Seritage Growth Properties: This Is Not The Time

Even though the growth pipeline is very long, I see the near term negative catalysts as being very indicative of better entry prices in the future.

Warren Buffett bought an 8% stake of the company two years ago - what is he seeing?

Seritage trades at a premium to other mall based property REITs, but do not be so quick to judge.

Thesis

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a Warren Buffett-endorsed REIT with a significant rent concentration to Sears Holdings (SHLD), which appears to be going bankrupt very soon. This is a misunderstood REIT as despite having many properties at B malls, it nonetheless does not experience the same issues as B mall REITs. Nonetheless, a lot of the optimism appears to be priced in, perhaps courtesy of Warren Buffett, in spite of a very certain dividend cut in the near future. While this is a business model I can support, I think we will see much more attractive levels within the next twelve months.

Introduction

Seritage Growth Properties owns 253 properties across 49 states. These are split between 120 regional malls and 133 freestanding or shopping center properties.



The company came to existence in 2015 when it was spun off from Sears Holdings in an effort to create shareholder value from a sinking ship. At the time, 80% of annual base rent came from Sears. Now the number is at 48%, as they have 111 properties without Sears as their primary tenant versus 11 at inception. On a more granular level, they have 51 properties leased only to non-Sears tenants, 25 properties with a primary non-Sears tenant and nonprimary Sears tenant, 60 properties with a primary Sears tenant and nonprimary non-Sears tenant, 85 properties leased only to Sears, and 32 vacant properties (note that this adds up to the total 253 properties). The Sears Holdings leases were split between 127 Sears properties and 43 Kmart properties.

The non-Sears tenant base comes from a variety of industries with a large proportion in entertainment, food, and beverage:



They are headed by an impressive corporate team with strong real estate experience:



But we have not addressed the elephant in the room: why would we want to invest in a REIT with such a large proportion of rent to Sears? Aren’t malls dying, and aren’t old department stores the first to go?

Why this is different from the demise of B Mall REITs

Fellow author Trapping Value has drawn comparisons between Seritage and CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL). While both have a predominant proportion of mall properties, the challenges facing each are very different because rents are high at CBL but low at Seritage. B mall REITs are seeing tenants unable to pay current rents with profitability looking to continue trending further downwards in spite of any rent concessions. Rents must continue to come down because they are having difficulty replacing struggling tenants with another tenant paying the same rent.

Seritage on the other hand does too have their main tenant Sears failing to afford rent, but that’s the whole point. They have a much easier time finding replacement tenants who actually would pay higher rents than Sears. The continued struggles of malls will not affect Seritage in the same manner because their releasing spreads which generate four times the rent of Sears are nonetheless very competitive with market rates.

If CBL’s rents were very low and thus could replace its struggling tenants with higher rent, only then would the situations be similar.

This isn’t to say that Seritage is necessarily less risky - they still need to prove that they can redevelop their properties fast enough to survive through a Sears bankruptcy. However it should be clear that by the nature of where rents are starting, the risks posing Seritage has very little correlation with that posing B malls, even if many of its properties are found at B malls.

The Sears Master lease

While the Sears master lease at first appears to be built to last for the long run (initial 10 year lease term with three five-year renewal options and initial 2% lease escalators), this notion is quickly dismissed when seeing the drop of base rental income in 2016 of $134 million to $93.3 million as of December 31, 2017.

In fact, this lease looks to be built to be taken apart. Sears is allowed to terminate the leases of as many unprofitable properties totaling no more than 20% of their master lease payment each year. In return they would make a termination payment equal to one year of rent.

Seritage on the other hand is allowed to recapture 50% of all properties, for a total of up to 50 wholly-owned properties every year. They can also recapture all freestanding automotive car centers, outparcels, and other parking areas. Finally they are able to recapture 100% of the space of 21 properties in return for a termination payment equal to the greater of a predetermined fee or ten times EBITDA of the property.

The return on their redevelopment projects is impressive

They have finished or begun 78 redevelopment projects with projected total costs of $1.1 billion. Of these 78 projects, 63 are for consolidated properties. We can see the projected value creation below:

(2018 Investor Presentation)

Explaining the chart, in order to generate the incremental $119 million in annual income shown on the left diagram, it would cost $1.067 billion in project costs as shown in the right diagram, and this would assume a 11.2% projected yield. The “illustrative value creation” assumes a sustained multiple of 17.4 times annual income (17.4 x $157 = $2725).

Recent financial results

Looking at trends in FFO, we can see that it came in lower in 2017, at $81.8 million versus $127.3 million. That said, this does not do justice to show their progress since their results should be expected to be a bit lumpy with Sears closing stores every year.

In my opinion a better metric is average base rent as well as percentage leased, seen below (2017 to 2015 left to right, in ‘000s):



(2017 10-K)

Average base rent has been trending upwards at a rapid rate, and we can see that the dip in FFO is likely due to the dramatic dip in percentage leased (due to redevelopment projects and recaptured Sears properties).

In 2017 they achieved an average annual base rent of $17.49 psf on spaces formerly occupied by Sears - which represents a releasing multiple of 4.0x.

(2017 Q4 Supplemental)

The results of redevelopment efforts thus far has allowed them to achieve 52% of annual rent coming from non-Sears tenants:

(2017 10-K)

This is not the time to buy in

The bankruptcy of Sears looks to be a matter of when, not if. Their bonds with CUSIP 812350AE65 maturing in October 2018 last traded hands at $68, implying a yield to maturity of nearly 100%. While the master lease ensures that the rent will be paid should Sears wish to continue operating any of their stores, it has less protection value in the case Sears just wishes to close up shop. What would happen in the case of a Sears bankruptcy?

They received the following payments from Sears under the master lease:



(2017 10-K)

Adding the tenant reimbursements listed above with the $102.6 million of Sears annual rent referenced earlier in this article we arrive at roughly $154.3 million moving forward.

They reported net operating income of $174.8 million and interest expense of $70.1 million in 2017. If we are generous and assume that tenant reimbursements can be ignored as Sears will not be operating their stores, this only leaves $2.1 million remaining, not coming close to covering the $34.2 million in common dividend payouts. I expect the dividend to be cut dramatically when Sears declares bankruptcy.

How strong is the bull case really?

In the referenced article by Trapping Value, he models out the potential free cash flow assuming $350 million of redevelopments every year. He shows how the redevelopments will be funded and how this impacts operating expenses and interest payments, among other things. All potential and current investors in Seritage should read this piece as I think it hits the nail on the head. It is one thing to dream of annual rent jumping 400%, but in reality this clearly is not that easy as the properties need to be redeveloped to allow new tenants to move in.

Stepping back and looking at this big picture, the redevelopment opportunity really is just a way for Seritage to reinvest cash flows at 11-12% unleveraged yields. A key takeaway from Trapping Value’s model is that this growth is not free - aside from the retained cash flow this must be funded either by equity or debt, both of which have non zero cost of capital.

Debt to adjusted EBITDA was reported at 6.5 times, which is reasonable but clearly this multiple will expand if redevelopments are funded solely with debt at roughly 11% yields and 6% interest rates (each incremental dollar of cash flow would come at greater than 20 times Debt to EBITDA). They can not rely solely on debt without seeing interest rates rise significantly. Further, if and when Sears files bankruptcy, this will increase the debt to EBITDA multiple considerably. At this point, will they really be able to take on more leverage? I have my doubts. Maybe Warren Buffett might offer financing help - but that's a big maybe.

Valuation

Currently trading at around $35/share, and 2017 FFO of $1.47, this represents an FFO multiple of 23.8. However, as discussed earlier, FFO has been really lumpy and using 2016 FFO of $2.29 the multiple is 15.3. I believe the latter multiple to be more accurate as the 2017 FFO does not include rent from redevelopments.

Conclusion

Readers should really view Seritage as follows: is a stock trading at an FFO multiple of somewhere between 15 and 24 with the ability to reinvest capital at 11% yields attractive? Sure, it isn’t bad, and in a perfect case scenario will surely make money, perhaps good enough for about 9% annually. Management has done a superb job of executing on redevelopments and diversifying quickly away from Sears. However, considering the apparent certainty that Sears will be filing bankruptcy very soon, it appears that there is no reason to buy in with so much future uncertainty when a better entry point is possible, yielding a higher projected return. I plan to wait for the Sears bankruptcy and the certain dividend cut before buying - I expect shares to fall below $25 at that time.

