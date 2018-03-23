Intrinsic Value Of The Big 3 Diversified U.S. Banks

Bank of America's metrics are on the improve after many down years post the GFC.

Comparison of key banking metrics for the largest global banks reveals that the major US banks are generally in good shape.

The US financial sector has been on a solid run of late. Over the last 12 months the S&P 500 Financials Sector has returned 18.9% relative to the S&P 500 Index of 17.9%. Many analysts have formed the view that with the potential for higher market interest rates, this sector has a long runway ahead. So with this in mind I thought that it would be a good time to update my estimates of the intrinsic value of the 3 major diversified banks. Over a series of 4 articles I will value JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). In this first article I will set the scene by reviewing the performance of the 3 banks over the last 10 years and compare their current performance to the Sector.

Size of the US Banking Loan Books

When I think about a main-street bank I immediately look at how its loan book has been performing. I think that the loan book is the key to the profitability of the bank. The loan book allows the bank to generate income both from the loan (interest income) and by servicing the loan (non-interest income).

The typical large bank loan book can be broadly broken down into 3 segments:

Consumer (including mortgages, credit cards, car loans, personal loans, etc).

Corporate.

Foreign (loans made off-shore).

The most reliable source of information about the US banking system is the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve regularly publishes information about the Consumer credit market and the Corporate credit market.

The key question that I am looking to answer from the Federal Reserve data is - what is the size of the market and what is its growth rate? Of course, the Federal Reserve does not provide any data on the size of the market for loans made off-shore by US banks (foreign loans).

The data indicates that the market size for these segments are:

The data indicates that the market size for these segments are:

Market Size Sector Size ($B) Consumer Segment $3,841 Corporate Segment $2,124 Total $5,965

The data indicates that the 5 year compound annual growth rates (CAGR) are:

5 Year CAGR Market JPM WFC BAC Consumer Segment 5.6% 4.4% 0.7% -3.8% Corporate Segment 7.6% 4.9% 6.0% 8.2% Foreign Segment n/a 7.3% 13.1% 1.0% Total 6.3% 4.9% 3.7% 0.6%

Global Bank Comparisons

Now we are ready to benchmark how the Financial sector is performing so that we can put the performance of our 3 banks into perspective. I ran a global screen on Capital iQ in order to develop a report detailing the relevant financial information about the Sector. My screen had the following criteria:

The companies must be classified as Diversified Banks.

The companies must have a market capitalisation greater than $500M.

The screen identified 298 companies which met this criteria. I have called this group of companies the Global Financial sector. Within this group of companies I also isolated the 50 largest banks by market capitalisation. The metrics of the market leading banks can be quite different to the rest of the Sector. I have termed this group - 50 Largest.

I have taken the latest published financial information from each of these companies (where it was available) and then formed a distribution around each of the financial metrics (10th percentile, 25th percentile, median, 75th percentile and 90th percentile) so that I could identify the cut-offs for each group of percentiles within the data set.

Key Banking Performance Metrics

The Financial sector, in particular, reports an enormous number of metrics (many of them mandated by regulators) to help investors to understand how they are performing. I think there are an important handful to focus on:

Pre-tax Profit / Total Tangible Assets.

Net Interest / Total Tangible Assets (a modified version of net interest margin).

Net Interest Income / Total Revenue.

Overhead Ratio.

Non-Performing Loan Ratio.

Loan Provision Ratio.

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio.

Let's review each metric in order to understand why it is important, what the distribution of data looks like in the Sector and how our 3 banks are performing relative to the Sector and each other:

Pre-Tax Profit per Tangible Asset

This metric allows me to compare banks throughout the world without the distortions caused by different country tax rates impacting the profit result. Only Tangible Assets are included so that the impact of intangibles doesn't mask the performance of the underlying assets.

The distributions are:

Pre-Tax Profit on Tangible Assets 10th Percentile 25th Percentile Median 75th Percentile 90th Percentile All Banks 0.33% 0.77% 1.24% 1.79% 2.71% Largest 50 0.33% 0.70% 1.08% 1.36% 1.72%

I have collected the last 10 years of data for JPM, WFC and BAC from their SEC filings. The data is presented as the median result for the last 10 years, the median for the last 5 years and last year's result. I have used medians because the averages are impacted by the large swings caused by the global financial crisis (GFC):

Pre-Tax Profit on Tangible Assets JPMorgan Wells Fargo Bank of America 10 Year Median 1.22% 1.65% 0.30% 5 Year Median 1.34% 1.92% 1.07% Last Year 1.45% 1.43% 1.32%

Now we need to keep in mind what this particular metric is showing us. This is the bank's profit before tax after netting out all costs incurred in operating the bank, including loan losses.

The data indicates:

The JPMorgan and Wells Fargo metric are in the highest quartile of the largest 50 banks throughout the economic cycle.

The Bank of America metric has been significantly impacted by its post GFC acquisitions (which necessitated major write-downs) but they seem to be getting their house in order as demonstrated by the improving metric.

JPMorgan's metric is remarkably consistent through the cycle showing that its peak to trough result is much narrower than most.

Wells Fargo's recent low performance is probably caused by their regulatory problems.

Now that we know the bank's total profit before tax it would be interesting to understand how they generated those profits. As we know, banks generate their profits by lending out funds at a higher price than what it costs them to borrow the funds and also by charging for services associated with the assets that they own. Let's start by looking at the profit from the loan book.

Net Interest Income per Tangible Asset

This ratio helps me to understand how much profit came from the spread between what the bank paid for funds and what they charged for funds across its trading assets - this is called the net interest margin (NIM).

I would have liked to have generated a distribution of the NIMs across my data sample but not all of the individual data was available. I have had to make do with a modified version which substitutes total tangible assets for trading assets. The impact of this change causes the metric to be lower than the reported NIM (as the total amount of tangible assets is greater than the amount of trading assets) but I think that the conclusions that can be drawn from the data are the same:

Net Interest on Tangible Assets 10th Percentile 25th Percentile Median 75th Percentile 90th Percentile All Banks 1.22% 1.69% 2.45% 3.39% 4.86% Largest 50 0.84% 1.37% 1.72% 2.40% 3.13%

The data for JPM, WFC and BOA is:

Net Interest on Tangible Assets JPMorgan Wells Fargo Bank of America 10 Year Median 1.9% 2.8% 2.1% 5 Year Median 1.9% 2.6% 2.0% Last Year 2.0% 2.6% 2.0%

The data indicates:

The NIM for all 3 banks is very consistent through the economic cycle.

All 3 banks have a NIM which is in the top half of the largest 50 banks. WFC is in the top quartile.

WFC has a significantly higher NIM than JPM and BOA. Later on I will look at how they do this.

The NIM can be broken down into 2 constituent components:

What did customers' pay - this is called the Earning Asset Yield.

What did the bank pay for cash - this is called the Cost of Funds.

I have reviewed the historical data for these 2 components in the 10-K filings. The data reveals that the spread of the Cost of Funds between the 3 banks is typically 0.2 to 0.3%. I would conclude that the difference in NIM predominantly comes from what the banks charge their customers for loans and not from what it costs them to fund the loans. My conclusion is that WFC has a proportion of customers who pay, on average, more than the customer base at JPM and BOC. I will elaborate on this further when I unpack some of the other metrics.

Net Interest Income Ratio

This ratio measures what proportion of the bank's revenue comes from the net interest spread on loans relative to the revenues generated from fees and charges.

Net Interest Income Ratio 10th Percentile 25th Percentile Median 75th Percentile 90th Percentile All Banks 56% 67% 80% 94% 112% Largest 50 51% 58% 71% 87% 93%

The data for JPM, WFC and BOA is:

Net Interest Income Ratio JPMorgan Wells Fargo Bank of America 10 Year Median 49% 53% 48% 5 Year Median 47% 53% 48% Last Year 50% 56% 51%

The data indicates:

All 3 banks derive a very high proportion of their revenues from non-interest revenues. JPM and BAC are in the highest 10th percentile for the 50 largest banks whilst WFC is in the top quartile.

This probably goes a long way in explaining why the return on assets of these banks is in the top half of the Sector.

Overhead Ratio

This ratio measures total Non-Interest Expenses as a proportion of Total Revenue. It is a measure of the bank's operating efficiency or expense control.

Overhead Ratio 10th Percentile 25th Percentile Median 75th Percentile 90th Percentile All Banks 33.8% 41.3% 49.8% 57.7% 67.2% Largest 50 31.8% 39.4% 52.9% 61.9% 69.7%

The data for JPM, WFC and BOA is:

Overhead Ratio JPMorgan Wells Fargo Bank of America 10 Year Median 64% 58% 72% 5 Year Median 63% 58% 69% Last Year 59% 66% 63%

The data indicates:

That compared to other large banks, JPM, WFC and BOA have a high overhead cost structure.

Over the last 10 years, JPM and BOA have both made improvements to their cost efficiency.

WFC's most recent year has been impacted by additional regulatory costs but prior to this it was the most efficient of the 3 banks.

Non-Performing Loan Ratio

This ratio seeks to show what proportion of the bank's loan book is more than 90 days overdue from a scheduled loan repayment. It is a key indicator of the health of a bank's loan book.

Non-Performing Loan Ratio 10th Percentile 25th Percentile Median 75th Percentile 90th Percentile All Banks 0 0 1.15% 3.16% 5.76% Largest 50 0.43% 0.73% 1.64% 2.02% 4.11%

The data for JPM, WFC and BOA is:

Non-Performing Loan Ratio JPMorgan Wells Fargo Bank of America 10 Year Median 1.20% 2.08% 1.93% 5 Year Median 0.84% 1.40% 1.09% Last Year 0.69% 0.91% 0.72%

The data indicates:

Compared to the 50 largest banks, JPM, WFC and BOC have a relatively low proportion of non-performing loans. Both JPM and BOC are in the lowest quartile.

JPM appears to have the lowest non-performing loan ratio through the cycle by a long way which indicates that it probably has the highest loan standards.

WFC always appears to have the highest level of non-performing loans. This indicates that of the 3, its loan standards are probably the lowest.

As I mentioned previously I think that there is a link between Wells Fargo's high non-performing loan ratio and its high NIM. I am hypothesizing that WFC has a greater proportion of higher risk loans in its loan book compared to JPM and BOC.

WFC charges a premium for these loans with a view that the higher margins will compensate them for the potentially higher default rates. If this mix of loans is carefully managed to ensure that the default rates are kept relatively low, it can lead to higher returns relative to the rest of the Sector. This approach appears to have worked in the past and may have contributed to the bank's historical out-performance relative to the rest of the Sector. A key issue going forward is whether this strategy will continue given the new regulatory oversight.

Loan Provision Ratio

This ratio is calculated by dividing the Loan Provision into the Gross Loan amount. It measures the proportion of each loan that is put aside to cover loans which default.

Loan Provision Ratio 10th Percentile 25th Percentile Median 75th Percentile 90th Percentile All Banks 0.11% 0.26% 0.80% 1.64% 2.36% Largest 50 0.12% 0.19% 0.46% 0.95% 1.75%

The data for JPM, WFC and BOA is:

Loan Provision Ratio JPMorgan Wells Fargo Bank of America 10 Year Median 2.60% 1.94% 2.18% 5 Year Median 1.62% 1.26% 1.35% Last Year 1.46% 1.15% 1.11%

The data indicates:

All 3 banks have much larger provisions compared to other large banks, placing them in the highest quartile of the Sector.

JPM, in particular appears to be very conservative - of the 3 it has the highest provisioning but the lowest proportion of Non-Performing loans. This difference provides JPM with a provisioning buffer which can be flexed to their advantage as required (it becomes a mechanism for "managing" profit through the cycle).

WFC on the other hand, has historically had the lowest level of provisioning but the highest proportion of Non-Performing loans. Not an ideal situation.

One Final Metric - Capital Ratio

I've saved one final metric to last - mainly because I think that it requires a bit more discussion. Many analysts judge the quality of a bank by its return on equity (ROE). I disagree with this approach unless you carefully account for key differences. The main problem with using ROE is that many analysts don't account for the differences in leverage between banks. This became very evident in the GFC where many banks were found to have low levels of equity and high gearing yet had been reporting high ROE's.

Regulators have also woken up to this issue. Banking regulators have now agreed to a set of standards called the Basel Standards, which amongst other things, defines the means of estimating the capital requirements of a bank. The key metric is called the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio.

Let's look at the global data for this metric from my sample.

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

This ratio is defined as the bank's Tier 1 Capital divided by the value of the bank's total risk weighted assets. The actual calculation is relatively complex and beyond the scope of this article.

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 10th Percentile 25th Percentile Median 75th Percentile 90th Percentile All Banks 8.7% 11.1% 12.4% 14.7% 17.3% Largest 50 10.1% 11.2% 12.2% 14.0% 15.9%

The data for JPM, WFC and BOA is:

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio JPMorgan Wells Fargo Bank of America Current 12.2% 12.0% 11.9%

The data indicates:

The 3 banks are very close to the median of all large banks.

The US Federal Reserve has not provided any long term guidance as to where this ratio may be set in the future. Banking regulators in other parts of the world have also not provided definitive targets but many have stated that they have a long term objective of ensuring that their banks should be "definitively strong". They have defined this to mean that the banks should have a CET1 ratio in the highest quartile of all large banks.

One of the key issues in bank valuation is forecasting where the CET1 ratio is going to be set in the future. This is important because as a bank grows its loan book this ratio determines how much additional capital must be set aside by the bank and how much can be paid out to shareholders. My valuations have used 14.0% as the long term CET1 ratio for all banks to achieve within 5 years.

Key Conclusions from the Data

JPMorgan has by far the best US banking franchise with probably the strongest management team - they lead the pack in all key metrics. Is the bank fully priced or can the price continue to run?

Wells Fargo appears to be struggling with some near term regulatory issues which has impacted their metrics - at some point I expect that all will be forgiven and they can get on with business but probably with some modifications to past practices. Does this bank represent the greatest opportunity for price recovery?

Bank of America - this bank has gone through the largest swings in performance since the GFC. They appear to be making some headway at last but has it been priced in?

Well hopefully I have now set the scene for my next 3 articles where I will estimate my intrinsic value of each of the 3 banks. Until next time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author is long JPM and WFC.