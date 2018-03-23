BioSci Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied, Arcus Insider Purchased, And Spark Treated The First Patient With Luxturna

Doing what everyone else is doing at the moment, and therefore what you have an almost irresistible urge to do, if often the wrong thing to do at all. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Rounds Report. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the notable trade of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) - a bioscience focusing on the therapeutics innovation and commercialization to service both large as well as rare diseases. Today, Omeros shares rallied over 35% to close the session at $15.75. The trading volume surged to 15M over the 1M average daily volume. What ignited the aforementioned comeback is the release of a new spending bill to extend the pass-through coverage for Omidria. As the phenylephrine and ketorolac 1%/0.3% combinations, Omidria is used during cataract surgery to maintain pupil size and to reduce post-op pain.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Finviz).

Prior to this development, Omeros has taken a beating due to the expiration of the pass-through coverage back in January 2018. If passed this Friday, Omidria can continue to enjoy the $492 compensation on top of the $992 reimbursement for a cataract surgery. Else, eye surgeons (ophthalmologists) are unlikely to utilize Omidria, as the cost has to be paid out of pocket. In that case, ophthalmologists will likely request the hospital compounding pharmacist to concoct the aforesaid medicine combinations (and, Omidria sales will continue to decline). Regardless of Omidria’s fate, our investing thesis resides in the crown jewel (OMS-721). We noted in the prior research,

As the crown jewel of the pipeline, OMS-721 is currently being investigated as a potential treatment for three conditions: atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (“aHUS”), IgA nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (“HCT-HMA”), and lupus nephritis. Of note, OMS-721 is a monoclonal antibody against the mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (“MASP-2”) that, in and of itself, is a novel proinflammatory protein target involved in the activation of the complement system (an important component of the immune system per se). Excluding lupus nephritis, all three aforementioned franchises are in their phase 3 trials. Moreover, OMS-721 received the breakthrough, fast-tracked, and orphan status from both the FDA as well as the EMA (as shown in Table 1). Due to the stellar data, Omeros is seeking for accelerated and conditional approval for OMS-721.

Re the broader bioscience market, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down $2.54 ( -2.30%) at $108.13. Likewise, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $2.78 lower at $90.26 (for -2.99% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with an overall negative sentiment for the day. Regardless of the market’s daily inclination, there is substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quotes from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.”

Accordingly, three notable insider transactions came from Arcus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RCUS), a firm focusing on the innovation and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. On March 19, 2018, President Juan Jaen purchased 66,666 shares for the total of $999,990 to bring his total ownership to 2.9M shares. On the same day, CEO Terry Rosen also accumulated the same amount, which increased in total shares count to 4.0M. In addition, Director Kathryn Falberg purchased 30K shares for $450K and raised her stakes to 97K shares.

Founded in 2015 by Terry Rosen and Juan Jaen, Arcus champions the mission to innovate cancer immunotherapies based on known but under-exploited biology. Interestingly, President Jaen also founded Flexus Biosciences - a firm that sold its preclinical IDO inhibitor asset to Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for $800M in upfront and $450M in milestones payment. On March 19, Arcus completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 8M shares at the price of $15 to raise a total of $138M. With the IPO, the company now has the abundant cash to nurture an early stage pipeline.

Bioscience Catalysts

On March 20, the US FDA approved brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) for the management of previously untreated patients with stage 3 or 4 classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) in combinations with chemotherapy. Adcetris combines an antibody - targeting the CD30 expressed on the lymphoma cells - and a toxin, thereby allowing the destruction of the cancer. Notably, the medicine has been previously approved to treat various conditions (including cHL after relapse, cHL post stem cell transplant, and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (“ALCL) as well as primary cutaneous ALCL after treatment failure. Moreover, statistics from the NIH indicate that (in 2017), there were 8,260 people in the U.S. diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and roughly 1,070 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma died from the disease.

That asides, Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) treated the first patient with voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna) - a one-time gene therapy for patients afflicted with biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy on March 20. Approved back in Dec. 19, 2017, Luxturna can receive $850K reimbursement per case. While retinal dystrophy is a rare disease, the substantial premium (needed to offset the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process) makes this market paradoxically large. And, we expect more fortunes to come to Spark shareholders.

It is worthwhile to mention that the aforesaid historic developments lowered the regulatory hurdles for other gene therapies and gene-editing companies such as Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RNGX), Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB). We encourage readers to check out the Specialty Report on gene therapy and gene editing to gain further insight into this highly promising niche for both investors and patients alike.

Final Remarks

Despite a negative day for most bioscience stocks, Omeros made big waves with the regulatory changes re Omidria. The story on Omeros reinforces the need to be patient when investing in bioscience. These stocks are inherently volatile, as characterized by having a high beta. Hence, if investors employ a stop loss when investing in Omeros they would have missed out on today’s gains. With significant insider purchases, investors should take a second look at Arcus, as this stock can be a profitable investment. As for the gene editing as well as gene therapy biosciences, we are confident in their long-term prospects. And, buying on the dip while holding your shares for the long haul can help you to amass a fortune.

Despite a negative day for most bioscience stocks, Omeros made big waves with the regulatory changes re Omidria. The story on Omeros reinforces the need to be patient when investing in bioscience. These stocks are inherently volatile, as characterized by having a high beta. Hence, if investors employ a stop loss when investing in Omeros they would have missed out on today's gains. With significant insider purchases, investors should take a second look at Arcus, as this stock can be a profitable investment. As for the gene editing as well as gene therapy biosciences, we are confident in their long-term prospects. And, buying on the dip while holding your shares for the long haul can help you to amass a fortune.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence.