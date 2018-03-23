Valeant: Examining The Worst-Case Scenarios

What would it take to bring Valeant to Bankruptcy?

Let us assume Valeant achieves the low end of management guidance, faces rising interest rates, no growth past 2021, early generic competition to Xifaxan, and some dilution.

"Think forwards and backwards — invert, always invert... Many hard problems are best solved when they are addressed backward.” -Charlie Munger

I will propose the main bear arguments and then I will state how I will account for them in my chart that extends to 2030. By showing what will happen under many bearish scenarios I can help draw a picture of the possible outcomes.

The main bear arguments are as follows:

-"Valeant has no pipeline because they have little R&D." I will guide to the lowest point of the CEO's EBITDA guidance until end of year 2021, and all EBITDA growth stalls at 0% a year after 2022.

-I will show Xifaxan facing generic competition starting in 2025 and Valeant losing 20% EBITDA or $706m of total EBITDA in 2025, and continues at 0% growth a year until 2030.

-"Interest rates will rise continuously." This can be both caused by rising inflation and/or less access to credit markets due to Valeant's credit profile. I assume Valeant starts with a 6.6% average interest rate payment on total debt in 2018. As Valeant rolls over secured and unsecured debt their average interest payments on total debt will rise .5% a year until reaching 12.6% in 2030. This seems fair because the company usually rolls over 15% to 25% of their debt each year.

-I will dilute shareholders by 32 million shares for $800 million at $25 a share to pay debt in 2020. Each year will add 1 million shares for management compensation.

I will give two extra assumptions to help with the exercise:

-Capital expenditures, restructuring costs, and taxes start at $600m in 2018, drop to $500m for 2019 and 2020, then $400m until 2030. Restructuring costs decline as they stop selling assets and stop restructuring. Taxes will likely remain a bit lower because the company should continue to write off goodwill as the company fails to grow and Xifaxan faces generic competition earlier than expected.

-EV/EBITDA remains at 9x from 2019-2021. After 2021, I add .2x each year. This seems reasonable as the Debt/EBITDA gets lower and the risks drop.

This is what we get:

With these bearish assumptions you cannot expect Valeant to go bankrupt. If you assume Valeant is valued at 10.8x EV/EBITDA in 2030, the compounded return will be 9.7%, assuming a $16 starting price and a $53.24 end price. If we assume 8x EV/EBITDA in 2030, then we get a 5.8% compounded return, assuming a $16 starting price and a $53.24 end price. The assumption of 10.8x EV/EBITDA seems modestly reasonable since Bausch and Lomb will most likely make up a majority of the EBITDA in 2030.

Bausch and Lomb (B&L) could easily show 3% EBITDA growth until 2030 which correlates with population growth and inflation. The brand has some top recognition in the US, China, and India. The world keeps getting older and more reliant on eye care. Much of B&L's revenue is consumer items. The notable LOES are pretty much gone after 2018. So the assumption is modest. I do not recall any bear arguments for B&L being a poor brand that should expect continuous declines.

To help illustrate this, here is consumer lens growth given at the recent Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 14, 2018:

In early 2016, CEO Papa took over Valeant and recognized an underinvestment in Bausch and Lomb. He immediately increased investments into Bausch and Lomb. After accounting for the LOES and divestitures it is not unreasonable to see B&L give long term single digit growth.

What will it take to bring Valeant to bankruptcy or into a forced buyout?

A continued -4.0% EBITDA decline every year and rising interest rates of .5% a year might do it. By 2024 Valeant would be FCF negative. This would force them to sell off assets and/or dilute.

Note: Sears has been seriously FCF negative for 7 years now, and has been surviving with asset sales. Chesapeake has been very FCF negative for over 10 straight years, and now has been surviving with asset sales and dilution. It takes a long time to sink some boats. Under this scenario of continuous -4% EBITDA decline I would not be surprised if bankruptcy got postponed past 2027. However, if management saw it coming they would likely look for an acquirer before 2024.

What happens in a reasonable outcome?

I will assume 6.5% EBITDA growth from 2018 to 2021 from a starting point of $3,125m EBITDA in 2018. After 2022 I assume 4% growth until 2030. In-between those years I assume two random recessions in 2022 and 2026 which brings a 2% EBITDA decline. I also assume generic competition for Xifaxan in 2028 which brings a 15% EBITDA drop. As the Debt/EBITDA drops below 5x I start dropping the average interest rate on total debt.

Note: Under this scenario we see a 15.9% annual return (from $16) over the next 13 years if Valeant is valued at 12.6x EV/EBITDA with a 2.43 Debt/EBITDA ratio.

The purpose of this article is to propose what happens when we combine many of the Valeant bearish arguments. It is to add color to the debate by inverting the Valeant recovery. I wanted to draw a picture of what happens when many bearish themes are realized, examining what it takes to bring the company down, and proposing what could happen in a reasonable outcome. Some people might find that under modestly pessimistic scenarios that Valeant could still give modest long-term returns.

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX at $10.3.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.