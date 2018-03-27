The Campari Group: Arguing The Bull And Bear Cases

I might be interested in Campari at a lower valuation, but not right now.

The current free cash flow yield is approximately 4%. And that's on the low side, even for a company with a dominant position in the alcoholic beverage sector.

Introduction

The Campari Group (DVDCF) (DVDCY) doesn’t need any introduction at all, as pretty much everyone will know its namesake brand ‘Campari’, the alcoholic drink. Campari also owns Aperol and Grand Marnier, and describes itself as the owner of ‘a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands’. And whilst that’s absolutely correct and I acknowledge Campari deserves a premium valuation, I’m not sure it deserves the ‘super premium’ valuation it’s currently trading at.

Source: finanzen.net

Campari does have a US listing, but its Italian listing is definitely superior due to the better liquidity and narrower spreads. The ticker symbol in Italy is CPR, and the average daily volume is 2.4 million shares for a dollar volume of $18M. The current market capitalization of Campari is approximately 7.1B EUR.

I see the value, but it’s a tough call

First of all, credit where credit is due. Campari is still doing a great job in growing and expanding its business, and the 5.2% revenue increase in FY 2017 clearly shows Campari appears to be doing the right thing. As the gross profit and adjusted EBIT increased even faster (respectively by 9.2% and 7.9%) whilst the pre-tax income increased by almost 15%, Campari’s financial performance definitely isn’t disappointing.

Source: financial statements

The net income even more than doubled from 166M EUR to 356M EUR, but this is entirely due to the changes in the US tax law. This allowed Campari to report a one-time non-cash reduction in the US tax liability totalling almost 82M EUR, whilst it also reported a ‘patent box’ tax benefit (an Italian tax scheme) of approximately 45M EUR. Needless to say there’s a zero percent chance Campari will be able to report a similar net profit in 2018 and the 17.5% net income increase on an adjusted basis (to 233M EUR) should be seen as the more ‘normalized’ situation. And again, credit where credit is due, a 17.5% net income increase is an impressive result.

Campari’s ability to convert paper profits into hard dollars (and euros) is also pretty impressive. Starting with an adjusted operating cash flow of 343M EUR and after deducting the 33M EUR in capital expenditures (which is pretty low), Campari’s net free cash flow was approximately 310M EUR in FY 2017. In absolute numbers, that’s a great result and a lot of money. But based on the 1.162B shares outstanding, this represents a free cash flow yield of just 4.4% and that’s definitely below my minimum threshold.

Source: financial statements

But it gets a bit worse. The 33M EUR in capex also includes the revenue from a real estate disposal program, and the maintenance capex for 2018 is expected to be 57M EUR. Even if I forgot about the growth capex, this means that on a comparable basis (using the 2017 results as base case scenario), the sustaining free cash flow is approximately 286M EUR for a free cash flow yield of 4%.

Source: company presentation

Unfortunately the outlook for 2018 is quite disappointing as the ‘perimeter effect’ and the forex expenses will reduce the EBIT by approximately 40M EUR. It will also take an additional year before the impact of the new US tax rate will be noticeable as Campari will expense its non-recurring costs related to the relocation of its US office in 2018.

Comparing Campari to its peers

In the next table, I’m comparing Campari to a peer group of alcoholic beverage producers. The data was pulled from 4-traders.com, based on the average analyst expectations for FY 2018.

Source: author, data compiled from 4-traders.com

Of course, it’s not always fair to pick other premium alcoholic drink brands and prove a point. For instance the champagne producers (Vranken-Pommery, Lanson-BCC) have a large inventory which they only sell off from time to time. That has an impact on the working capital, the net debt position and the EBITDA (margins).

Campari’s results are pretty much in the middle. It’s never the best of the class, but it also never is the worst.

Investment thesis

A few years ago, I said 'buy the drinks but not the stock'. I was proven wrong by the market, as Campari’s share price continued its gradual climb and even after the 2 for 1 stock split, it continued to gain momentum. As I explained in this article, Campari is still very expensive for me, but then again, we can’t just dismiss the strong brand portfolio and the moat.

So I’m not convinced this is ‘the time’ to add Campari to my personal portfolio, but should the valuation get a bit more reasonable I might give the company another look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.