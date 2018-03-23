iQIYI: A Mostly Overlooked Chinese IPO

The proposed offering price is attractive and the focus on Chinese tariffs could hold back the IPO excitement.

As the market focuses on streaming video and music services in the U.S., a fast-growing opportunity is opening up in China. The potentially under the radar IPO of iQIYI (IQ), majority-owned by Chinese search giant Baidu (BIDU), provides an opportunity as the market focuses on more high profile public offerings and Chinese stocks face tariff related weaknesses.

The IPO is expected to price on March 29, and an initial offering price of $17 to $19 has us intrigued.

China Opportunity

iQIYI owns the leading streaming video service in China that generates revenues based on online advertising on those videos and a quickly ramping subscription service for premium videos. The company is similar to a mix of YouTube owned by Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX).

The real opportunity exists to control the market in the second largest economy in the world. The company forecasts the market to continue expanding over the next five years as Chinese advertisers increasingly move online and consumers see disposable income expand. The entertainment market is expected to grow by over 17% through 2022 with paying video users expected to grow by 35% annually to reach a market value of $10 billion by 2022.

Source: iQIYI IPO presentation

The company ended 2017 with a massive 421 million mobile MAUs (monthly active users) and a similar PC user base. iQIYI ended February with 60.1 million subscribers with 20% growth from the end of 2017 when subs were only 50.8 million. This subscriber base compares favorably to the 111 million subs for the end of 2017 at Netflix, especially since iQIYI didn't start the subscriber focus until only 2015.

Source: iQIYI IPO presentation

While China provides a huge opportunity for market growth, the investor community doesn't always appreciate those stocks in comparison to domestic IPOs with higher visibility. A prime example is the amount of followers on Seeking Alpha for iQIYI in comparison to Spotify (SPOT) and Dropbox (DBX) that are both set to IPO in the next few weeks. Followers as of noon on March 22.

iQIYI - 1,030 followers

Spotify - 5,105

Dropbox - 3,495

Naturally, these numbers aren't scientific and don't reflect how institutional investors will invest in these IPOs, but the example provides a case for this IPO being mostly ignored.

Intriguing IPO Details

iQIYI plans to sell 125 million ADS shares with an over-allotment option of another 18.75 million shares. The company has a total share count of 785 million shares based on the ratio of one ADS equating to 7 regular shares, amounting, therefore, to nearly 5.5 billion shares after the IPO. Baidu controls the B share and will own over 50% of iQIYI after the IPO.

At an offering price of $18, the stock will have market value of $14 billion, and the company will have raised $2.5 billion to fund ongoing operating losses as the company rapidly expands. Investors should pay attention to this opportunity.

The Chinese online video service had revenues of $2.7 billion last year on 55% growth. One can quickly see that iQIYI will trade far below the P/S multiple of Netflix and even Baidu unless the stock rallies strongly post IPO pricing. At the proposed initial offering price, iQIYI would only trade at around 5x ttm sales and half the value of Netflix.

BIDU PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is still losing a lot of money, so investors will quickly jump onto the concerns that have held back Snap (SNAP) since that hot IPO. For 2017, one can see from the table below that iQIYI lost $574 million from operations last year. The loss grew each year from 2015.

Source: iQIYI F-1

Here again, Snap has struggled with large losses because the stock trades at a valuation in excess of $20 billion while generating a sizable loss on revenues of only $824 million last year. If an investor can obtain iQIYI for under $25 per share or a $20 billion valuation, one won't face the extreme valuation that is holding back Snap.

Another way of viewing the difference is that iQIYI only lost 21% of revenues from operations while Snap is losing over 100% on an operating basis. With an adjusted EBITDA loss of $720 million for 2017, the social messaging site lost 87% of sales. Neither company losing this much money is ideal, but closer to breakeven provides the best upside potential.

iQIYI can tweak content costs to improve margins as revenues grow to quickly approach breakeven.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that iQIYI is investing in the rapidly expanding Chinese online video market. The stock market is potentially overlooking the opportunity here due to the focus on China tariffs and the distraction of other high profile IPOs.

iQIYI's IPO looks like a great value up to $25 and even up at $30 where the market value only reaches $23.5 billion. Even if sales only grow 30% this year to $3.5 billion, iQIYI at $30 would only trade at about half the multiple of Netflix at around 6.7x sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.