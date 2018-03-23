Elon Musk's New Compensation Plan Is Absolutely Insane (Podcast)

The milestones that are used to pay him are not tied enough to profitability and, in my opinion, are not in the best interest of shareholders.

If you are a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shareholder or you follow the news about the company, you've almost certainly read headlines over the last couple of days about Elon Musk's new potential $55 billion salary package, consisting of stock and awards. This salary package was voted on and confirmed by shareholders on Wednesday of this week, with a reported 73% of shareholders voting in favor of granting this package.

However, looking into the details of this salary package does little, in my opinion, to ensure shareholders that Tesla will eventually become a profitable and cash flow generative company. Rather, it is my opinion that this compensation package was put together simply to entice Musk to stay at the company so shares don't lose their value, which is propped up by the Musk name. Shareholders of Tesla likely know that without consistent profitability or cash flow, the only thing putting a bid under the equity is the "Elon Musk premium". In essence, shareholders are paying it to own a part of Elon Musk and what his potential for the company may be going forward.

But the devil is in the details of Musk's new compensation and salary package, which gives him compensation awards based on things like market cap and revenue, as well as EBITDA. The most alarming thing is that market cap and revenue are milestones that any company can hit by methods that won't necessarily improve profitability prospects. In fact, you can have an increase in market cap and revenue while the company becomes less profitable. One can increase market cap simply by making acquisitions of other unprofitable companies. One can increase revenue by selling products at a loss and enticing sales by offering a product for well below cost to a consumer. EBITDA, which represents the other one of the three targets Musk can reportedly hit, is still earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Net income and cash from operations should be the scrutinized metrics instead.

What shareholders should be demanding are milestones that are tied to the company's net income and cash flow. These are the two things that will truly make Tesla's equity appreciate in the future, if it wants to be a long-term profitable company. Shareholders that are paying a valuation of between $53 and $61 billion for the company now have very little to show for their equity, but for promises of the future and the "Elon Musk" brand. In terms of tangible equity and cash flow, Tesla does not hit the mark.

In my most recent podcast, I talk about the details of Elon Musk's compensation package and why I do not believe it has the best interest of shareholders in mind. Aside from paying Musk an exorbitant amount of money without him having to prove he can turn a profit, an increased market cap and increased revenue don't necessarily mean that there will be value gained in the company's equity.

You can listen to my thoughts on my latest podcast below:

