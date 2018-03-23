Universal Electronics: Don't Expect Much Improvement On Margins

Universal Electronics (UEIC) develops and manufactures a broad line of pre-programmed universal remote control products, AV accessories, software and intelligent wireless security, sensing, and automation components dedicated to refining the home entertainment and automation experience. UEIC’s customers primarily operate in the consumer electronics market and include subscription broadcasters, OEMs, international retailers, private label brands, pro-security installers, and companies in the computing industry.

UEIC has increased revenues at a rapid rate thanks to the rise in global pay TV penetration and the convergence of TVs, smartphones, and tablets in our homes. But the company’s gross margins have steadily declined over the past ten years, leading to flat or declining profit growth despite continued strength on the top-line. Margin declines of this magnitude aren’t very common among fast growers. There’s less price competition in the earlier stages of the industry life cycle and margins have a tendency to increase due to operating leverage. When margins do decline it’s usually because a company has decided to invest aggressively in infrastructure, R&D, or marketing in order to grow the customer base and capture network effects. But this isn’t what’s going on with Universal Electronics.

Figure 1: Sales and Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

Since its peak in July 2016 Universal has lost a third of its value while the consumer electronics sector has doubled. Shares rallied after the company reported results for Q4/FY17 a month ago and management claimed to have a plan in place for improving gross margin. But investors need to cautious here. There’s not as much margin upside as it might seem at first, and despite trading in the bottom third of its 52-week range, the stock is still expensive compared to peers and historical levels.

Limited Margin Upside

The following quote from management was the highlight of the Q4/FY17 earnings call…

Improving gross margin is a top priority, and to accomplish this goal we have implemented several measures including product rationalization and improvements in battery production. We expect our gross margin to expand sequentially which is embedded in our first quarter guidance and to continue to improve throughout the remainder of 2018.” – Earnings Call 2/22/2018

There are a few things that have weighed on margins in recent years. Production issues at the company’s inefficient Guangzhou factory is one of them, and transitioning production activities from this factory to its other factories in China resulted in a number of transitory charges last year. Universal completed this process in Q4 and margins will see some lift in FY18 as these costs normalize (management said that it’s already seeing an improvement in margins from this). But production inefficiencies and the factory transition aren’t the main reasons for UEIC’s declining profitability.

The real reason is that product margins on sales to the company’s highest-volume customers are deteriorating. If you go through the last three 10-Ks you’ll find the following explanations in the gross margin section of the MD&A…

2017: “The gross margin percentage was unfavorably impacted by price reduction granted to certain large volume customers…”

2016: “The gross margin percentage was unfavorably impacted by an increase in sales to certain large customers that yield a lower gross margin rate than our company average…” 2015: “The gross margin percentage was unfavorably impacted by an increase in sales to certain large customers that yield a lower gross margin rate than our company average…”

Weak margins on increased sales to large customers had about a 200 bps impact on gross margin in each of the past three years, and accounts for the vast majority of the decline in profitability. This is a problem because it’s not something that management can really fix through internal initiatives. Universal depends on Comcast and AT&T for almost a third of its revenues, and these companies have significant leverage over UEIC when it comes to negotiating prices. Universal is not going to disrupt product flow in its best-selling channels, and these customers will continue to account for a disproportionate amount of product volumes.

For all the talk about how it plans to improve gross margin, management did not offer any specifics or provide any guidance on margin. The company said that it has identified “a lot of work that needs to be done”, but we would have appreciated some concrete details. When pressed by an analyst in the Q&A, management seemed to imply that the bulk of the improvement would come from the factory transition. There wasn’t much talk about the core issue of lower margins on sales to Comcast and AT&T, but management did say that the company is offering normal “competitive prices”, which reaffirms our belief that the scope for improvement is limited.

Valuation

Even after adjusting for non-core charges, UEIC is expensive compared to peers and historical levels. The stock trades at a P/CF of 37.1 compared to a peer group median of 19.8 and the company’s 5-year average of 34.4. The premium, which is largely predicated on the idea that there’s lots of margin upside, doesn’t seem justified, and analysts don’t expect Universal to grow earnings any faster than peers over the next five years.

Figure 2: UEIC vs. Peers

Source: Madison Investment Research

Conclusion

The “Internet of Things” and the rise of the connected home are secular trends, and Universal Electronics has a bright future on the growth front. But the company isn’t very profitable, even in normalized mid-cycle conditions. Margins should slightly improve going forward, but the upside is limited because the issues are largely outside management’s control. UEIC is priced for much better margins but we aren’t convinced, and the lack of specifics from management doesn’t help matters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.