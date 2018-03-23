Tokai Carbon's Melt-Up May Not Be Over

The electrode boom won't last, but Tokai shares look about 20% undervalued on the basis of a few more years of strong electrode pricing and reaping the benefits of overall operational improvements.

Capacity reductions and the rise of electric vehicles have combined to create a very strong pricing environment for graphite electrodes used in steelmaking, with prices up 4x from the trough.

Looking for "pick and shovel" plays, companies that supply and support companies that are seeing significant growth/upturns, is a time-tested strategy that continues to work. That brings me to Tokai Carbon (OTCPK:TKCBY) (5301.T), a company that is a significant player in carbon black, graphite electrodes, and fine carbon, but far from a household name. While the company has a good, and improving, business in its core carbon black operations, a supply squeeze in graphite electrodes that may persist for multiple years is adding sizzle to the story.

These shares have already tripled over the last year, so the eye-popping gains are already off the table. Even so, it looks like there's still double-digit potential left on the basis of continued pricing power in electrodes and improvements in other areas of the business - enough potential, at least, to make the shares worth a closer look.

Investors should note, though, that the ADRs are not especially liquid. In addition, as a Japanese company, foreign exchange risk is a factor that investors have to incorporate into their expectations.

The Business, In Brief

Tokai Carbon has a long operating history and today the company is focused primarily on various forms of carbon for commercial applications. Carbon black has until very recently generated about half of the company's sales and more than half of its profits - carbon black is used primarily as a reinforcing agent in tires, but also in higher-value industrial rubber applications and as a coloring agent.

Graphite electrodes, used in electric arc furnaces to melt steel scrap, is the second-largest business and relatively straightforward - the company buys inputs like needle coke and binder pitch, crafts them into electrodes of various sizes, and sells them (often on a contract basis) to steelmakers. The company's fine carbon business generates less than 20% of sales and is seeing increasing use in PV cell and semiconductor manufacturing, where it is largely used in the casting/pulling processes. Last and not least is an industrial furnace segment that sells equipment used in processes like debinding, heating, and sintering for ceramics, electronic materials, and so on.

Tokai operates a global manufacturing footprint, which allows it to serve customers on a worldwide basis. R&D is not a major part of the opex mix, and I would not call this an R&D-driven company, but the company does reinvest in product development with an eye toward new applications and markets for its core products and technologies.

Electrodes Providing The Spark

The huge move in Tokai's shares has been largely (if not almost solely) due to a spike in prices for graphite electrodes. After prices peaked in 2008, excess capacity led to a steep (50%-plus decline) in graphite electrode prices, which in turn led to closures and consolidation in the space. While graphite electrodes are essential components for making steel in electric arc furnaces (and it requires a little less than 2kg of electrode to melt 1 ton of scrap), growth in steel production from induction furnaces in China and overbuilt electrode capacity led a very weak bargaining position for electrode suppliers.

Steel has turned around, though, and with it the market for electrode manufacturers. In addition to improving demand conditions for major electric arc furnace operators like Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), the Chinese government has been forcing the closure of at least some induction furnaces on the grounds that they are inefficient and highly polluting. Coupled with prior electrode capacity closures, that has led to a sharp turnaround in electrode prices - with prices soaring from less than $2,500/ton in 2016 to over $10,000/ton in some cases.

It's not just steel industry dynamics that are moving prices. Graphite electrodes require needle coke. While there once was virtually no meaningful competition for this raw material, about 10% of global needle coke supplies are now going to the production of batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles, and that percentage is growing. What's more, the facilities that produce graphite electrodes can also be used to produce battery anodes, and some producers are shifting capacity in that direction.

Major suppliers of graphite electrodes, including Showa Denko (OTCPK:SHWDY), Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) Graftech (which has filed for an IPO), and Tokai Carbon have all commented that this up-cycle could persist for three to five years, as it takes at least two years (on average) to add meaningful capacity. Showa Denko and Graftech are both larger than Tokai in terms of high-grade electrode capacity, but Tokai is nevertheless big enough to have meaningful exposure to this market. Tokai improved that exposure in 2017, taking advantage of a forced sale by Showa Denko (as part of its acquisition of SGL) to acquire two factories in the U.S. - not only did this increase Tokai's capacity by close to 50%, the price tag was less than one-third of the estimated replacement value.

Pricing expectations for electrodes have been rising steadily since early 2017; while Graftech had predicted electrode prices of $7,500/ton for the first quarter of 2018 back in November, actual prices have exceeded $10,000/ton. Likewise, Tokai commented during its February earnings call that prices "were rising every day", and that was after a 2.5x price hike for Japanese customers in December. Add in a new 20% export tariff on electrodes in India (which supplies about 10% of global demand, mostly to countries like Iran, Egypt, and so on), and it's a rare pricing opportunity for these companies. One note on pricing here, though - there is a gap (sometimes a meaningful one) between spot and contract prices and it takes time for new contract prices to roll into reported revenue.

It's also worth noting that prices for electrodes are in many cases being pushed by pricing on needle coke. Tokai believes needle coke prices could soar 4x to 5x in 2018 on limited supply growth and ongoing demand growth in batteries. This won't hurt electrode makers too much, though -- needle coke is around 20% to 25% of total costs, other costs are not rising nearly so much, and the companies are also benefiting from increased operating leverage. Likewise, steelmakers aren't pushing back too hard on electrode price increases, as they themselves represent only a small part of their bill of materials (less than 1% of production costs, historically).

Can this strength continue? While I do not believe that $10,000/ton prices are sustainable long term, I do believe that prices can remain high for a while and settle down at a higher-for-longer level than past cyclical troughs. First, the industry is dominated by large players who learned painful lessons after the 2008 peak; I believe this will lead to slower greenfield capacity growth. Second, it seems very likely to me that China's regulators will push for increased use of electric arc furnaces in steelmaking, leading to more electrode demand. Third, I expect ongoing pressure on needle coke supplies and electrode capacity as demand for vehicle batteries continues to grow from here.

Back In (Carbon) Black

I expect the graphite electrode business to account for about 80% of the revenue growth at Tokai Carbon between 2017 and 2020, but it's not the only business that is doing better. The company's carbon black operations are at full capacity and its 2018 output has already been sold. Although about one-quarter the size of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Birla in terms of capacity, Tokai is the #1 player in Japan and has facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, and Canada. Importantly, its facilities can produce higher-quality, higher-value carbon black varieties that earn premiums.

While China produces close to 50% of the world's carbon black, here too the government is shutting down producers on environmental/pollution grounds. That's helping prices across the industry, and it takes about two years to add new capacity. Given a healthy outlook for tire consumption, not to mention Tokai's leverage to higher-value applications, I expect this to be a mid-single-digit growth business over the long term with margins in the double-digits over the long term.

Tokai's fine carbon business is also seeing healthy demand. A strong semiconductor cycle has meant strong demand for wafer manufacturers like Shin-Etsu and SUMCO, translating into strong demand for fine carbon used in heater rods, crystal pulling, annealing furnaces and so on. Likewise with solar cells, and Tokai's fine carbon products are also used in a wide range of casting/molding and tooling applications that are seeing growth in this industrial expansion period. Tokai deliberately made itself smaller in this industry by closing about half of its capacity (it now represents about 10% of global capacity), but pricing has been strong (a 15% price hike went through in mid-2017 with minimal push-back) and Tokai's more efficient operations here are now generating close to 20% operating margins.

The Opportunity

Management learned some hard lessons due to industry-wide overcapacity in electrodes and fine carbon starting back in 2008. Not unlike the wafer industry leaders, Tokai eventually responded by curtailing/closing capacity, taking costs out of the system, and being very careful about adding new capacity. Management has reiterated more than once that they are now focused on maximizing ROE (and not revenue/revenue growth) and intend to be very cautious with respect to both M&A and capacity additions - with the acquisition of the U.S. SGL facilities representing a deal that was simply too good to pass up.

I believe the squeeze in graphite electrodes will allow Tokai to generate over 25% annualized revenue growth over the next three years and over 15% growth over the next five years, but I expect the long-term "core" growth rate will be more in the range of 3% to 4%. I likewise believe the expansion in the electrode business will allow for better margins, but I believe the fine carbon and industrial furnace segments will be the margin leaders (at or above 20% operating margins). I do consider the end of the electrode boom to be inevitable, but at this point I believe it may be a more gradual decline to a higher long-term steady-state rather than a crash, as I believe increased use of electric arc furnaces in China and growing EV/hybrid battery demand will be long-lasting supports for higher prices. Still, the risk of capacity additions and eventual oversupply cannot be ignored or dismissed.

I expect peak FCF margins in the high teens and I am looking for long-term FCF growth in the low double-digits. I think it is important to note that Tokai had managed to get its FCF margins back up into the low-to-mid teens even before the graphite electrode boom took off; a testament (in my opinion) to the operating improvements management has made and the core value in the carbon black and fine carbon businesses.

The Bottom Line

If my modeling assumptions are credible, fair value for Tokai Carbon shares is above $70, making this stock worth a closer look today. It is risky buying in late into booms driven by supply crunches, but electrode prices are holding up (and heading higher) and 2018-2020 should be a uncommonly lucrative money-making opportunity for the sector. With stronger underlying operational performance and a recent pullback in the shares, I think this is a good time for readers to do some due diligence here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.