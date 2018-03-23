Weekly Edge: Investors Anticipating Fed Rate Hike In Economic Update

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

Markets are moving proactively in anticipation of the Fed's Open Market Committee announcement this Wednesday (3/21), in which the Fed is expected to announce a quarter-percentage-point increase in the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the interest rate on which banks lend money to each other overnight. The target is set by the Federal Reserve to tighten or loosen liquidity and the supply of reserve balances in the financial markets.

Short- and intermediate-term Treasury yields were up during Wednesday morning trading, and yields at the longer end of the curve were slightly down. These concurrent shifts equate to a flattening of the yield curve, implying the market expects that the federal funds rate is getting too high. This is not ideal due to the anticipated continuation of rate hikes through the rest of the year. The following chart from the St. Louis Fed displays the spread between the 10-year constant maturity rate and the effective federal funds rate since 1998. Shaded regions are recessions.

Due to the predictive nature of markets surrounding rate hikes, stock markets are not expected to be affected significantly by any change in Fed rates. However, there is a chance stocks could react to the Fed's economic forecast update, which is also due Wednesday afternoon. Investors will be looking closely for clues about the economy and Fed expectations, as the next economic update won't be until June. The forecast could signal a pickup in the pace of rate hikes through 2018. The current expectation is for three rate hikes this year, but some analysts are expecting a fourth hike as well, according to MarketWatch.

Another tool investors use to predict rate hikes is the dot plot, which is a collection of anonymous rate-hike expectations from Fed policymakers. In the last dot-plot forecast in December 2017, only four of the 16 Fed officials signaled an expectation of four rate hikes in 2018, but a few more are expected to forecast four hikes this time around.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score moved dramatically, from -5.9 to -2.18. Most of the sectors decreased for the week. Materials decreased the most. Utilities and Real Estate were the only sectors that gained, up by 8 and 3 points, respectively. Defensive and cyclical sectors decreased overall. Sensitive sectors as a whole decreased by 21 points. The number of sectors in the red increased to 6. Energy is at the bottom of the sectors. The overall decrease in sectors seems to indicate an aversion to risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score plummeted from 17.18 to 7.8 last week. All factors decreased for the week. Value decreased the most, down 15 points. Dividend Growth lost the least, down 6 points. Yield remains at the bottom and is one of three factors in the red.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores increased for the week. The average score by country decreased tremendously, from 7.27 to 1.45. The top two positions consisted of developing countries. China is now at the top, increasing from 19 to 24 and unseating Latin America, which fell from 28 to 6.

The U.S. came in third, dropping from 17 to 7. Developed countries remain at the bottom. The Japan, UK, and Canada positions all decreased and are now at the bottom. There are now five countries in the red.

