koehler: Great. Thank you so much Gerardo, we really appreciate you sharing your insights with us today.

Gerardo Rodriguez: Thank you for having me here.

