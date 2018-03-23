DURECT Corporation: Upcoming Milestones And DUR-928 Progress

DURECT Corporation has two upcoming FDA PDUFA dates that could drive increased interest in its stock, and it will also have initial Phase 2 data on DUR-928 later in 2018. Regarding the former, Indivior has a July 28th PDUFA date for its once monthly injectable risperidone to treat schizophrenia. DURECT assigned patents to Indivior relating to this compound, and upon approval, it would receive a $5 million milestone payment and be eligible for a future single digit percent earnout based on US sales. Its outlicensed Remoxy ER extended release oxycodone capsule has an Adcom date of June 26th and a PDUFA date of August 7th. DURECT would be eligible for a sales royalty that ranges between 6-11.5%.

Regarding DUR-928, three Phase 2 trials are slated to begin in 2018. For primary sclerosing cholangitis, the company has received orphan designation. There will be two daily oral dose groups, and initial data should be available late in 2018. In alcoholic hepatitis, the Phase 2a study will involve DUR-928 administered by IV infusion. The severe, acute form of this disease carries a high risk of death. Current therapies are aimed at reducing liver injury and suppressing inflammation, but have not proved very beneficial. In psoriasis, DUR-928 will be delivered topically.

NAFLD is a widely prevalent disease, estimated to have a global prevalence of 25%, and 24% in the US. In 2030, this percentage is expected to increase to 28%. As for NASH, it is estimated that about 15-20 million Americans have the disease, and of these, 1.3 million have cirrhosis. NASH comorbidities include obesity, type 2 diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertriglyceridemia, hypertension and metabolic syndrome. Currently, there are no approved pharmacotherapies, but, given the estimated annual market exceeding $10 billion, there is a tremendous amount of drug development. This includes FXR agonists, pan-caspase inhibitors, PPAR agonists, ASK-1 inhibitors, an FGF-19 variant and DUR-928, among others. While very early on in clinical study, DUR-928 has shown a dose dependent reductions of certain biomarkers after a sigle dose, including IL-18, bilirubin and CK-18. Animal studies have previously demonstrated reductions in inflammation, fibrosis and ballooning, with improvement in insulin sensitivity. Of interest, yesterday, Regeneron and Alnylam announced a NASH collaboration based on the HSD17 beta13 target using RNAi. A paper published in 2014 (Wen et al.) provided evidence that 17 beta HSD13 was a pathogenic protein in NAFLD. It further stated that SREBP-1 levels were significantly increased in mouse livers with 17 beta HSD13 overexpression, and that expression of FAS, a target gene of SREBP-1, was also significantly upregulated. It is worth noting that one of the pathways through which DUR-928 acts is SREBP-1c. Furthermore, DUR-928 would be taken orally for this indication.

DURECT has also completed a small phase 1 study in acute kidney injury. This condition is associated with a significant increase in hospitalization costs of at least $5 billion. It is estimated to affect as many as one in five hospitalized patients, and in-hospital mortality is estimated at 20-25%, though in excess of 50% for those patients requiring dialysis. There is no approved pharmacotherapy.

Over the next year, DURECT could realize milestone payments and royalties related to two of its legacy products. Furthermore, there will be initial phase 2 data on its lead compound, DUR-928. While initial phase 2 clinical trials with DUR-928 will not be focused on NASH, readouts related to PSC could have implications for NASH success. Furthermore, results from the alcoholic hepatitis phase 2a study could similarly provide insight into applicability for other diseases. I continue to maintain that the current valuation of the stock does not reflect the value creation opportunities that will unfold over the next year. Investment in DURECT should be considered a high risk, but there are few stocks with similar upside potential.

