Owens & Minor: The Numbers Make A Bull Case, The Business Doesn't

But management credibility is pretty much shot, and there's no need or rush to try and time the bottom here.

The core business is declining, margin compression is increasing, and debt is not far from becoming a more significant concern.

Owens & Minor (OMI) looks like it could be a risk worth taking. OMI yields 6.7%. It trades at less than 8x 2018 consensus EPS, and possibly a sub-6x pro forma EV/EBITDA multiple. 2017 performance was terrible, but two acquisitions should contribute in 2018-2019. Even stabilization in the legacy medical supply distribution business likely suggests some upside from current levels near a thirteen-year low.

But there's another way to look at Owens & Minor. It's a heavily indebted, declining, business in a challenged industry. Amazon (AMZN) appears to be on its way in, another potential hit to a business already dealing with a multi-year trend of steadily compressing margins. Its own strategy going forward seems to have some holes - and at the least suggests that O&M would really like to get away from the business that drives ~three-quarters of profit.

I've recommended shorting OMI, even as the stock continued to plunge of late. At this point, I think the easy money probably has been made from that side. I can even see a glimmer of hope looking forward, particularly at the current valuation. But it's still far too early to chase OMI - and the dividend yield is no reason to do so. This is a highly leveraged turnaround play; if that play shows signs of hope, there will plenty of time to capture most of the upside. If it doesn't, the dividend will be of little consolation, as it's been for shareholders who have faced 50%+ losses over the past year, even with OMI's healthy distributions.

A Terrible, No-Good, 2017

OMI shares fell off a cliff about a year ago - and with good reason. 2017 performance was disastrous. All four earnings reports led to justified sell-offs, with disappointing preliminary Q4 results in early February dropping the stock over 16%. Revenue for the year dropped 4.2%. Non-GAAP operating income fell 20%. And the news was poor across the board.

In the core distribution business (the Domestic segment), revenue fell 4.3%. Segment EBIT dropped 19%. Price and margin compression continues to be a problem, with CEO Paul Phipps saying on the Q4 call that the "market continues to move toward discounted distribution, where products are increasingly used to subsidize distribution." International revenue did grow, but the segment's operating income of a year ago turned to a loss, thanks to increased onboarding costs and higher spend more generally.

Even the Proprietary segment - supposed to be a bulwark against the margin compression seen in the distribution business - saw revenue drop 6.7% for the year. That includes a 15% drop in a simply awful fourth quarter marked by execution problems in the kitting business and lower private label sales due to customer losses.

There are three problems for OMI coming out of 2017. The first is that management lost a lot of credibility over the course of the year. Guidance already had been pulled down before Q4; implied guidance coming out of Q3 was for $0.48-$0.58 in adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter. OMI actually generated just $0.35, a monster miss particularly given that the company should have been guiding conservatively and already was a month into the quarter at that point. The decline is particularly concerning because O&M lost key customer Kaiser Permanente in Q3 of 2016; Q4 was the first quarter where that loss was fully lapped, and yet the negative trend continued, with more customer losses per the Q4 call.

The second is that the performance steadily weakened as the year went on, which doesn't exactly raise hopes for an immediate turnaround. But the third, and biggest, problem is that 2017 isn't a one-off. It's simply an acceleration of a recent trend:

source: author from OMI press releases

Margins have been compressing for some time. O&M managed to buy some earnings growth (and margins) of late, but on an organic basis this has been a declining business for some time. 2017 performance is worse relative to past years, but the difference is in degree, not kind.

Even with attractive headline multiples and a 6%+ dividend yield, and even with acquisitions set to contribute over the next two years, OMI has basically no future unless that changes. Adjusted EBIT margins now are below 2%. The pro forma leverage ratio is in the range of 4.4x. At this point, all else equal, (including EBITDA multiples), a very rough estimate suggests 20 bps in incremental EBIT margin erosion probably knocks the stock down another 20%. EBIT margins declined 38 bps in 2017.

Help Is On The Way

On a trailing basis, OMI looks downright expensive, at 10.5x EV/EBITDA (calculating EBITDA as non-GAAP EBIT plus D&A, backing out amortization excluded in the non-GAAP calculation). But that's not the right way to look at Owens & Minor from an earnings power standpoint. OMI didn't give guidance for 2018, as it's waiting for its acquisition of Halyard to close, hopefully early next month. But there are a number of benefits on the way, which combined suggest earnings growth from 2017 levels:

$180 million in adjusted EBIT and ~$223 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2017;

~$10 million contribution from Byram Healthcare, which closed in August, based on guidance for ~5% earnings growth given on the Q2 call (relative to full-year expectations at the time);

$80 million in EBITDA from Halyard;

an estimated $40 million in synergies from Halyard, over three years;

as much as ~$95 million in incremental cost savings in 2018 and 2019;

tax benefits, given an adjusted effective rate guided to drop from 34.1% in 2017 to 24-26% in 2018.

There's a case, then, that pro forma EBITDA could be as high as $450 million - double the FY17 actual level. That's a bit of a stretch, as it includes cost savings and Halyard-related synergies not coming until 2019 or 2020. But even looking at 2018 figures, if the core business stays steady, EBITDA could come in as high as $360 million ($10 million from Byram, $80 million from Halyard, $50 million from cost savings). That's more than 50% higher than 2017 levels, and suggests a forward EV/EBITDA multiple around 6.8x. Another ~$85 million - 20%+ growth - would come from additional cost savings and synergies the next two years.

Depending on how D&A plays out, that in turn would suggest adjusted EPS easily above $2.50 in 2018 - up from $1.61 in 2017. Incremental benefits the next two years could add as much as an additional $1 in EPS. The problem is that no one expects that's how it will actually play out - including Owens & Minor itself.

Will Earnings Grow?

The problem is that weakness in the core business is going to offset at least a solid portion of those potential benefits. At the moment, an 8-analyst consensus projects 2018 EPS of $2.04. It's worth noting that Owens & Minor itself, after Q2, guided for 2018 EPS of $2.25-$2.35 - and that was before the accretive contribution from Halyard (which should add $0.15-$0.20, by my numbers)

In the Q&A of the Q4 call, Phipps noted an acceleration of the margin pressure facing the distribution business. And the problem with adding cost savings from RBT (Rapid Business Transformation) is that O&M already generated $50 million-plus in savings in 2017 on an annualized basis. Even with the savings last year, the pressures on the business still led to the stiff compression in margins.

There's little, if any, reason to see that playing out differently in 2018 - by management's own admission. On the call, Phipps cited a two-pronged plan to fight margin pressure, with the first being "to offset as much as that [compression] as we can through our business transformation, or what we call the RBT". Note the phrasing of "as much...as we can". In other words, the cost savings aren't accretive; they're defensive.

Management did seem to argue on the call for a brighter 2018. Phipps said in the Q&A that "we're certainly modeling in improvements to our core legacy business." Meier told an analyst that the better quarterly run rate for the business heading into 2018 was Q3 EBIT of $48.5 million, not the Q4 level of $42 million-plus. O&M seems to be arguing that the core business will improve, allowing for some accretion of RBT benefits. And combined with acquisition benefits, that would result in EPS well above consensus, with something in the range of $2.30-$2.50 implying a P/E in the 6-7x range.

So the question at the moment, clearly, is whether management is right. The possibility that management is right, or close, looks like enough to call off the short for now, particularly at the current valuation. But the likelihood that management is wrong limits any optimism toward a turnaround, at least in the near term, for several reasons.

The first reason is that OMI really isn't that cheap, particularly when considering the leverage. Investors have been fleeing the space:

OMI data by YCharts

OMI's underperformance isn't necessarily the sign of an opportunity driven by a market overreaction; rather, it has come at least in part due to the fact that its leverage is much higher than that of peers.

As a result of the declines, those peers look reasonably cheap as well. Cardinal Health (CAH) trades at under 9x EBITDA. McKesson (MCK), admittedly a different model, is valued at 11x the midpoint of its FY18 adjusted EPS guidance. Stocks across the sector dropped last month on news that Amazon was more intently targeting the space. So the 'cheap' headline multiples here, in the range of 6x+ pro forma EBITDA and 8-10x EPS, really aren't that impressive on a peer basis.

The second problem is that though O&M is modeling an improvement in the core business in 2018, it certainly appears to be preparing for long-term weakness. The acquisitions of Byram, a direct-to-patient supplier, and Halyard, a manufacturer of surgical supplies, are meant to get away from the core distribution business. On the Q4 call, Phipps said Halyard was part of a plan to get branded products to 20-25% of sales.

In other words, O&M has spent over $1 billion - more than its current market cap - to diversify away from its legacy business. Simply from a strategic standpoint, that certainly suggests that Owens & Minor believes the margin and pricing pressures will continue.

And if that's the case, it's simply too difficult to have much confidence in the business here. Near-term results almost certainly will look better. I wouldn't be surprised to see a post-Q1 pop if 2018 guidance is in the $2+ range for EPS, which seems achievable. Phipps continues to talk up the fact that the medical supply chain is "broken and disconnected", as he put it on the Q4 call, and that O&M can take the same tack as Amazon to find value for its customers, and itself.

If he's right, there's admittedly huge upside here. But this is a relatively small player (revenues are roughly 7% of that of CAH) with 4x+ leverage and sub-2% EBIT margins. 80% of the business is under pressure before Amazon arrives. Increasingly, this looks like a binary play - and that means a 6%+ annual dividend yield really doesn't change the case here. Investors have to truly believe in Phipps and O&M to project a long-term, sustainable turnaround. After 2017, that's tough to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.