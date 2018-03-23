Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Up 30%, But VX Futures Follow With Hesitation

VX futures moved higher, but the move was actually rather unresponsive and the term structure remains quite flat.

Equities had a big day on Thursday, with policy shifts seeming to take up more and more of investor bandwidth.

Market Intro

At least as of 9PM EST, the carnage for US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) has not abated after Thursday’s grizzly close.

February’s bear attacks had much to do with the pitch of increasing rates. But this go-around, the 10-Year US Treasury note’s yield (IEF, TLT, AGG) is trading down a bit after bouncing this way and that since the beginning of the month.

Treasury-vol, while it got a lift in Thursday’s action, has declined quite a bit since early February. Will sustained equity vol increases be a stand-alone act?

Thoughts on Volatility

Such questions appear to be receiving more and more attention. I’d remind readers that monetary policy tends to be a blunt tool with a long lag time. Vol markets are responding to higher realized equity volatility, which perhaps is more concerned about a policy blunder. The Fed’s policy statement was likely more hawkish than some seem to believe, or relative to what equities would have wanted to see:

All of these features of the economy factor in to the near jolt of life in equity volatility. As we have seen over the last six weeks, both positive and negative sentiment seems to have difficulty gaining any traction. For now, the bears are carrying the day, though more it seems as a response to tariff action. I’d recommend the Bloomberg piece by Stephen Gandel on why these larger market responses may in fact not be overblown, even if the economic impact is likely small.

Overblown or not, the dip-buying crowd may be getting more choosy as to what precisely constitutes an opportunity:

Term Structure

Yesterday I stated that I thought that the short-VIX trade (SVXY, ZIV) would have more room than a long-VIX position (VXX, UVXY, VXZ). We had a bit of a blow-out in equities, which looks to be finding sympathetic action in global markets.

Spot was up about 31%. VX futures co-movement was not as responsive as it has been historically.

No question the F1 and F2 have been drifting higher since we dropped off from S&P 2800+ just a couple weeks ago. But the rises could not be classified as “spikes”.

For those trading this from the long end (UVXY), Thursday was a good day. But what I think is important to consider is that the futures themselves may prove “stickier” in one direction than the other. Based on where we are at present with spot VIX and realized vol, I’d be pretty neutral. We’re not really close to the VX April expiration, so the contract can behave quite independently from spot for the time being.

Overall, with spot above the term structure, staying long looks defensible. But the flattish nature of the curve may be quite likely to remain intact, and the gap between spot and the futures is in reality not that great. So overall I would say that the risks look pretty evenly divided between a long or short position. I’d be curious if anyone sees a “great set-up” in this space.

Conclusion

A couple days ago I did a live talk with David Lincoln. He has recently posted our discussion on YouTube. We talked about volatility, the ETPs, but also about investing, saving, travel and the like. Have a look, and thank you to David for putting a lot of work into expanding the community within the volatility trading space.

