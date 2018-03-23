The Many Meanings Of Upset

By Jerry Wagner

Upset

Noun: An unexpected loss, a shocker, especially in sports, as in "Michigan State lost in an upset."

Verb: To make unhappy, to overturn, as in "Syracuse upset Michigan State."

Adjective: Distressed, troubled, disturbed, perturbed, as in "Did I mention that I am very upset by the upset that occurred when Syracuse upset Michigan State?"

As Miami coach Jim Larrañaga stated after his Miami Hurricanes experienced the first upset of this year's NCAA Basketball Tournament: "It's pretty simple to know why we call it March Madness."

According to the NCAA, since the 1985 expansion of the tournament to a field of 64, there has been a tournament average of 12.7 upsets, defined as an underdog victory in a matchup of teams ranked two seeds apart. 2007 had the fewest (four), and 2014 had the most (19).

The statistics suggest 9.7 of the upsets typically occur in the first two rounds. This year, 11 happened in rounds 1 and 2, including two from each of the top four seeds.

Of course, the one defeat of historic proportions was UMBC's 20-point victory over the University of Virginia. While it had occurred once in the women's tournament, the victory of a lowly 16th-seeded contender over the tournament's overall top seed had never happened in the men's tournament.

Many upsets are just one team having a bad day while another has an extraordinary game. Or it's just that the NCAA Selection Committee gets it wrong.

Like in the stock market, experts often turn out to be incorrect. They have three possible outcomes when they predict: too high, too low, and right on. Two out of three outcomes are incorrect.

In life, and particularly in the financial markets, it seems like the least likely outcome is more often than not the one predicted. That suggests that we need to prepare most for the upsets. They happen more than we think.

In investing, an upset occurs when an event impacting your portfolio was not anticipated. This can occur when an unforeseen global, economic, or political event occurs. Yet, even relatively minor, local events can have a dire impact on the fortunes of a single company's stock.

Although diversification can help protect against the latter single company risk, it has not been especially effective against broader market risks. Too often so-called diversified portfolios have been punished in times of increased global risk.

These portfolios fail to protect for a number of reasons:

The portfolios are not truly diversified. Choosing different types of equities to diversify with does not help when stocks are failing. When stocks fall, 80% to 90% fall. To truly diversify, you need to make use of asset classes that perform differently from stocks. Historically, that means that you have to make use of bonds and gold when trying to make a portfolio bulletproof. While bonds have traditionally been made use of, financial advisors rarely allocate enough to gold and other alternatives to protect against political and inflationary crises. Asset-class diversification may not be enough. Since bonds are almost exclusively the protective portion against equity losses, they may not be effective in fulfilling that role in the new rising rate environment we seem to be embarked upon. When interest rates go up, bond prices go down. In such an event, they don't diversify, they compound the problem. Instead of seeking upset protection from assets alone, diversification by strategy can be effective. Buy and hold is just one strategy. Dynamic tactical, trend following, mean reversion, pattern recognition, and seasonality strategies can provide a portfolio with the ability to zig when the market zags. Like with assets, it is important that a variety of strategies be included in the portfolio. Adding strategies and asset classes lowers statistical risk, and it increases the odds of having a robust portfolio that can avoid being upset.

Market update

Last week's stock market action was certainly upsetting. After a convincing breakout the previous week, the drop in equities last week was as surprising as a Detroit heat wave in March.

The decline was across the board, encompassing both domestic stock indexes as well as international. In contrast, bonds at the longer end of the duration spectrum rallied.

Today (3/19) seems a replay of last week, with stocks tumbling and bonds continuing to rally a bit. Last week the decline stopped at the 50-day moving average, but today substantially breaks through the support that this floor often provides. In a perfect world, the March 2 low around 2,652 on the S&P 500 would now act as support. However, a retest of the February 8 lows cannot be disregarded.

Despite the fact that last week's Consumer Price Index Report simply met expectations, other measures of inflation such as the producer price index, import price reports, and prices paid components of regional business indexes all upset expert predictions. And as the following chart discloses, measures of those expectations were already at a very high level.

These expectations and rising levels of inflation put added pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue to hike interest rates. That, in turn, raises fears of overtightening and a puncturing of the currently inflating economic balloon.

There is some evidence that we may be more quickly approaching this scenario than many thought. Short-term interest rates are soaring, while longer-term rates have fallen or stabilized. This leads to a flattening of the yield curve and moves us closer to an inversion (short-term rates topping long term), which would warn of recession.

There was weakness in last week's economic reports, beyond the inflationary messages. Retail sales fell for the third month in a row, and housing statistics were mixed. Still, they were not weak enough to turn the trend south and into pre-recessionary territory.

One of the fun parts of March Madness for fans is filling in their bracket predictions, always in search of perfection. Thanks to all of the early upsets and the loss of so many higher-ranked seeds, the chance of perfection disappeared early.

According to BracketIQ on NCAA.com - which tracks tens of millions of brackets at five major bracket games, including the Capital One March Madness Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Bleacher Report, Yahoo, and CBS - last year, one bracket stayed perfect for a record 39 games before busting in the final matchup on the first Saturday night. This year, the final 25 brackets all bowed out at just 28 games (a 16-v-1 upset will do that to you).

Upsets can come along at any time. A team with a perfect game plan can upset another team that seems to have all of the talent in the world. To say that's upsetting to that other team's fans is putting it mildly.

Oh well. Time to switch to my other alma mater - Go Michigan! Go Blue! While it wasn't an upset, Saturday's game was great - what a shot!

