Rite Aid: Shareholder Appraisal Rights For The Predatory Reverse Merger

Exercising appraisal rights requires shareholders to deliver a written appraisal demand to the corporation prior to the shareholder meeting on the merger.

Dissenting Rite Aid shareholders should take their case to the Delaware Court of Chancery to unlock fair market value in cash.

For those new to Rite Aid (RAD), this is a time when Warren Buffett would advise you to be greedy and pick up as many shares as you can. For existing shareholders who have been disappointed by the low ball merger offer, I suggest holding on to your shares and explore dissenting appraisal litigation to get a significantly better valuation.

In a rational world with well-functioning checks and balances, the merger deal with Albertsons (NYSE:ABS) should not have seen the light of day. Since this travesty has gone this far and is on track to be presented to shareholders, I am entertaining the possibility that the deal might be approved at the special shareholders' meeting.

When voting against is not going to get shareholders fair value for their investment, it is time to prepare a contingency. One option shareholders could explore to stop a predatory management buyout/reverse merger like this one is to invoke their dissenting post-merger appraisal rights (especially when they have no interest in owning shares of the combined entity).

First, the caveats. This article and its conclusions are based on the following major assumptions:

Dissenting shareholder rights exist and Albertsons stays privately owned until merger closing There was no robust market check and competitive sales process for the remainder of Rite Aid (the much awaited prospectus will probably provide easy verification)

Merit

The merit of appraisal litigation in this case directly derives from the second assumption above. To the best of my research so far, I haven't been able to find any evidence of outreach to all logical buyers, a public solicitation effort, or any communication that management was exploring merger opportunities.

Shareholders will get some clarity when the long awaited prospectus is made available in the near future. From what we learned, the deal seemed to be hastily cobbled up and rolled out without due diligence and a robust process. If there ever was a limited process, it is not going to withstand the rigorous scrutiny that awaits it in fiduciary-duty or appraisal litigation.

In the appraisal litigation update, the authors noted that the Delaware courts will accept a limited pre-signing market check to be sufficient in demonstrating a well-developed sales process. Such a limited pre-signing market check might be what Rite Aid's management is counting on to defend the fairness of its sales process. It is worth highlighting that the court's opinion was narrow to the case at hand. It also considered the exemplary robust post-signing sales process executed (the authors noted that among other things, interest was solicited from 67 additional parties).

The Rite Aid/Albertsons merger also seems to check most, if not all, of the critical red flags that are reviewed when evaluating a deal for appraisal litigation. To name a few:

No independent and properly empowered special committee

Management/BOD receive substantially attractive consideration than other shareholders

No pre-shop, public solicitation/communication

No meaningful post signing go-shop option

These glaring red flags and the high risk of appraisal litigation are not lost on Cerberus, given their sophistication and recent trends in appraisal litigation. The percentage of private-equity-backed appraisal-eligible deals challenged in appraisal actions from 2013-16 is a staggering 75% compared to just 20% for all deals.

My hypothesis is that the risk of appraisal litigation makes financial sense for Albertsons/Cerberus. The strategy simply anticipates paying a few dissenting shareholders in an appraisal class than paying fair value to all shareholders (which Albertsons could not afford to do). If history is any guide, Cerberus has settled appraisal litigation in less than 6 months when acquiring Safeway.

Fair Value

The Delaware courts have given deference to merger deal price only in a competitive and well-executed sales process. Given the lack of data suggesting that Rite Aid's management/BOD have executed a robust sales process, the merger price will have a difficult time clearing the very high hurdle set by the courts.

The Court of Chancery will use DCF analysis (most often used) or comparables valuation (EPS, revenue, EBITDA, companies, etc.) to determine fair value. It should be noted that the court has wide discretion when determining fair value and appraisal decisions are case specific and fact dependent.

I will make the case against using DCF to calculate fair value for Rite Aid:

Rite Aid is in the middle of divesting half of itself and management's proforma projections for the remainder of the company are not made in the ordinary course of business

Due to the Non-Arms'-Length nature of the transaction, management's projections could be argued not to be reliable

A superior and very recent comparable transaction exists. The court has noted that in a comparable companies analysis, a reliable fair value is determined only where the companies selected are truly comparable to the company being appraised. Rite Aid (sale of half of its business to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)) provides probably one of the rarest and unambiguously reliable comparables in appraisal litigation.

Estimate on fair market value

The full range of comparable valuation possibilities for Rite Aid stock are summarized in the Chart based on four different valuation methodologies outlined below.

EV/EBITDA multiples from industry Back calculated EV/EBITDA multiple for the sale of half of Rite Aid business to Walgreens (on cash free, debt free basis) 1997-2017 Non-Arm's length, and breach of fiduciary duty appraisal awards range. The mean awards in Non-arm's length appraisal and breach of fiduciary duty (NAL-BFD) vs. in appraisal only were 127%, and 29%, respectively. Historical premium (estimated) Cerberus paid for its acquisitions (40% to 80%)

The estimates presented in the chart exclude:

the 80% market price (proforma adj. EBITDA) with 11.7x multiple from the analysis as that scenario is deemed extremely unlikely, and

any favorable cost savings from the 10-year generic drug pricing deal that Rite Aid secured as part of the Walgreens deal

One can then technically collect additional data to assign likelihoods for each estimates or explore millions of probability function combinations to calculate the expected values for Rite Aid's stock price. However, I would argue that assigning equal probabilities to each valuation estimate (above) will suffice for this discussion (I would add without losing too much accuracy).

After crunching the numbers -- drum roll, please -- the expected value for Rite Aid stock from this analysis is $3.75/share. For the longs who would argue that this estimate will still undervalue the company, or the shorts/disillusioned shareholders who would point out that this is a whopping 130%+ from where the stock sits at these days, my response is don't kill the messenger -- this is only an informed guess.

Costs and length of litigation

This section tries to estimate the cost of dissenting shareholder appraisal litigation as shareholders evaluate whether to file or join an appraisal class.

Below are some basics and data on dissenting appraisal litigation:

Dissenting shareholders bear all their litigation expenses

Expense may be charged prorata against the value of all shares entitled to an appraisal

Average litigation time frame is 2.5 years (based on 2007-17 cases tried in Delaware courts, with merger negotiations in appraisal)

Cost of litigation is assumed to be under $4 million (case with no complicating factors)

The cost estimate above came from the only hard data point that I could find courtesy of a Delaware Court of Chancery ruling. The Court awarded $8 million in fees and expenses to a lead counsel in what was described as "an expensive and time-consuming" appraisal case.

It is worth noting that the case in the ruling had unique circumstances that significantly drove fees and expenses high. One of the counsels who challenged the fee and expenses request in the above ruling stated that less complicated appraisal trials would not be as expensive (estimated at much less than $4 million).

To calculate an estimate of the cost burden of litigation per share, I looked at historical data of percentage of dissenting shareholders that filed or joined an appraisal class. Korsmo & Myers found that between 2005 and 2013 the percentage of dissenting equity that sought appraisal was between 0.1% and 0.92% by value.

Without looking at the details of each of the deals that produced these small percentages, I am willing to go out on a limb and say that the deals for the most part mush have been reasonable and the dissenters probably were from opportunistic merger arbitrageurs. Based on a tally that I have been keeping just here on Seeking Alpha (from Feb. 20 to March 2), the total self-reported number of shares from angry Rite Aid retail shareholders against the merger stands at a respectable 2.5 million shares (0.23% of float).

Cost burden of appraisal litigation (if only the above shareholders move forward) is then as follows:

$4 million / 2.5 million = $1.6/share, making the litigation a non-starter considering the expected return is only $3.75/share.

Assuming that 0.92% of dissenting equity will seek appraisal, the cost burden will significantly reduce to $0.4 /share.

Considering the specifics of this deal and shareholder sentiment expressed so far, I expect a higher percentage of dissenting equity to seek appraisal making litigation a viable option to unlock fair value from the jaws of an entrenched management/BOD.

Next steps

Process and timing is paramount (excluding the obvious one such as voting against the merger). As per Reinhart Law, "the dissenting shareholder must deliver a written demand for appraisal to the company before the vote on the merger is taken." I suggest that shareholders individually or organized inform RAD CEO John Standley and the "independent" directors of Rite Aid that they will be filing or joining an appraisal class and exercise their dissenting appraisal rights.

The beauty of the process is that the only thing that the dissenting shareholders need to do is notify management of their intent before the merger vote. Shareholders can still change their mind and get the merger consideration (even after joining an appraisal class, as long as they timely remove themselves out and notify the corporation). Once the merger vote is taken and the vote tallies are made available, one can quickly reevaluate the cost-benefit of appraisal litigation using the dissenting shareholder vote total and an assumption on how many will petition for an appraisal (per the simple guideline on the previous section).

For other enterprising shareholders that want to explore other avenues in the meantime, I say let the wind be at your backs. Below are some resources that one might find useful.

Top Law firms representing dissenting appraisal plaintiffs Repeat dissenting appraisal hedge funds Prickett, Jones & Elliott, P.A, Merion Grant & Eisenhfer, P.A., Magnetar Capital Smith Katzenstein Jenkins LLP, Verition Proctor Heyman Enerio LLP, Merlin Partners LP Abrams & Bayliss LLP, Quadre Investments LP Mark Andersen, P.A., and Patchin Value Master Onshore LLC Rosenthal Monhait & Goddess, P.A. Predica Capital Fund LLC Longpath Capital LLC

Conclusion

Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple articles on Seeking Alpha discussing the Rite Aid/Albertsons merger from multiple angles, merger price being the primary interest. The conclusions from these multiple articles fall under the following three very general categories:

The deal is bad, sell your shares now (some articles have even concluded that most shareholders with higher cost basis might have already sold). The deal is bad, wait to see the prospectus and a surprise deal sweetener or a white Knight, and then sell your shares before the merger if neither happens. The deal is OK, hold for the long term and it might work out.

All three options have one common denominator - existing shareholders must accept the current merger consideration. The discussion above has presented a different perspective and added a fourth option that makes the case for the merger deal is bad, but shareholders have another route to get fair value. There are no guarantees in life. However, RAD currently presents a contrarian opportunity with significant upside from current levels.

