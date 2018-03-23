Village Super Market: Fill Your Cart With Some Shares

Village Super Market (VLGEA) is a small, regional supermarket chain operating 29 ShopRite supermarkets in New Jersey (26 stores), Maryland (2 stores), and Pennsylvania (1 store). The first store was founded in 1937 by Greek immigrants Nick and Perry Sumas and many of the family members continue to run the business.

The company is underfollowed by the street, has no analyst coverage, and does not hold earnings calls.

VLGEA has a dual class structure, with Class A entitled to cash dividends of 54% greater than those paid to Class B holders. Class A holders, however, are entitled to one vote per share, while Class B holders (all held by insiders) are entitled to 10 votes per share. Shares of Class B common stock are convertible to Class A shares at any time. Company insiders own 43% of all outstanding shares, but have >65% of the voting power as of the latest proxy filing. Other notable holders include Royce & Associates who has been a shareholder since 2010.

VLGEA's stores are on the larger side, averaging 59,000 square feet, and seek to provide a one-stop shopping experience with offerings including pharmacy, bakery, deli, and prepared foods. Additionally, 13 of the 29 stores offer the ability to order online and either pick up your groceries in store or have them delivered to your home.

Source: Company reports

VLGEA is also the second largest member of Wakefern, the largest retailer-owned food cooperative in the United States and the owner of the ShopRite name. The membership in Wakefern has numerous benefits including economies of scale in purchasing, distribution, ShopRite private label products, and advertising/promotion (including the ShopRite Price Plus card), allowing the chain to be more competitive with larger retailers with superior capabilities. As the second largest member, VLGEA owns 12.9% of Wakefern's outstanding stock. Wakefern and its 50 members operate 345 supermarkets and other food retail formats. Each member is required to purchase at least 85% of products from Wakefern and members are paid "patronage dividends" (which VLGEA records as a reduction of cost of goods sold) proportional to the dollar volume of purchases from Wakefern during each fiscal year. Substantially all earnings of Wakefern are paid out in this manner. Members also make contributions to various Wakefern committees and provide input. Currently, VLGEA's Chief Marketing Officer, Nicholas Sumas, is a member of Wakefern's Board of Directors.

The company is extremely conservatively run, which makes sense given the longtime family ownership. Cash typically ranges between 4% and 7% of sales and 20% and 25% of total assets. Debt is minimal, and the company maintains a net cash position. Even when including capitalized operating leases (estimated at 8x annual rent expense), adjusted debt to EBITDAR sits at 2.0x and adjusted net debt to EBITDAR at 0.7x, which is much lower than most grocery peers.

Source: Author estimates. Note: I define adjusted debt as gross debt + capitalized operating leases (at 8x rent expense)

The majority of operating cash flow is allocated towards capex and dividends. Over the last 10 years, 52% of operating cash flow has gone towards store capex (new stores, remodels, etc), 31% has gone towards paying dividends, 6% has gone towards debt paydown, 3% has gone towards acquisitions, and 3% has been used for share repurchases.

VLGEA has historically earned high returns on invested capital (ROIC) for a grocery business, though these returns have notably come down in recent years.

Source: Author estimates. Note: Invested capital calculation excludes goodwill and includes estimated capitalized operating leases.

I look at ROIC as the product of its two components, NOPAT margin (NOPAT/sales) and invested capital turnover (sales/avg. invested capital). Despite having low margins, VLGEA has historically been able to earn high ROIC due to higher invested capital turnover relative to other grocers. This stems from the inherent advantages of the company's Wakefern membership, which reduces working capital.

Source: Author estimates

However, recent competitive pressures, along with historically low food deflation, have continued to pressure industry returns.

Source: Author estimates. Note: When possible, quarterly results have been aligned to conform to the typical retail fiscal year ending in December or January. All invested capital calculations exclude goodwill and include capitalized operating lease estimates.

Competitive Advantages

Wakefern Membership

As I noted earlier, VLGEA's membership in Wakefern allows the company to operate much more efficiently than many of its peers. Economies of scale in areas like distribution/transportation, advertising, and purchasing translate into negative working capital for VLGEA. Over at least the last 10 years, working capital (current operating assets less current operating liabilities) on the balance sheet has been negative, which is relatively uncommon in the grocery industry. This allows for faster inventory turnover, cash conversion, and generally leads to higher returns on each dollar of capital invested.

Additionally, the Wakefern stake itself is likely highly valuable and should provide VLGEA with some margin of safety. The 12.9% equity stake is currently carried on VLGEA's balance sheet at $27.1mm. Wakefern recently reported total company sales of $16.3bn in fiscal 2017. While little information is disclosed about Wakefern, we can do some rough math to come up with a ballpark estimate for the value of VLGEA's stake. Given that Wakefern makes money from distribution as well as from operating retail supermarkets, I've put together a comp table below of distributors and retailers and their trailing Price to Sales ratios (since I only have top line revenue data for Wakefern). At the median multiple of 0.17x sales, Wakefern's equity would be worth $2.74bn and thus VLGEA's stake would be worth $353mm or $24.58 per share, or roughly equal to the current stock price. In other words, if my Wakefern estimate is close to correct, then a purchaser of VLGEA's stock is essentially getting the 29 store retail grocery business for free.

I don't expect this stake will be monetized anytime soon, but I do think that this should provide a margin of safety.

Well-Entrenched in Local New Jersey Markets

ShopRite carries a strong brand presence in the Northeast with hundreds of stores in New Jersey and the surrounding states. Having been active in the market for over 70 years, ShopRite has gained a strong foothold in numerous New Jersey communities.

As you can see below, 18 of VLGEA's stores are located in Northern New Jersey, 8 are in Southern New Jersey, 2 are in Maryland, and 1 is in Pennsylvania.

Source: Google Maps

Detailed view of Northern New Jersey stores:

Source: Google Maps

Given that there are only 29 stores, I conducted a store-by-store analysis online to survey the current competitive set and find out any anecdotal information about the store base. I looked at Google Maps for each location to note any nearby competitors and looked at online reviews (mostly from Yelp) for each store. While online reviews are far from perfect and suffer from self-selection bias, I nonetheless found it useful.

Based on my Google Maps analysis, I estimate that 14 stores (~48% of the store base) are located in markets where there are relatively few "name brand" competitors. This is obviously my subjective assessment, but I found it encouraging that nearly half of the store base is located in markets with only one or two big competitors (or just smaller independent grocers). While this could point to an opening for new competitive entrants in the future, I'd note that several of these markets are relatively small towns that may not necessarily make economic sense for a new competitive entrant. On the other hand, I estimate that 10 stores (~34% of the store base) are in markets with several credible competitors. However, some of these crowded markets are home to newer or recently-renovated VLGEA ShopRite stores which tended to have very positive reviews.

In my analysis of Yelp reviews, I found that reviews for 9 different stores (31% of the store base) mentioned ShopRite having low prices. Pricing trends do fluctuate over time, but it was encouraging that customer reviews on ~1/3 of the store base mentioned the low prices as a positive. I also found that reviews for 8 different stores (28% of store base) mentioned the stores constantly being crowded, which I took as another positive. Note that I tried to focus on relatively recent reviews as opposed to older, less relevant ones.

On the downside, my analysis of reviews indicated that several of the stores suffer from poor service and that some of the stores are outdated. While certain people who have negative experiences tend to feel more strongly about leaving negative reviews, it was nonetheless illuminating that some of the stores clearly could use more investment. However, the fact that ~48% of stores have few big competitors nearby could limit some customers from taking their business elsewhere, especially in small towns.

Attractive Square Footage Metrics

VLGEA's supermarkets have some of the highest sales per selling square foot relative to other pure-play grocery stores.

Source: Author estimates, Company reports. Note: TTM metrics calculated as of latest reported quarter.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA per square foot is very attractive relative to other pure-play grocers as well, and is second only to Publix, a phenomenal grocery chain that is unfortunately not publicly-traded.

Source: Author estimates, Company reports. Note: TTM metrics calculated as of latest reported quarter.

The high levels of sales and EBITDA per square foot are especially notable given that VLGEA is such a small chain with only 29 stores. A few opportunistic store purchases (or new store openings) could really move the needle for the company given the high sales and EBITDA per square foot. The grocery industry has been consolidating in recent years, and VLGEA could be a big beneficiary of this trend should the right stores come up for sale.

Given the high family ownership, however, I think that an outright sale of the company itself is less likely.

The Opportunity

If VLGEA can return to strong levels of sales growth, then the company should be able to leverage expenses and drive higher ROIC seen in previous years.

As you can see below, periods of margin weakness have been correlated with periods of weakening comp sales growth, as it becomes more difficult to leverage fixed costs.

Source: Author estimates, Company reports

Notably, comps have been weak over the last few years as stores have been hit with the double whammy of numerous competitive openings and a period of historically difficult food deflation. The chart below highlights the comp trends over the last 18 quarters, including callouts from the company highlighting what impacts drove comp results. Store remodels/expansions and new stores entering the comp base have helped comps during most of this period, but competitive openings and deflation since fiscal 2Q16 have negated much of this benefit.

Source: Author estimates, Company reports

Encouragingly, deflation seems to have subsided and has been a tailwind for comps in the last two quarters. While new competitive openings are still hurting comps, there are fewer having an impact (peaked at 7 openings in fiscal 1Q17 whereas the latest quarter only saw an impact from 2 openings). It's also encouraging that the company raised full year comp guidance from a range of -2% to 0% to a range of -0.5% to +0.5%.

Regarding food inflation, the historic period of food deflation seems to be over. The Food at Home inflation Y/Y was negative for 19 months and has since rebounded into positive territory for the last 8 months.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Below, I've put together a contribution analysis that shows the various components that drove the deflation and subsequent inflation in the index.

Source: Author estimates, Bureau of Labor Statistics

As you can see, the last month saw a deceleration in a few categories which is a bit concerning, so this trend will be something to watch over the next few months. But a broader return to inflation should benefit VLGEA's comps, driving expense leverage.

Additionally, year-over-year grocery sales as reported in the U.S. Census Monthly Retail Trade Report indicate improved comp trends for VLGEA. Historically, the year-over-year change in grocery sales, lagged by three quarters, has had a reasonably strong correlation with VLGEA comps (+0.66 over the last 25 quarters). As the chart below indicates, national grocery sales have ticked up in the last few quarters. If this relationship holds, VLGEA could see higher comp sales in the near future.

Source: Author estimates, U.S. Census Bureau. Note: monthly Census data has been summed and aligned to match VLGEA's fiscal quarterly calendar.

Further, data from grocery peers is also supportive of improving comps. Below, you can see that the industry 2 year stack has stopped decelerating and has actually slightly improved over the last few quarters.

Source: Author estimates, Company reports. Note: comp data used is the average of comps from Publix, KR, SFS, IMKTA, VLGEA, WMK, NGVC, and SFM. Data has been aligned to fit the traditional retail reporting calendar (ending in December or January).

In addition to driving comps, VLGEA should also drive sales growth through store remodels and new locations. This summer, the company is opening a new ShopRite store in the Bronx, NY. Though this location has been delayed, it is slated to open in the summer of 2018. According to news reports, this will be the first nearby grocery store serving this area since Key Food closed in October 2015. Commenters on local news stories as well as the store's Facebook page seem pretty excited about the new store. The Bronx is a new market for VLGEA, so depending on the success of the store, it could lead to other new store opportunities in the future.

In addition to the new store, VLGEA is also planning two major remodels and several smaller remodels this fiscal year (ending July 2018) which will likely drive a sales lift. In the latest quarter, annual capex guidance dropped from $50mm to $30mm as it appears a new replacement store slated for fiscal 2018 was shelved. Perhaps this replacement store was pushed out to fiscal 2019. Note that new stores and replacement stores are included in the comp base after four full quarters have elapsed, while store renovations and expansions are included in the comp base immediately.

Valuation

Given the potential for improved comp growth and margin leverage to drive higher ROIC, VLGEA's stock is really cheap at current levels. VLGEA is trading at 4.2x TTM EV/EBITDA per the chart below, which is towards the lower end of its historical trading range. As comps improve, I believe that the stock will rerate higher.

VLGEA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

VLGEA also looks extremely cheap relative to pure-play grocery peers. I believe that Village should clearly trade at a lower multiple than Sprouts (SFM) which generally earns a higher ROIC due to higher margins (more natural/organic) and has significantly more growth potential. I think it should also trade at a lower multiple than Kroger (KR) which is a best in class grocer with a seasoned and strong management team. Averaging the three pure-play conventional grocers' multiples (KR, WMK, and IMKTA) yields a multiple of 6.7x EBITDA, which is $31.60 or ~25% upside. Additionally, I think there's likely higher upside should improved comp growth lead to higher margins.

VLGEA EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

On a trailing basis, the FCF/EV yield is 9.9%, which is extremely attractive. Additionally, FCF will see a substantial benefit going forward as a result of tax reform. Historically, VLGEA's tax rate has been very high at ~41-42%.

With this attractive FCF yield and a dividend yield of ~4%, I'm happy to own the stock at these levels.

Risks

The biggest risk I see to this story is that competitive pressures continue to weigh on sales. As indicated in the chart above, competitive openings in VLGEA's markets have negatively impacted comps in the last 9 quarters. Below, I've included a table over time showing the competitor callouts from VLGEA's 10-Ks. As you can see, Aldi and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) were added in the latest 10-K, indicating that the company is feeling the same competitive pressures that grocery investors have been fearing over the last couple years.

Source: Company reports

However, while the expansion of hard discounters like Aldi and Lidl is certainly a real threat, it's worth noting that many grocers have been pulling back and slowing store growth. This could alleviate some of the competitive pressures in coming years. Below I've included y/y store growth data, which has slowed in aggregate over the last several quarters.

Source: Author estimates, Company reports. Note: The latest Albertsons store count is held constant as they have not yet reported. Data has been aligned to fit the traditional retail reporting calendar (ending in December or January).

As noted above, continued deflation is also a risk. While it appears that the food deflation cycle has turned, the last quarter did see a deceleration in the Food at Home index. Prolonged deflation would make it harder for VLGEA to leverage fixed costs like payroll and utilities.

On the flip side, however, there are also risks association with sustained food inflation. If product costs increase rapidly, then food retailers will have to raise prices at the shelf to maintain their margins. However, many grocers may be resistant to raising prices, as it could make them less competitive relative to nearby stores. Price is often cited as the #1 most important factor for grocery shoppers, so many grocery stores may not want to hike prices and sacrifice traffic. In that case, margin compression is likely because unit costs are going up but unit prices are not. The ideal scenario for VLGEA (as well as for most food retailers) is gradual cost inflation, because it can be easily passed through without a big shock to customers and product margins can be maintained.

Lastly, drastic cuts to SNAP benefits could also negatively impact VLGEA's stores. SNAP was called out as a headwind to comps back in fiscal 2Q14 (ended January 2014) but haven't been mentioned since then. Based on reported SNAP data, it appears that New Jersey SNAP recipients abruptly dropped during that period. Since 2015, New Jersey SNAP recipients have been declining y/y, but it has been more gradual. Further cuts to SNAP benefits could reduce purchases, particularly at some of VLGEA's stores in lower-income areas.

Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Conclusion

I think that VLGEA currently represents a fantastic opportunity to buy a conservatively-run Northeastern grocery store chain at a near historically low multiple. Comp growth should improve as food inflation resumes and as competitive threats subside, driving margin leverage and higher ROIC. I also expect further growth from VLGEA's expansion into the Bronx this summer.

Additionally, I estimate that VLGEA's stake in Wakefern could be worth VLGEA's entire market cap. While this stake is unlikely to be monetized anytime soon, its value should provide a margin of safety for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLGEA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.