Sell: Take The Gains And Losses Now

The equity markets are in imminent danger because President Trump’s paranoia has seized the levers of power. The appointment of John Bolton as National Security Adviser signals this ascendance. Therefore I sold almost half my portfolio today. These sales included some or all of my Alphabet (GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Berkshire (BRK.B), Blackstone (BX), PJT Partners (PJT), Facebook (FB), and Whirlpool (WHR). They have been good investments, but the time for caution has come.

The last time I did anything like that was October 2007.

I may be wrong that the equity markets will react badly to increased tariffs (and retaliation), potential war with Iran, potential war with North Korea, escalation of tensions with China, the President’s reactions to imminent intimate revelations about extramarital affairs, and his temptation to fire Special Counsel Mueller or otherwise to kill his investigation. But I don’t think I am wrong.

Great corporations are still making money, still developing good products, and still have bright futures. But Trump’s mania will trump all that, as we likely will see over the next year. Europeans will react by imposing regulations and taxation, Asians will close their markets to America’s best products, and consumers will take fright from the bellicose nature of the time. Equity markets are supposed to anticipate events like those, and therefore they are likely to decline significantly.

Those predictions could be wrong. But if they are wrong, then the upside of the market is likely to be smaller than the downside of my being right.

Usually at Seeking Alpha we explain our views with graphs and data. The Heisenberg gave us data here. But we need no new data to know that the equity markets are quite fully priced. We need no new data to see that the Fed raising rates in a time of geopolitical uncertainty cannot make the situation better. We need no further testimony from psychiatrists about the President’s proclivities. He is a very smart person, but when his demons prevail over his reason, intelligence becomes a liability rather than an advantage. And the market will react negatively to what those demons are likely to do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AAPL, FB, AMN, BX, PJT.

