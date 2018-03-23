3 Things In Biotech, March 22: Sun Is In, Fennec Moving Fast, Fortress Heads Out

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Sun Pharmaceuticals' biologic approved for plaque psoriasis

Company: Sun Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SMPQY)

Therapy: Tildrakizumab-asmn

Disease: Plaque psoriasis

News: Indian pharma SMPQY announced that the FDA has approved their IL-23 antibody tildrakizumab-asmn for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. This approval was based on the findings from two randomized, placebo-controlled trials showing significant clearance of plaque psoriasis compared with placebo.

Looking forward: With this approval, SMPQY enters a rather crowded field full of effective options for plaque psoriasis, including other therapies targeting interleukins, including the IL-23-directed antibody guselkumab. However, in spite of this rather heavy competition, SMPQY are likely going to be able to make a return on their investment with this approval, and the pie of plaque psoriasis is over $10 billion in the US alone.

Overall, if you are not familiar with this large pharma, this news might entice you to take a good look.





Fennec on the fast track in treatment for chemo-induced hearing loss

Company: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

Therapy: Sodium thiosulfate

Disease: Chemotherapy-induced hearing loss

News: FENC announced that the FDA has granted their formulation of sodium thiosulfate Fast Track designation for the prevention of hearing loss due to cisplatin treatment in children with hepatoblastoma. The designation is supported by findings from two separate phase 3 trials that included patients undergoing therapy for hepatoblastoma. Commentary from the company's CEO indicated that FENC intends to pursue a new drug application in short order.

Looking forward: This is not an area of supportive care you hear about all that often, as hearing loss isn't really one of the hallmark complications of chemotherapy, typically. But because kids are more likely to receive aggressive chemotherapy, they are at higher risk of developing this toxicity. What's more, it can have a more substantial impact on their lives, as speech and social development can be stunted in children with hearing loss. Thus, this is clearly an area of need into which FENC is stepping, and it appears they feel confident that they'll be able to move forward quickly.

It would seem that now would be a good time to take a deeper dive on FENC, based on this news.





Fortress Biotech subsidiary sprouts a new checkpoint inhibitor

Company: Checkpoint Therapeutics (OTCQX:CKPT), a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

Therapy: CK-301

Disease: Advanced cancers

News: CKPT announced that it has completed the dose escalation portion of their phase 1 trial investigating a fully human PD-L1 antibody, CK-301. This marks the initiation of the dose expansion cohort in the study, which CKPT hopes will yield efficacy findings in addition to the safety data. The company guided that they anticipate starting a registrational trial in 2019.

Looking forward: Honestly, there's not much in this news to tell me at this time that there is a differentiating feature of this PD-L1 antibody. Certainly, being fully human would seem to be an advantage over humanized antibodies like atezolizumab, but durvalumab and avelumab are both human. Moreover, the company intends to move into the increasingly crowded and competitive lung cancer space, where PD-L1 antibodies have struggled to gain a lot of credibility (save for a few key approvals).

Overall, this is interesting news, but I would definitely not consider a buy on the basis of this alone.

