Thursday's Selloff And A Gathering Storm

The near-term outlook has deteriorated markedly over the past 72 hours thanks to a confluence of factors, not the least of which are escalating trade tensions and ongoing political turmoil.

On the other hand, none of the concerns that led to Monday's selloff (e.g., Facebook, political tumult, trade jitters) have been adequately addressed, and indeed, given the nature of those issues, they cannot be adequately addressed in an expedient way.

So that's an excerpt from my Monday evening post when I documented what, at the time, seemed like a pretty steep selloff. Needless to say, Monday was nothing compared to Thursday.

As you undoubtedly noticed, U.S. equities just suffered their worst losses since February 8. Here's the chart on that:

(Heisenberg)

For its part, the Dow was down more than 700 points on Thursday, and what I would note is that if you look at futures since the brief spike that followed the Fed, we're down more than 1,000 points (and counting as I write this on Thursday evening):

(Heisenberg)

Humor me for a moment and allow me to excerpt one more passage from the Monday post linked above. To wit:

Over the weekend, both here and over on my site, I tried to paint a picture of a market that faced at least three daunting headwinds but simultaneously enjoyed a handful of potentially supportive technicals. On the headwinds front, there's the political turmoil in D.C. which escalated materially on Friday evening with the firing of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and intensified further on Saturday and Sunday as the President and one of his attorneys took aim (verbally) at the special counsel probe. Additionally, there's still quite a bit of tension in the air regarding the recently announced tariffs and the prospect of a tit-for-tat dynamic that eventually mushrooms into a "hot" trade war. Finally, there's the Fed meeting, and more importantly, the new dot plot which at least some folks think will reveal a shift in the median 2018 dot, tipping four hikes as opposed to three.

Ok, so let's just start from the beginning of that second paragraph and work our way down.

See where I said "one of his attorneys"? Yeah, well that attorney (John Dowd) resigned on Thursday morning. That, friends, is not a great sign. Dowd was the lead on the Mueller probe and according to the New York Times, his decision to step away was directly related to how the president was inclined to approach a potential interview with the special counsel. I won't go into that any further here, but suffice to say it bodes ill and when that news hit at 11:20 ET, it pushed equities to what, at the time, were their lows of the day.

Moving on to the second point, we took one step closer on Thursday to just the kind of tit-for-tat "hot" global trade war that lots of folks have been warning about since the Trump administration slapped tariffs on washing machines and solar equipment back in January. That first step towards a more protectionist stance on trade went over largely without incident, but when the administration took things up a notch three weeks ago by announcing tariffs on steel and aluminum, people started to take the trade war threat a little more seriously.

One of the reasons this is such a disconcerting development is because it's impossible to know how it will ultimately play out. There's a (very good) argument to be made that this is to a large extent a political gambit designed to help shore up the GOP ahead of the midterm elections, but it's not reasonable to expect America's trading partners to sit on their hands in the meantime. As I never tire of reminding you, this all comes back to the "Goldilocks" narrative of synchronized global growth and still-subdued inflation. A trade war threatens both of those pillars.

Here's a chart that tries to decompose the effects of an escalation that sees everyone impose 5% tariffs on everyone else and also incorporates a 10% decline in equities (as you can see, this is broken down by country):

(Goldman)

That's just one simulation from one bank using 5% (more on the details of that simulation here). There are innumerable ways to play this out.

Following the steel and aluminum tariffs, the next question was how the 301 investigation would ultimately progress. There have been multiple leaks tipping what the administration would likely do, and on Thursday, the world got the official answer. As widely reported on Wednesday and on Thursday morning (i.e. ahead of the unveiling), the U.S. is set to levy some $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports in an effort to “offset” the theft of intellectual property.

Needless to say, China isn't pleased. Here's a smattering of the headlines from Thursday afternoon:

CHINESE EMBASSY URGES U.S. TO CEASE, DESIST W/ TRADE ACTIONS

U.S. TRADE ACTION IGNORED RATIONAL VOICES: CHINESE EMBASSY

CHINA IS SAID READYING PLAN TO DEAL W/ U.S. TRADE TENSIONS:SCMP

If you're wondering how many options Beijing has at its disposal in terms of retaliating, the answer is: a whole lot. As Bloomberg noted, there are multiple ways China could strike back including retaliatory measures against US crops, a crack down on tech companies that manufacture in China, replacing Boeing (NYSE:BA) orders with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF), a move to shrink the services surplus, an effort to cut down on the number of Chinese students who attend U.S schools and simply using the yuan as a weapon.

Deutsche Bank was out last week with a lengthy special report on how China would likely respond in a "trade war light" scenario and in a "trade war heavy" scenario. For now, it looks like we're closer to "light" than we are to "heavy", so I'll give you the list that corresponds to the former (for those interested in much more on this, you can find it here):

Trade war light, Scenario A: Limited tariff on tech imports: Under the trade war light scenario, we would expect China to retaliate, but not aggressively. The Chinese government is likely aware that trade tensions are related to the US political cycle. If the damage from trade frictions is manageable on the macro level, the Chinese government may want to avoid further escalation. The policy options could include: Higher tariffs on selected US exports to China: China would likely target imported products that would have significant impact on the US, and that China could afford to import less from the US. Based on these criteria, we have identified the following products: seeds and fruits (including soybeans), aircraft, pulp, nonferrous metal, wood, ores, and raw hides (Figure 8). Imports of these products amount to about $40bn. China could select from this list and retaliate by imposing “reciprocal” tariffs on imports from the US. It remains to be seen how such retaliation will play out under WTO’s rules. Some warning shots on US business interests in China: Many US firms already generate significant shares of their revenues from China, and their sales may not be reflected in the bilateral trade data. General Motors, for example, has a joint venture in China which supplies the Chinese market. The latest data show that while GM’s global auto sales were down by 9% in Q4 2017, its sales volume in China was up 6%. China already accounts for half of GM’s global sales as of Q4. A US- China trade war potentially puts companies like GM in a tough position. Similarly, when the diplomatic relationship between China and South Korea cooled in 2016, some Korean companies with large operations in China suffered losses in their sales revenue, suggesting that non-tariff barriers can be as damaging as tariff measures. Delay the process to open up the service sector, or provide preferential access to countries other than the US.

So again, that's kind of the "benign" scenario. In a more severe backlash, they could ultimately resort to depreciating the yuan (which could have all manner of consequences for global markets) or they could start selling U.S. Treasurys in earnest.

To be clear, there are all kinds of reasons to believe that aggressively selling USTs isn't something China wants to do. That would ripple through global markets and on top of that, it's not entirely clear it's realistic above and beyond any reserve diversification that's already taking place (in other words, if China was the so-called "marginal diversifier" it's not clear that they will be going forward). Besides, China's holdings have already fallen to a six-month low.

But again, they've got a whole lot of weapons at their disposal short of using the yuan and/or tossing their weight around in the U.S. debt market. In fact, literally as I was writing this post, the following headlines crossed:

CHINA PLANS RECIPROCAL TARIFFS ON US STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRODUCTS

CHINA PLANS TARIFFS ON $3B OF U.S. STEEL, ALUMINUM, PORK, WINE

In short, this is literally escalating by the minute and by the time this article is published, there will invariably be more details on those headlines.

I think you get the idea on the trade war issue. This is what everyone was afraid would happen and those fears are being realized in real-time.

Meanwhile, all of this is playing out as the market tries (largely in vain) to digest the Fed decision, the accompanying new SEP, the updated dot plot, and Jerome Powell's debut press conference (and this is the third point I made on Monday).

In sum, on the Fed: three hikes (total) projected in 2018, a steeper trajectory in 2019 and 2020, upward revisions to growth this year and next, lower unemployment trajectory across the board, and a modest inflation overshoot on core next year and on headline and core in 2020. As Wells Fargo put it, that's a "mix and match." You can read a summary of Wall Street opinions here, but suffice to say no one has a great read on it. The downward revision to the unemployment path was much more aggressive than the modest upward revision to the 2019 and 2020 inflation outlook and the steeper out-year rate path comes against an unchanged 2018 median dot. It's a mixed bag.

As far as the press conference goes, my own opinion is that it did not go well. Powell's "straightforward" demeanor is a stark contrast to his predecessor's academic approach and while that's being pitched as a positive development, my take is that it will eventually lead to more volatility precisely because a move away from the models and theories will mean less room to obfuscate, paradoxically creating less transparency and more uncertainty as markets will be less confident that the Fed will find an academic justification for moving the goal posts. My take is controversial and I certainly wouldn't call it "consensus". But if you go back and read my lengthy take as published yesterday afternoon over at Dealbreaker and then look at what happened in markets on Thursday, you might see where I'm coming from.

To be as clear as possible: I do not think it helps that the political turmoil and trade tension is playing out just as a new Fed chair who is not an economist gets his sea legs.

Taken together, I think it's fair to say that all of the above casts considerable doubt on the near-term outlook.

That said, the supportive technicals I detailed over the weekend (e.g. possible re-risking by systematic strats contingent upon the bottom not falling out completely and the ever-present buyback bid) could provide some semblance of a cushion.

One final note: the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) situation seems to be deteriorating and considering how heavily hedge funds and other investors have leaned on the market's high-fliers and taking into account the extent to which big-cap tech has shouldered the burden of the rally, I would be wary of a situation where sentiment continues to sour. Any further sign of regulatory pressure has the potential to accelerate the bursting of what Nomura is now calling "the data bubble."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.