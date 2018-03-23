Tile Shop: Should You Bet On The New Strategy?

The path may not be easier now due to the rise of Floor and Décor.

Tile Shop is reversing its course and moving back to “focus on upscale” strategy after shifting towards discounting and competing on price over the last couple of years.

Recent change in Tile Shop’s (TTS) strategy has made Wall Street nervous. The company is moving away from discounting and is focusing on upscale, fashion-conscious customers. The company has started meaningfully increasing new SKUs from 4Q17 and is expected to add 1000 new SKUs in 2018, in addition to 400 new SKUs already introduced by January 2018. This 36% increase in SKU count from ~3900 to ~5300 means meaningful increase in working capital and inventories.

The company also plans to remodel 30 stores this year spending on an average ~$0.5 million per store. This is necessary to attract upscale, fashion-conscious customers. I expect the remodeling run rate to remain similar going forward as the company will need to remodel its stores every five years to address the changing fashion needs given its new focus (current store count ~140). The company will also increase the base compensation of its sales associates and change its ecommerce strategy to move away from a price-driven approach.

Tile Shop’s change in strategy is an admission of the fact that it can’t compete with the bigger players like Floor & Décor (NYSE:FND) on price. While Wall Street is cautious about this change in strategy, management’s argument is that they are not trying something drastically new. A few years back, when Robert Rucker was CEO, the same “focus on upscale” strategy proved very successful. However, I don’t agree with management’s view.

The recent IPO and expansion plan of Floor & Décor has significantly changed the competitive dynamics of the industry. With ~73000 square foot of average store size (3x to 4x Tile Shop’s store size) and 83 stores (growing at 20% per annum), Floor & Décor caters to pro, do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers and is swiftly gaining market share. So, it’s not going to be an easy road for Tile Shop as it was a few years back.

Further, Tile Shop’s older model wasn’t perfect either. It required too much inventory (the company, at times, even had more than one year's worth of inventory in its stores) and heavy capex due to frequent remodeling requirement. The company was an easy target of short sellers and Robert Rucker had credibility issues due to which, now ousted CEO, Chris Homeister was hired.

Even though I never agreed with short sellers, the recent steps by management have made me question their competence.

While Robert Rucker wasn’t the CEO, he was still on the board when Chris Homeister was changing the company’s strategic direction focusing on increasing discounts , reducing SKUs and turning Tile Shop into a process-driven sales organization (instead of personalized experience its sales associates/design consultants used to provide). If there was a problem with this strategy, Robert Rucker should have intervened earlier.

Second, most of the successful companies while testing a new product or strategy want to try it on a small scale. If it succeeds, they can always scale up, if it fails, it’s a small failure. Tile Shop, on the other hand, first completely changed its strategy from focusing on upscale to competing on price and is now completely reversing it to focus on upscale. In the meantime, EPS has turned negative, same-store sales is declining mid-single digits (likely to turn worse in the coming quarters as last quarter had only one-month impact of the new strategy) and the share price has been decimated.

Ideally, the company should have tried its new strategy in a select group of stores to see if it is giving positive results in this new retail environment with Floor & Décor on the rise. Only if it was successful should it have deployed the initiative across the whole chain. The present approach is very risky.

Tile Shop reported a 4.9% decrease in SSS and $2.376 mn in non-GAAP net loss last quarter (GAAP net loss was $7.351 mn). Now, last quarter contained only one-month (December) contribution from new strategy and SSS is expected to be negatively impacted by new strategy (less discounting = fewer sales from existing customers, it will take some time to attract fashion-oriented customers to offset that).

This means SSS is going to decrease further in the coming quarters as the full impact of the new strategy is reflected in the numbers. Further, management has guided for $5 to $7 mn incremental spending in FY2018 to support its new strategy. So, going forward, we are likely to see more sales deleverage and increased expense as compared to Q4 levels. Hence, I expect net loss to widen going forward.

Sell-side analysts are expecting sales growth and positive EPS for the current and next quarter, which I see as unlikely.

Management has also guided for 25% to 35% increase in inventory in 2018 as compared to 2017. This equates to a $25 mn cash flow headwind. So, the FCF situation doesn't look encouraging either.

Retail turnarounds are difficult to execute. The company’s past track record of botched up strategy and execution doesn’t instill any confidence. Further, on the macro level, rising interest rate and shift towards first time home buyers doesn’t bode well for the company. Unless there is a clear path towards positive earnings and cash flow, I would recommend remaining on the sidelines.

