Keurig-Dr Pepper: Significant Upside If Management Delivers On Merger Objectives

Keurig Green Mountain's deal to acquire Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) should close in the second quarter and this week, management gave investors a detailed overview of how it projects financial synergies from the deal over the next three years. The biggest takeaway is that should this deal be integrated as planned, there is a lot of upside for investors.

While Keurig is now privately-held by JAB Holdings, the DPS merger will result in the combined beverage company being traded publicly through DPS's current stock. The deal terms call for existing DPS shareholders to receive a special dividend of $103.75 per share, in addition to retaining their existing shares, which will amount to 13% of the newly combined company. Trading at $118 each today, this implies a current market value for KDP (Keurig Dr Pepper) of about $14 per share. The total share count post-closing will be ~1.4 billion (182 million DPS shares = 13% of NewCo), so KDP's implied equity value is roughly $20 billion ($14 x $1.4B).

Management Gives Clues for Combined Company

The big question for investors is whether $20 billion is the right number for the equity of this business, or if there is an opportunity to profit from the unique nature of this particular deal. For answers, a careful study of KDP's investor day presentation from March 20th is required.

There are several important data points from this slide deck:

1) KDP intends to pay a 60-cent annual dividend post-closing (page 93). At $14 per share, this equates to a 4.2% yield, well above Dr Pepper's current payout.

2) KDP projects $600 million of deal synergies and a minimum of 600 basis points of EBITDA improvement by 2021 (page 92), which could result in total pro-forma EBITDA growing from $2.8 billion in 2018 to $3.7 billion three years later.

3) KDP intends to de-lever the balance sheet to 3.0x net leverage by 2021 (page 93), which would imply net debt of roughly $11 billion (3 x $3.7 billion) within three years.

4) KDP projects earnings per share within a range of $1.65 to $1.75 by 2021 as a result of the above items.

What are the risks?

Of course, not every management projection to justify a merger plays out as expected, so there is no guarantee that KDP will hit these objectives. However, given the relative simplicity of the beverage business, JAB Holdings' strong track record as a private company, cash flow and synergy projections are probably easier to envision here than in many other deals. In addition, the 4%+ annual dividend pays investors while they wait and judge management's performance post-closing.

Let's consider the downside scenario, meaning that management erred here and there really are not very many synergies between coffee and other beverages, especially with distribution costs. The companies independently will earn $2.8 billion of EBITDA and Dr Pepper Snapple traded at 14x EV/EBITDA before Keurig's rich 17x offer price. Assuming unchanged profits, no synergies, no debt paydown, and a pre-deal multiple, the combined entity would fetch a $39 billion enterprise value (14 x $2.8 billion), leaving the equity worth $22.5 billion, or $16 per share (1.4 billion total shares). That level is more than the current market price adjusted for the special dividend. Unless the merger makes the businesses weaker, there appears to be minimal downside risk here.

Upside Potential Is Significant

So what is the upside scenario? Well, KDP's current implied share price of $14 is about 8 times the 2021 earnings projection, which is very compelling. A multiple of 15x would not be an aggressive assumption.

If we look at the company from an EV/EBITDA perspective, the implied enterprise value is $31 billion assuming the de-leveraging target is reached by 2021 ($20 billion equity, plus $11 billion net debt). Given $2.8 billion of current run-rate EBITDA (before any deal synergies), the stock is trading at only 11 times EV/EBITDA without counting any deal benefits. If management is able to grow EBITDA to $3.7 billion within three years, and we assign a reasonable 13x multiple to that cash flow, the implied stock price in 2021 would be $26.43 ($48 billion enterprise value, $37 billion being equity).

The bottom line here is that there is little reason to believe that there is material downside to the Keurig-Dr Pepper merger story, unless you believe management will garner little if any benefits from the deal. And if things go right, this stock could nearly double within three years, in addition to paying a double-digit percentage of cumulative dividend payments.

Of course, if you buy the stock today you will receive a large dividend payment and wind up with very few shares of the combined entity. To avoid that scenario, you can either wait until closing to buy the stock or use call options, which will be adjusted for the special dividend.

And that is why I believe this opportunity exists. It is not that investors are gloomy about the deal's prospects. Rather, most probably do not realize that the equity stub will continue to trade and have upside from the combined entity. And for those who are following the merger closely, it is not easy to play it. If you buy $10,000 of DPS today, you will receive a taxable dividend of roughly $8,800 and KDP shares worth just $1,200. That is a large capital outlay to play the post-merger company. For that reason, options are probably the better way to play this, as they require far less initial capital upfront.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.