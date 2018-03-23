U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 22, 2018

The broad market took another dive today which could continue tomorrow (at least at the open) due to today’s news of Bolton’s appointment as the National Security Adviser. A retest of February’s lows in major market indexes has become more likely.

In a phase 2 study of Reata Pharmaceuticals' (RETA) bardoxolone in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, IPF and pulmonary hypertension, PH, there was a significant increase in the exercise capacity measured by the six-minute walk distance, 6MWD of 38 m from the baseline (in the drug arm) vs. of 38 m (p<0.05) whereas placebo-treated patients had a non-significant reduction of 13 m (per the press release). Despite the management's claim that this was big deal since no vasodilator therapies have shown efficacy in IPF+PH, the stock failed to react much and we examined the reasons for it.

Sildefanil, which is one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for PH improved 6-MWD by mean 48m from the baseline (higher than that shown by bardoxolone) in an open-label study. This study also reported the number of responders (defined as 20% or more improvement in 6-MWD from the baseline, which was 57% and not reported by Reata). In fact, the mainstay of treatment for PH due to ILD (classified as class 3 PAH) remains the treatment of the underlying disease by newer therapies like pirfenidone or lung transplantation. Oxygen therapy has been shown to reduce mortality and improve PH in IPF since hypoxemia is the main factor causing pulmonary vasoconstriction in these patients. Some of these patients continue to have out-of-proportion PH and for these patients, vasodilator therapies like sildefanil have worked very well in clinical practice (reported case studies). It is true that a randomized, controlled trial of sildefanil in IPF+PH (published in a 2010 NEJM issue) was unsuccessful but it had a different endpoint (proportion of patients achieving 20% or more improvement in 6MWD). The study had shortcomings like its failure to identify the subset of patients with pulmonary hypertension that might respond best. Also, the prevalence of RV systolic dysfunction, RVSD may be up to 19% in IPF and in these patients, sildefanil showed the ability to preserve exercise capacity. This is a more severe group of IPF patients and it is unclear how many patients in Reata’s study had RVSD.

Bardoxolone methyl is semi-synthetic triterpenoid based on oleanic acid, which exists widely in the foods and plants. Probably, one can get a similar anti-inflammatory beneficial effect by just consuming olive oil or garlic (which contain oleanic acid).

